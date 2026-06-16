Asked and Answered: June 16

TYLER JONES FROM ST. PARIS, OH: With lots of talk about the QB position and who will be the future, do you believe that the Steelers want either Will Howard or Drew Allar to be the starter next season (2027)? And since neither of them have taken a snap yet do you think that they have an equal chance to be the starter next season, or does one guy have a leg up?

ANSWER: What I believe the Steelers want is to compete in 2026, and as for the QB position in particular they would like to have some idea of what kind of future Will Howard and/or Drew Allar have in the NFL. And that evaluation of Howard and Allar already has started. As for "having a leg up" there must be some kind of order when it comes to taking the field during practices because it's efficient, but don't take that to mean there already is a favorite. Training camp is going to be very interesting this summer when it comes to that position, and the preseason games will really bring the picture into focus.

KC COOK FROM DALLAS, TX: A question last week about the best Johnny Unitas biography got me thinking about what is the best Steelers biography? What are your top 3 Steelers biographies that you have read?

ANSWER: I don't know that each of these would qualify as a biography in the traditional sense, but here are 4, and I have listed them chronologically by subject:

• "ROONEY: A Sporting Life" by Rob Ruck, Maggie-Jones Patterson, and Michael P. Weber. The Rooney referenced in the title is Art Rooney Sr.

• "DAN ROONEY: My 75 Years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL" as told to Andrew E. Masich and David F. Halaas.

• "CHUCK NOLL: His Life's Work" by Michael MacCambridge.

• "FIGHTING BACK" by Rocky Bleier with Terry O'Neil.

HOWARD ASHCRAFT FROM LANSING, MI: Are there limitations in the Collective Bargaining Agreement about players working out together during the offseason before training camp starts?

ANSWER: There are not. Players are not prohibited from gathering and working out during their time away from the team.

CHIP DOTT FROM COHOES, NY: I know Aaron Rogers is probably retiring at the end of the season. Would there be any shot that he would be a QB coach, working with Mike McCarthy, helping our young QBs going forward?

ANSWER: By the time he is finished playing, Aaron Rodgers will have earned in excess of $400 million in the NFL, according to published reports. Being a mentor to young guys as a teammate is a whole lot different than being an assistant coach in the NFL in terms of time commitment. I'm not going to pretend to know Rodgers well enough to definitively gauge his interest in what you suggest, but I do know that if I were Aaron Rodgers I would have no interest in that.

JOHN MOT FROM SEBRING, FL: I still possess an Earl Gros football card so obviously I've been following this sport a while. Can you remember any past NFL quarterbacks who went on to be successful NFL head coaches?

ANSWER: There are a number of NFL quarterbacks who went on to become NFL head coaches, and whether they make your list would depend on your personal definition of what "successful" is. But the No. 1 guy in that category for me has to be Tom Flores, who won 1 Super Bowl as a player with the Raiders and then 2 more Super Bowls with the Raiders as a head coach. Also, Flores is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

TOM LOPICK FROM UNIONTOWN, PA: I haven't heard that the Steelers have signed Drew Allar to his rookie contract? Would this have anything to do with negotiations with Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton and the salary cap, or is it just a matter of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts? A third-round pick should be cookbook these days, or am I missing something?

ANSWER: As of this writing, Drew Allar is the Steelers only remaining unsigned draft pick. Usually, draft picks sign rather quickly but this one could be different because Allar is a quarterback, and whatever contract he signs as a rookie in 2026 cannot be adjusted upward until the 2028 offseason. Allar has not been forced to miss any of the offseason program because he is an unsigned rookie, but he will not be permitted to report to training camp and participate until he has signed an NFL contract. In my opinion, it would be the height of short-sidedness for Allar to miss any training camp.

KEITH MILLER FROM CANTON, NC: Who has experience to be the backup holder for field goals?

ANSWER: You've got to be kidding me.

STEFAN PISOCKI FROM WILMINGTON, DE: With Myles Garrett now playing for the Rams, there are rumors that Aaron Donald is considering coming out of retirement. Is there any possibility of J.J. Watt unretiring to play a season alongside his brother, T.J. Watt?

ANSWER: A few minutes ago, I would've said there was zero chance to get a question more ridiculous than the previous one, but then I would've been wrong.

DANIEL PARDUE FROM STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Can't recall the last time the Steelers played in overtime. When was the last time? What is the Steelers record for games that go to overtime?

ANSWER: The Steelers last appearance in a game that went into overtime came on Sept. 11, 2022 – a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati. Their all-time record in overtime is 27-21-4, which breaks down to 14-4-2 at home and 13-17-2 on the road.