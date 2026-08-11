Asked and Answered: Aug. 11

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.



Let's get to it:

SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: I can't make it to training camp, but I heard Asante Samuel Jr. has been playing well so far. Is this his first full season playing after the injury? Do you think he is moving better so far as opposed to last year's playing time? Similar question for Broderick Jones: How does he look?

ANSWER: Let me start with this about Asante Samuel Jr., which came from a media availability with Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham on Aug. 8: "Let's talk about the person. Great person. I mean, just a super cool person, really smart, has a great personality and is a joy to be around. Then you talk about the football player in the classroom. Real attentive, not afraid to speak up in the meetings, and just answer questions. I call on him a lot because I want the guys to hear his voice. He's really smart and knows how to talk football with you or with the players. You see him talking to some other guys. Then on the field, you see the foot quickness, you see the speed and the burst, you see the willingness to get down the line of scrimmage and get hands on. He's been doing a good job there. Then just the tackling in terms of – again, we're not doing live tackling, but for me, the whole live tackling thing is about getting our angles right, making sure we're closing space. We know the run game in the NFL is trying to get out to the corner. It's been a real pleasure to watch him. Then he's getting to the ball. Once we start getting the ball and come away with turnovers, that's always a positive for us."

In April 2025, Samuel had spinal fusion surgery that was performed by Dr. David Okonkwo, among the top in the field of neurosurgery and who is part of the Steelers medical team. Samuel was cleared for football activity and then signed with the Steelers practice squad on Nov. 11, 2025, and was elevated to the 53-man roster on Dec. 2. He played in 6 games with 3 starts and contributed 10 tackles and 1 interception in 222 defensive snaps. Samuel became an unrestricted free agent in March 2026, but shortly after the new league year began, he signed a 1-year, $4 million contract to return to the Steelers. So far in this training camp, in my non-expert opinion, Samuel has exhibited quality NFL cornerback play in each and every practice.

As for Broderick Jones, I frankly was surprised that he did not have to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list after needing offseason neck fusion surgery. To Jones' credit, he has not missed any days of practice, but I would tend to believe he was unable to go through his normal offseason training to get himself ready for camp and the upcoming season. Jones is entering the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie, and to this point in camp he has been working as the No. 2 left tackle behind Troy Fautanu. I would describe him as "on the rise" since July 28 when players reported to Saint Vincent College.

JEFFREY KUMER FROM SAN CARLOS, CA: You mentioned in the Aug 4 Asked and Answered that DK Metcalf was suspended for the final two regular season games and as a result forfeited $555,556 in salary. Just out of curiosity, does the money go to the league as a "fine?" Does it get removed from counting against the salary cap?

ANSWER: That money was withheld from DK Metcalf by the NFL, and in those types of situations it is credited to the team's salary cap.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, NC: The Steelers released their first "official" depth chart. How much weight should be put on that as far as pecking order?

ANSWER: The NFL requires teams to release a depth chart early in the training camp process, and then also as part of a news release before every game of the season. When asked about it in general, Coach Mike McCarthy said, "I wouldn't put a lot of value into the depth chart." Here is an example: DK Metcalf is listed as a starting WR, and the player behind him on the depth chart at that spot is Ben Skowronek. All due respect to Skowronek, who will make this team and contribute significantly in certain offensive packages and on special teams, but does anyone believe that if Metcalf is injured during a game that the player McCarthy will send in to replace him would be Skowronek?

KEITH A. WIMER FROM BOARDMAN, OH: There was grumbling among some fellow Steelers fans when Mike McCarthy was hired, which I really don't get. My question is, how short is his leash with the Steelers? Obviously the organization sticks by head coaches through thick and thin. Do you believe that would be the case with McCarthy as well?

ANSWER: The last time a Steelers head coach was replaced during a season was in 1965 when Buddy Parker was relieved by Dan Rooney when he refused an order to run all trades and other roster moves through the front office before making them official with the league office. Art Rooney II didn't hire Mike McCarthy in January with the idea that he would lose faith in their new head coach the first time the team lost 2 games in a row. The Steelers don't operate that way, and McCarthy never has lost control of the locker room or done anything to embarrass ownership in his previous head coaching jobs.

KEITH MILLER FROM CANTON, NC: When you consider all of the players who are Steelers pass catchers – WRs, TEs, RBs – is this the best overall group ever? My second place group might be the killer Bs, and the Swann/Stallworth years being third.

ANSWER: I would counter that you're suffering from recency bias and have your rankings exactly backward. Lynn Swann and John Stallworth both are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and each has 4 Super Bowl rings. Swann was the MVP of Super Bowl X, and with Stallworth having 3 catches for 123 yards, including a 73-yard TD in the fourth quarter and a 45-yard completion on third-and-7 later in the fourth quarter to set up Franco Harris' clinching 1-yard TD in a 31-19 win in Super Bowl XIV, he deserved consideration to be voted the MVP of that game. Also at wide receiver in that era were Frank Lewis, who caught 128 passes for a 16.3-yard average and 16 TDs, and Jim Smith who caught 110 passes for an 18.9-yard average and 24 TDs. Remember, in the 1970s, first and second downs were running downs. And I believe I did mention that BOTH starting WRs were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

JAMES ROBERT LaBAR JR. FROM BYRNEDALE, PA: Teams use rotations and substitutions to keep the defense linemen fresh throughout a game, but I don't see the same thing done for the offensive linemen. Do you think they should consider it, or try it?

ANSWER: Continuity among the players along the offensive line is considered an important component of the unit's efficiency. Defensive line is much more reactive and less scripted, and so rotation to keep fresh bodies on the field makes more sense.

CHRISTOPHER WINKLER FROM FRANKLIN, PA: I've not heard much about the new Steelers veteran players. How are Rico Dowdle, Michael Pittman Jr., Jaquan Brisker, et al, looking in camp and how are they integrating into the team? Which new vet do you think will have the biggest impact?

ANSWER: Rico Dowdle is showing that he has what's needed to be successful in the role apparently planned for him, which is to serve as half of the offense's 1-2 punch at RB with Jaylen Warren; Michael Pittman Jr. is the No. 2 WR, and expect him and DK Metcalf to be two of the eligibles on the field when Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback; and safety Jacquan Brisker has been active and around the ball a lot. Pick one new vet? Here's two: Brisker and CB Jamel Dean.

WESLEY LINN FROM BRIDGEPORT, WV: What is the latest on any injuries? I saw a receiver go down with a knee during Aug. 3's practice. Is he doing OK? My prediction for this year is a Super Bowl season as long as everyone stays healthy.

ANSWER: I am in total agreement about the importance of good health in a Super Bowl run, but your prediction is too ambitious for me. The WR who was injured in the Aug. 3 practice was Cole Burgess. He was waived/injured on Aug. 4 and replaced on the 90-man roster by WR Jakobie Keeny-James.

THOMAS McCORMICK FROM FINDLAY, OH: I admit that I don't watch it very often, but I always thought that the Hall of Fame Game pitted one team from each conference. This year's game did not. Am I just mistaken, did something change, or is this a one-off?

ANSWER: Once upon a time, the teams assigned to play in the Hall of Fame Game came from different conferences, and there was an unofficial rotation in place where once a team played in the Hall of Fame Game it was not asked to play in another until most, if not all, of the other teams in the league played in it. All of that is over now, and the NFL lately has gone to a system where it matches teams for the Hall of Fame Game based on the players to be inducted as part of that year's class. In 2026 for example, the game matched Carolina vs. Arizona, and being enshrined as part of the Class of 2026 were former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly and former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald.