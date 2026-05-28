Asked and Answered: May 28

DONNIE BROWN FROM VAN BUREN, ME: I love reading Asked and Answered because sometimes it takes me back to specific moments in life as a Steelers fan. Sure, I cried when the Steelers lost to the Chargers in the 1994 AFC Championship Game, and I cringed the following year when Dallas CB Larry Brown became Neil O'Donnell's favorite target in Super Bowl XXX. But when Tommy Maddox was injured in the season opener in 2004, did you have that same "eureka" moment as I did when Ben Roethlisberger stepped in?

ANSWER: I do not recall any eureka moment when Tommy Maddox was injured in the second game of the 2004 regular season, which was in Baltimore vs. the Ravens, but I will admit that I never was a fan of Maddox's play and the direction the Steelers offense had taken since he had become the starting quarterback a few weeks into the 2002 season. And that was because he was a turnover waiting to happen. In 27 starts for the Steelers during the 2002-2003 seasons, Maddox threw at least one interception in 22 of those games, and he threw multiple interceptions in 8 of those 22. In my opinion, the "Tommy gun offense" – as it was nicknamed during that time – too often ended up firing bullets at his own team's foot.

TYLER JONES FROM ST. PARIS, OH: With the contract extension to Chris Boswell, which is well deserved, and the restructuring of Pat Freiermuth's contract, it has me wondering if the Steelers are looking to extend someone else relatively soon. I hope they extend Joey Porter Jr., but who do you think is the most likely candidate for an extension?

ANSWER: I would share your hope that the Steelers come to an agreement on a contract extension for Joey Porter Jr., because he is a starting cornerback and cornerback is an important position on a team, and also because he is already a good player but also a guy who is very much on the rise. But while I hope this gets done, I also understand it's not going to be an easy or simple negotiation.

LEE JOHNSON FROM MIDLAND, VA: I know this is a far-fetched question and I wanted to give you a laugh for once, but with 4 QBs do you think that any of them could or would play a different position? Like Hines Ward, Antwaan Randle El, or a Kordell Stewart Slash-type role?

ANSWER: Hines Ward and Antwaan Randle El came into the NFL as wide receivers. I understand that the Steelers used both of them in some gadget plays, but neither of them was drafted to play quarterback nor did they play the position during practice or in games as Steelers. Kordell Stewart was drafted to play quarterback, and he only ended up at wide receiver when the Steelers had injuries there and needed a body for practice. When Coach Bill Cowher noticed that nobody could cover Stewart during practice, he approached him about playing some WR. Stewart also lined up at QB during that season, and that's how he earned the nickname "Slash," because on the roster he officially was listed as QB/WR. Neither Will Howard nor Drew Allar possess the skill-set to play WR in the NFL. And you certainly cannot be referring to Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph in your question.

KEITH MILLER FROM CANTON, NC: Only four players (I'm pretty sure) met with the Steelers before the draft – Drew Allar, Germie Bernard, Kaden Wetjen, and Daylen Everette – who they ended up picking. Is this about normal or has that number been higher or lower over recent years?

ANSWER: Among the 10 players the Steelers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, the only ones who made top-30 visits to the team were Germie Bernard and Drew Allar. And since this is the first year of the Mike McCarthy era, everything that has happened this year is the new normal and what happened in the past has nothing to do with it.

MARK WESTRICK FROM SANFORD, NC: I've seen a lot of videos on Franco Harris, but he always looks like he didn't have much speed. I'm sure he had more than what it appears. Do you have any info on how fast he was? I know he had power, but I'd really like to know how fast he was.

ANSWER: During the 1970s – Franco Harris was a No. 1 pick in the 1972 NFL Draft – there was no electronic timing and no specialized training and teaching of sprinting technique to maximize players' times in the 40-yard dash. I have no idea what Harris ran in the 40-yard dash, and I don't believe it matters. At 230 pounds, Harris was plenty fast enough to beat Oakland DB Jimmy Warren to the spot and get up the sideline to complete the 60-yard touchdown on the play that's now known as the Immaculate Reception.

MICHAEL CAMPBELL FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: The Steelers record in Super Bowls is 6-2. In your opinion (which I value), were we the better team during our two losses – to the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX and to the Packers in Super Bowl XLV, or were we beaten by a better team?

ANSWER: In my opinion, the Super Bowl is a zero-sum game. You either win it or you lose it, and there is no couching the result with any qualifiers such as the better team didn't win. What I will say is that in both Super Bowl XXX and Super Bowl XLV, the Steelers had chances to win those games, and if they truly were the better team on either or both of those days they would have found a way to take advantage of the opportunities that they had.

BOB PEGHER FROM STATE COLLEGE, PA: In a recent media availability session, when asked about the QB room, Mike McCarthy mentioned that he hopes "… Omar can get the roster expanded to 55" to allow for keeping all 4 QBs. Can you share any insight as to whether Omar Khan is lobbying the NFL to expand teams' rosters? I assume this coincides with the NFL's plans to expand the season to 18 games.

ANSWER: My perception of that after hearing it was Coach Mike McCarthy was having a little bit of fun with the media in responding to a question in May about how many quarterbacks he is going to keep on a roster that doesn't have to be cut down to 53 players until Aug. 25. And also, you should understand that expanding roster limits in the NFL is not something that is handled at the general manager level. That's something to be discussed and then decided by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the 32 owners of the NFL teams.

LIAM DAY FROM HERSHEY, PA: Will Aaron Rodgers succeed this season, or is Drew Allar or Will Howard going to overtake him?

ANSWER: It's my opinion that they only way either Drew Allar or Will Howard overtake Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback this season would be because of injuries.

FRANK FERRI FROM COZUMEL, MEXICO: Did we or did we not sign Darnell Savage? Do you know what's the scoop?

ANSWER: When it comes to actually signing the papers, the answer is no. Darnell Savage is not on the Steelers 90-man roster, nor is he on any other team's 90-man roster. It was reported back in March that the Steelers had come to an agreement on a contract with Savage but that there were some unresolved medical issues. Later, Savage's agent said that his client still planned to live up to the agreement and would join the Steelers. But since then there has been nothing to report. That's all I can tell you.