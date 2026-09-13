Asked and Answered: Sept. 13

GARY HOPKINS FROM CINCINNATI, OH: I personally think that Drew Allar showed out better than Will Howard. Thoughts?

ANSWER: Obviously, you're referring to performances in the preseason games, because I don't remember seeing you at every practice at Saint Vincent College that was open to the public. In your assessment, are you considering the fact that since Will Howard played earlier in those preseason games than Drew Allar, he was seeing the opponents' better players? I'm not necessarily disputing your assessment, but that assessment without proper context doesn't really mean very much. Those are my thoughts.

GLENN YOCUM FROM BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH: How many times this season will Pitt and the Steelers have a home game on the same weekend?

ANSWER: Here you go:

• Sept. 12-13: Pitt vs. UCF, 3:30 p.m.; Steelers vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

• Sept. 26-27: Pitt vs. Bucknell, noon; Steelers vs. Bengals, 1 p.m.

• Oct. 10-11: Pitt vs. North Carolins, TBD; Steelers vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

• Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Pitt vs. Georgia Tech, TBD; Steelers vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

MARK OWEN FROM PASSAIC, NJ: Do you think Guardian Caps will ever become mandatory?

ANSWER: I think Guardian Caps could become more common, and that very well could be a good thing for players' health. But I am doubtful they would become mandatory, because such an order would have to be collectively bargained. I don't see the NFLPA agreeing to making the wearing of additional protective equipment a rule.

JEFF WOODS FROM YOUNGSTOWN, OH: What would be the disadvantage to a player or a team if contracts had to be fulfilled before negotiating a new one?

ANSWER: Teams wouldn't like that rule because it would prevent them from negotiating extensions to prevent their players from testing the open market in certain situations, and I believe there would be a percentage of the players who wouldn't like that rule for the same financial-security type reasons. Plus, I don't know if that's actually legal.

SETH DERLIUNAS FROM YORK, PA: Based on the Steeler's updated depth chart, they only have one spot for safety (I'm assuming due to the DeShon Elliot injury) and three for outside linebacker. I don't know much about play schemes, but does this mean they'll be utilizing only one safety on the field generally speaking, and then three edge rushers? This makes sense to me why they gave Herbig the extension, if this is the case.

ANSWER: No, it does not mean that at all. On that depth chart, there are 12 players listed on offense and 12 players listed on defense, and that obviously is something that's not ever going to happen. Specifically when it comes to the defense, anytime Jalen Ramsey is on the field, he could end up playing safety. We're going to need a few games to come away with any kind of idea of what we can expect from coordinator Patrick Graham's defense.

NORMAN FISH FROM PLEASANT LAKE, IN: I know the Steelers won't negotiate contracts after the season has started. Do they consider the season starting with the first game of the season or their first game? Just curious.

ANSWER: The deadline is the start of the Steelers regular season, which in 2026 is at 1 p.m. today.