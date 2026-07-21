Asked and Answered: July 22

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.

Let's get to it:

KARL FINK FROM ANNVILLE, PA: With this being Aaron Rodgers' final year, should the Steelers start developing their own quarterback instead of going out to sign a veteran who has played with multiple teams?

ANSWER: Sure. Drafting and developing long has been the Steelers' preferred method of roster building, but for the same period of time the mandate from ownership has been to compete every season. Their intention in stockpiling 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft was to use that capital to pick a player from what initially was thought was going to be a bounty of prospects at the quarterback position – with Arch Manning at the top after being anointed as a lock Heisman winner before the season even began. Didn't work out that way, and so the Steelers had to adjust during the offseason. This summer's training camp and the preseason should tell them a lot about Will Howard and Drew Allar, and then based on what they learn about those guys I would expect them to go into the 2027 NFL Draft with an eye on adding another young quarterback.

JAMES MacPHERSON FROM BEACHWOOD, NJ: Seems to me like Coach Mike McCarthy is paying a lot of attention to the 2 young quarterbacks and doesn't really talk about Mason Rudolph. Ben Roethlisberger stepping in as a rookie and producing is a rare occurrence. Does the NFL scrutinize players who are put on IR? That is the only way I can see us getting 4 quarterbacks protected.

ANSWER: There are some similarities between the Steelers 1995 QB situation and the 2026 QB situation, in that there were 2 veterans atop the depth chart (Neil O'Donnell and Mike Tomczak) who might have been going into their final seasons with the team and then 2 young prospects behind them, but the 2026 Steelers are a different team in a different era. The issue of whether Coach Bill Cowher wasted a roster spot in 1995 by keeping 4 QBs on the opening 53-man roster became moot when rookie QB Kordell Stewart came out of nowhere to give the team quality play at WR. But I just don't see Coach Mike McCarthy going with 4 QBs on his initial 53-man roster unless he's getting some big-time play during the preseason from everyone at the position not named Aaron Rodgers. As for IR, the NFL office has access to each individual team's video, and I would think someone is watching that video on a league-wide basis to try to deter/eliminate any monkey business with the injured reserve list coming out of the preseason.

PAUL HEINBAUGH FROM SARASOTA FL: Who if anyone from Mike Tomlin's staff from last year has landed another job coaching in the NFL?

ANSWER: I'm pretty sure that all of the contracted assistant coaches from Mike Tomlin's 2025 staff landed new jobs. Here are some of the more prominent ones and their new jobs:

• Arthur Smith – offensive coordinator at Ohio State

• Teryl Austin – senior defensive assistant for the Arizona Cardinals

• Danny Smith – special teams coordinator for Tampa Bay

• Gerald Alexander – defensive pass game coordinator for Minnesota

• Zach Azzanni – WRs coach for the Raiders

• Karl Dunbar – DL coach for the Jets

• Eddie Faulkner – RBs coach for the Ravens

• Denzel Martin – OLBs coach for the Chargers

• Alfredo Roberts – TEs coach for the Jets

• Anthony Midget – passing game coordinator at Virginia Tech

• Isaac Williams – assistant OL coach for the Titans

• Pat Meyer – OL coach for the Bills

• Mike McCarthy retained Tom Arth to be the QBs coach, and Scott McCurley as the ILBs coach.

JUSTIN SIMS FROM UNIONTOWN, PA: I'm concerned about the Steeler's punter situation, because it's a position that no one appreciates until it's too late. In 2024, Cameron Johnston was one of the best in the league before his season-ending ACL injury, and last year he was beaten out by Corliss Waitman and cut in August. He played for some other teams last season, but didn't do much statistically, and was injured again. Yet, here he is: The only punter currently on our roster, with no competition. What are your thoughts on that?

ANSWER: I don't have it in me to be concerned about the lack of a backup punter with training camp set to open next week. If an NFL team wants/needs to add a punter to its 90-man roster at this time of the year, there are a number of candidates available.

KIRK HOUSER FROM SOUTHPORT, NC: One national sportswriter ranks Pittsburgh's offense at 21st in the NFL since DK Metcalf is allegedly "inconsistent" and without "Pro Bowl talent." Then at least one local writer is of the opinion that the offense could "surprise many" with the "high-quality additions" made to date. Since many of us cannot wait for training camp and the preseason to start, is your "crystal ball" also optimistic about the offense?

ANSWER: What I am looking forward to seeing over during the month-long training camp/preseason period is watching the offense take form and develop. In my mind, there is no real way to forecast how Mike McCarthy's first offense as a Steelers head coach will turn out, because everything is going to be new.

JEFF FRANKS FROM TOLEDO, OH: How do you see the running back usage being handled this season? I know Coach Mike McCarthy doesn't like to split carries among the RBs. Will he change how he has coached in the past?

ANSWER: The coaches who have been successful in the NFL have understood that the way you win in this league is with players. What has been perceived as Mike McCarthy not liking to divide touches among the RBs might only have been a reaction to the kind of talent on the roster at the position and how it all fit into the concept of the offense that particular season. I happen to like the tandem of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, and I trust McCarthy and the offensive staff will work to utilize both of those players.

ROBERT KING FROM TILGHMAN, MD: I would just like to say that all the questions about the QB situation should be put to rest. That all will be answered in training camp, and we'll know when the regular season starts.

ANSWER: I agree with your point about the QB situation coming into focus as training camp and the preseason progresses. But I guarantee the questions about that position will not end.

CHUCK MARQUES FROM PUMPKINTOWN, SC: You say that Will Howard or Drew Allar shouldn't start this season because we shouldn't just be trying to see what they can do and the goal is to win. So if Aaron Rodgers plays all year with Mason Rudolph as No. 2, is it safe to assume the Steelers will sign another veteran quarterback next year? Because Howard and Allar – if it plays out that way still will have no in-season NFL snaps, and starting either one would be "seeing what they can do." Training camp and preseason, IMO, are far from definitive as to how well someone will play in games that count.

ANSWER: I cannot understand this need among a segment of the fan base to know right now how something might unfold 12 months from now. Let it happen. Watch and enjoy the show.

MIKE FEDERICO FROM COLLIERVILLE, TN: If a drafted player doesn't sign and re-enters the draft the following year, does the team that originally drafted the player receive any compensation?

ANSWER: No.

MICAH STEVENSON FROM ALBUQUERQUE, NM: I expect the Steelers to have a top 5 defense and a top 15 offense. With all of the staff changes and schematic changes this team is going through do you think I should bet my son's college fund on this team to win the Super Bowl?

ANSWER: I don't bet. But you be you.

KARL KOSJER FROM ELIZABETHTOWN, PA: In a recent Asked and Answered you brought up the 1972 AFC Championship Game against the Dolphins. Miami was undefeated and obviously had the better record, so why was the game played in Pittsburgh?

ANSWER: That's because the NFL didn't go to a homefield advantage system for scheduling playoff games until the 1975 season. The Steelers hosted the undefeated Dolphins in the 1972 AFC Championship game because at that time the NFL used a rotational system to schedule its playoffs. And in 1972 it was the AFC Central Division's turn to host the Conference Championship Game.