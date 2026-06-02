Asked and Answered: June 2

JOHN GARNETT FROM STAFFORD, ENGLAND: This year I've noticed even more drivel coming on NFL.com. Endless lists – the 11 most this and the 12 most that, etc. I even read it and I was daring them to include the Steelers in the top 5 TE pairings. They did, but almost apologized for it. Wouldn't it be better for our mental health if NFL.com shut down between the draft and the first preseason game?

ANSWER: Even though NFL.com is owned and operated by the league, it still is in the business of providing content year-round and there simply isn't a lot of hard news available during this period of the calendar because it's all about OTAs and minicamps. What would be better for your mental health would be to understand the realities of this time in the NFL calendar and maybe not spend so much time on NFL.com if that type of "filler" content annoys you so much.

KEITH MILLER FROM CANTON, NC: Do the Steelers have someone who monitors the media for information? I'm not talking about reporter speculation but info direct from players and coaches. Just today I saw the team wants to use 3 safeties; Eli Heidenreich will play both RB and as a slot WR; there's a renewed interest in the nose tackle position; and that safety Jaquan Brisker likes to blitz. That was just today. If I were Atlanta's coach, I'd make sure I'm ready for those options.

ANSWER: It's June 2. Training camps don't open until the end of July, and then for the next 6-7 weeks each NFL head coach is going to be totally occupied with picking the best 53 from the 90 players on the roster. There is no time for coaches to be worrying about what has been reported about a regular season opponent during OTAs, or what some of the players and/or coaches on that team might have said in a media availability during May. I can only hope Atlanta is preparing for what is being speculated about in terms of using 3 safeties, or where a seventh-round pick might line up on offense, or that an unrestricted free agent safety signed in March likes to blitz. NFL coaches do not have as much free time for this kind of stuff as fans do. Trust me. Video of the preseason games will be much more revealing and timely.

LARRY LASH FROM TARENTUM, PA: Did the careers of Franco Harris and Jack Ham overlap at Penn State? If so how many years were they college teammates before both became Steelers teammates?

ANSWER: Back in the 1970s when Jack Ham and Franco Harris were in college, freshmen were not eligible to play, so neither saw any action until their sophomore seasons. Ham's Penn State career was in 1968, 1969, 1970, and Harris' Penn State career was in 1969, 1970, 1971.

NICK MITCHELL FROM GLEN-LYON, PA: Why did the Steelers let Kenneth Gainwell go? He was a good player, and I will not forget the Lynn Swann-type catch he made in Detroit last year.

ANSWER: Kenneth Gainwell signed a 1-year contract during the 2025 free agency period, and he certainly earned his keep with the Steelers based on his contributions as a runner, receiver, blocker, and on special teams. But all of those things were accomplished with Mike Tomlin as the head coach and Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator. I believe the Steelers did well in adding Rico Dowdle to "replace" Gainwell and to pair with Jaylen Warren to give the team what I expect to be a potent 1-2 punch in 2026.

WAYNE PHILLIPS FROM SPRING HILL, FL: As I ponder the QB situation, nothing has been said about Coach Mike McCarthy (the QB guru) helping Mason Rudolph. If he is a guru, can't he help Mason become a starter? I always thought Mason had a chance if he had better coaching.

ANSWER: Mason Rudolph is a 9th-year pro who will be 32 years old before the Steelers open training camp in late July. In terms of the NFL, he is what he is, and that is an experienced backup who has shown the ability to come off the bench to help the team win games. There is no "coaching/developing Mason Rudolph into an NFL starter" anymore. That ship has sailed.

JOE ASHER FROM TAMPA, FL: Payton Wilson had an amazing season but was selected for neither the Pro Bowl nor made the All-Pro list. I know the former is mostly a popularity contest, but isn't the second more merit based? Do you think he had a year that was deserving of either honor?

ANSWER: On the first-team All-Pro defense, there are 2 linebackers selected (edge players are in a different category) for the entire NFL. In 2025, Payton Wilson was not one of the 2 best off-ball linebackers in the entire NFL.

BILL BLAINE FROM GLEN ELLYN, IL: I thought the Steelers missed a chance to solidify the defensive line for the next 7-10 years when Dexter Lawrence went to an AFC North rival. Do you know if the Steelers made an offer?

ANSWER: Seven-to-10 years? Dexter Lawrence is a good player, but he's going to be 29 years old in November, and I doubt he will have much interest in another 7 years in the NFL. Also, the New York Giants traded Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and then immediately added $28 million to his existing contract. I doubt the Giants would've been happy with the Steelers No. 1 pick last April, which was 21st overall, and so there probably would've had to be something extra in terms of draft compensation included to make that trade. And finally, the Steelers believe they have some quality young players at the top of the depth chart along the defensive line in Derrick Harmon, Keeanu Benton, and Yahya Black. And so it's not as if the cupboard was bare there.