Asked and Answered: June 23

Foreman, who had finished the 14-game regular season with 1,363 yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs, rushed for 18 yards on 12 carries (1.5 average), and the Vikings as a team finished with 17 yards rushing on 21 attempts (.8 average). Tarkenton completed 11-of-26 (42.3 percent) for 102 yards, with 0 TDs, 3 INTs, and a rating of 14.1. The first points of the game came on a safety of Tarkenton. The starting defensive line alone accounted for 14 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes batted at the line of scrimmage. The Vikings only points came via a blocked punt in the fourth quarter. If you want to watch it, go to YouTube.com and type "Super Bowl IX" into the search box. Enjoy.

DEAN LAZZARO FROM KINGSTON, NY: As a disciple of the Steel Curtain era, with fond memories of its dominance, and with the Steelers problems against the run the last few years, will we ever see the return of the dominant 4-3 defense in Pittsburgh that has proven, across many years and many top 5 defenses, that it is the best chance to stymie opponents run schemes?

ANSWER: Sorry, but in my opinion the notion that good run defense only can be achieved by aligning in a 4-3 just isn't true. Starting with 1982, when Chuck Noll switched the defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4 – a span of 44 seasons -- the Steelers finished in the top 5 in the league in run defense 18 times and in 6 of those they finished No. 1. Just because the Steelers utilized a 3-4 alignment the past few seasons and finished 9th, 19th, 6th, and 13th, respectively against the run, doesn't mean it would be accurate to assign that totally to being in a 3-4 as a base defense. Regardless of what a team might identify as its "base defense" nowadays, it will need to be effective with sub-packages because the best NFL offenses are versatile and adaptable.

MICHAEL ROBERTS FROM ELIZABETHTOWN, KY: Most interesting camp battle or camp player in your opinion?

ANSWER: It depends on what is of most interest to the individual fan. If the QB position is your main interest, there is going to be competition there for the spots behind Aaron Rodgers. There are going to be spots/roles won, or lost depending on your viewpoint, at RB, TE, WR, OL, DL, LB, and in the secondary. For me what will end up being most interesting is likely to change over the course of the 3 weeks of training camp.

FRANK VICCHY FROM MESA, AZ: How many years does Coach Mike McCarthy have on his present Steelers contract?

ANSWER: Coach Mike McCarthy's contract with the Steelers has widely been reported as a 5-year deal.

DANNY WHY FROM CORNELIUS, NC: Will 7-Shots carry over to the new regime?

ANSWER: Doubtful, especially since the drill was not a part of OTAs or Mandatory Minicamp.

OWEN O'CEALLAIGH FROM KILKENNY, IRELAND: What's a better player statistic – yards per route run or yards after the catch?

ANSWER: Each of those categories is important in its own way in revealing how a particular receiver is performing within the team's offensive system. If he has a high yards-per-route-run, it shows he has an ability to get separation off the line of scrimmage, run a crisp route, and make the catch (often in traffic) when the ball arrives. A high yards-after-catch shows he has good short-area quickness and can make something happen once the ball is in his hands. Those statistics only have value for the individual receiver based on what kind of offense the team wants to run.

DAN McNEEL FROM MANCHESTER, NH: In your opinion which second-year player has the most to prove this year in order to make the roster?

ANSWER: I don't know how to measure "most to prove," but in my opinion here are 4 second-year players who will have to have a solid and consistent camp/preseason to end up with a spot on the 53-man roster – (listed alphabetically) S Sebastian Castro, QB Will Howard, RB Kaleb Johnson, and CB/PR Donte Kent.

ELLIS LEE FROM HADLEY, PA: Looking at the Myles Garrett trade, one can assume that the Rams felt like they were one player away from getting to their ultimate goal. Looking at the Steelers roster, do you think they are in any position to have that "one player away" mindset that they would be willing to give up a haul for?

ANSWER: I believe the whole "one player away" mindset is completely fool's gold, a mirage. It's not real. It is and always has been when it comes to the NFL.

