Asked and Answered: May 12

MIKE VIOLA FROM UPPER ST CLAIR, PA: There was some criticism for drafting Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round. But if he is as good as advertised as a kickoff/punt returner he will be the focal point of 8-10 plays per game perhaps starting on Opening Day. Not too many fourth-rounders can have that immediate impact. I think it was a really good pick and in the right round.

ANSWER: As I wrote in a previous installment, a criticism based on the idea a player would've been available in a later round is pure speculation. And with there being something of a focus on improving the offense and scoring more points, I see it as fair to view kickoff/punt returns as the first play of an offensive series. If Wetjen gets close to impacting games at the NFL level the same way he impacted them during his college career at Iowa, the criticism of the pick will dissipate quickly.

WILLIAM DOWDELL FROM COCOA BEACH, FL: In Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are getting a one-year stopgap. Are other players on the team watching this play out and wondering what do the Steelers really stand for?

ANSWER: What I have learned about NFL players is that they have an understanding of how short their careers tend to be, and as a result of living that reality they're not really interested in being a part of a long-range rebuilding project. Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley both taught me that players want to be part of a team that competes to win every year, and that the whole idea of playing young guys during the regular season "to see what they can do" is not of any interest to veterans. As President Art Rooney II said back in January, "The standard is try to compete to win a championship every year."

BOB HEALY FROM DUBUQUE, IA: What happens if a player is drafted by a team, and he doesn't sign the contract given to him? Does the team still have rights to that player for 4 years?

ANSWER: If a drafted player does not come to a contract agreement with the team that selected him, he is put into the following year's draft to be re-selected. If he goes another year without coming to an agreement with the team that picked him during the re-draft, then he is an unrestricted free agent.

SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: The only real spot I can see for now that isn't protected from injury seems to be WR. Do you think they will go get another receiver to add depth in case of injury?

ANSWER: At this stage of the process, with all team's rosters at 90 players or very close to 90 players, I don't know that there would be anyone at any position who would be worth it "to go get." And especially if you're meaning a player who could occupy the upper level of the depth chart. If there would be an injury to a significant player before the start of training camp or once the team reports to training camp, that would be a different story.

PAT FLYNN FROM OAKDALE, PA: Any chance the Steelers would kick the tires on WR Chase Claypool, or has that ship sailed?

ANSWER: My opinion is that ship not only has sailed, but it has sunk.

ALAN FENNELL FROM HERMITAGE, PA: When are we going to find out anything about Aaron Rodgers? Is he going to be returning as the starting QB, or is he out? I'm sure a lot of Steelers fans like me want to know what's taking so long.

ANSWER: Besides idle curiosity, what possible reason is there for fans to be upset about the pace of the Aaron Rodgers situation? Coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem to be stressed by this. Nor does General Manager Omar Khan. Rodgers doesn't need the reps at OTAs, and it isn't as if the main guys in the Steelers locker room have any issue/doubt as to the kind of teammate he is.

DENNIS TAYLOR FROM ERIE, PA: Was just wondering how much longer are the Steelers going keep the need for a franchise quarterback on the back burner? Don't you think 10-7 is still mediocre, and come draft time that gets us stuck with pick No. 21, which puts us out of the reach of the QB of the future? Now we have 2 young but unproven QBs who deserve the opportunity to win the job. The worst case scenario is we have a losing season, find out just what we have in the QB room, and then move up in next year's draft with quite a few QBs available.

ANSWER: Winning a division championship and hosting a playoff game is not a mediocre regular season. Now, not winning a playoff game since Jan. 15, 2017, is as bad as it sounds, and I guarantee you that doesn't sit well with ownership. But going 10-7 and winning the division and the inability to win a playoff game are two separate issues.

The other thing to understand is the Steelers believe that if the game counts in the standings they should be playing that game to win. This is not a franchise that ever is going to use a regular season as a means to a high pick in the following year's draft. That's never been who they are, and I don't believe I'll ever see that change.

RYAN SMITH FROM LITTLESTOWN, PA: Is Will Howard going to start over Drew Allar?

ANSWER: Hold on. Let me dig out my Magic 8 Ball. OK, Magic 8 Ball, is Will Howard going to start over Drew Allar? "Ask again later." Let me shake it and try again. Magic 8 Ball, is Will Howard going to start over Drew Allar? "Cannot predict now." See … not even the Magic 8 Ball has the answer. If you want to flip a coin instead, I'll let you call it.

ERIC SMITH FROM WOODBRIDGE, CT: I want to make sure I understand how NFL contracts work. When a player signs a contract, he is paid the signing bonus immediately and the rest is paid out during the course of the NFL season if he makes the roster. Correct? So if a player signs a 5-year, $20 million contract with a $10 million signing bonus, he gets $10 million when he signs the contract and then $2 million each year if he makes the roster. That makes the signing bonus the only guaranteed part of the contract. Is my understanding correct?

ANSWER: For the specific contract you are describing, yes, only the signing bonus is guaranteed money for the player. But contracts also can carry provisions for future guaranteed money in a particular player's contract. There can be roster bonuses, for example. That's all part of the negotiation.

DALE GELLER FROM CAPE CORAL, FL: In your opinion, which player departing via free agency will be missed most by the Steelers?

ANSWER: I really think the Steelers have done well this offseason to plug any potential holes resulting from losing free agents. RB Kenneth Gainwell was replaced by Rico Dowdle, another veteran RB who has been dependable, versatile, and productive at the NFL level. Calvin Austin III's returning ability was replaced by the pick of Iowa's Kaden Wetjen on Day 3 of the draft. CB James Pierre was replaced by signing veteran CB Jamel Dean. And in response to LG Isaac Seumalo leaving for the Arizona Cardinals, the Steelers traded up in the third round to pick Iowa's Gennings Dunker.

RICK HAWK FROM MIDDLEBURG, PA: What is the salary structure for the new guys drafted from Round 1 to Round 7? Is there wiggle room, or are they locked into a set salary depending on the round they were drafted?

ANSWER: The primary difference in rookie contracts from the first overall pick to Mr. Irrelevant comes in the signing bonus. And then another difference is that guys picked in the first round have their rookie contracts fully guaranteed.

MARK RICE FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: I know that NFL players during the 1960s, 1970s and into the 1980s did not make the amount of money NFL players make today. Terry Bradshaw talked about selling used cars during offseasons to make ends meet. Do players still work outside jobs like this during the offseason?

ANSWER: For the 2026 season, the NFL minimum salary is $885,000 for rookies, and it ranges from $1.005 million to $1.3 million for veterans, depending upon their years of service in the NFL. In addition to that salary is a first-class health care plan for him and his immediate family, and he accrues time toward an NFL pension. I'm pretty sure guys can make ends meet at those numbers.