LOUIS GIVENS FROM SAVANNAH, GA: Let's assume Germie Bernard becomes wide receiver 3, who do you think may win the No. 4 spot there?

ANSWER: This is another of those questions with the answer being TBD as practices unfold at training camp. Everything else is a guess, and for now, my guess would be it'll end up being one of these guys, who are listed alphabetically: Eli Heidenreich, Ben Skowronek. Kaden Wetjen, or Roman Wilson.

GERRY PERDUE FROM MESQUITE, TX: Is Will Howard going to get the chance he so deserves?

ANSWER: Will Howard has been getting an opportunity since the offseason program for teams with new head coaches started on April 6, and what he does with that opportunity will dictate where he ends up once all teams' rosters are cut to 53 in late August. Keep watching.

JEFF COLAROSSI FROM STUART, FL: Can you shed some light on the NFL supplemental draft, please? When did it start? Have any Hall of Fame players come from it? How does it work? Who gets to pick?

ANSWER: I'm going to refer you to a piece written by Chris Cwik that appeared on sports.yahoo.com. It's attached below, and deals with the questions you raised in your submission.

WHAT IS THE NFL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT?

The NFL supplemental draft is a secondary draft held each year that includes players who — for whatever reason — lost their college eligibility after the deadline to enter the regular NFL Draft. Those players were maybe caught up in some of the transfer drama or faced legal or academic issues during the year that preclude them from their remaining NCAA eligibility.

WHEN IS THE NFL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT?

The NFL supplemental draft does not have an exact date, but it usually occurs over the summer, often months after the NFL Draft takes place.

HOW DOES THE NFL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT WORK?

In order for a player to enter the supplemental draft, they need to apply for eligibility and have their eligibility approved by the NFL. If there are players eligible for a supplemental draft, the NFL holds it that year. If no players are eligible for the supplemental draft in a given year, the league does not hold a supplemental draft.

NFL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT ORDER?

In the instance where players are eligible, NFL teams are sorted into tiers to determine the supplemental draft order. Teams with six or fewer wins make up one category, the non-playoff teams make up the second, and the playoff teams make up the third.

The NFL then uses a lottery system to order those teams within their tiers, so the teams with the worst records — like the regular NFL Draft — would have the best odds at picking near the top of the supplemental draft.

Once the draft order is determined, teams can bid future draft picks if they want to select a player. For example, if the Cleveland Browns wanted to pick a player in the 2026 supplemental draft, they could bid a 2027 second-round pick on that player. If they win that particular player, the Browns would receive his draft rights, but forfeit their second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In the instance where two teams submit the same bid on the same player, the team with the better draft order would win that player's services.

HOW MANY PLAYERS HAVE BEEN TAKEN IN THE NFL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT?

There's a reason even the most elite ball-knowers don't know much about the supplemental draft. Since it was first put into effect back in 1977, only 46 players have been picked in the supplemental draft.

The last player to be selected in the supplemental draft came back in 2019, when the Arizona Cardinals used a fifth-round pick to take safety Jalen Thompson that year. Some of the players selected in the supplemental draft wind up doing very little in the NFL. One became a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

NOTABLE PLAYERS SELECTED IN THE NFL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT

One Hall of Famer and seven Pro Bowlers started their NFL careers as supplemental draft picks. Cris Carter is the lone Hall of Famer to come out of the supplemental draft. He was ineligible for the regular NFL Draft after prematurely signing with an agent. He was picked up in the supplemental draft in 1987 by the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

The following players all reached the Pro Bowl at least once in their careers after coming out of the supplemental draft:

• Bernie Kosar, Cleveland Browns quarterback, first-round pick

• Bobby Humphrey, Denver Broncos running back, first-round pick

• Rob Moore, New York Jets wide receiver, first-round pick

• Mike Wahle, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, second-round pick

• Jamal Williams, San Diego Chargers nose tackle, second-round pick

• Ahmad Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, third-round pick

• Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns wide receiver, second-round pick