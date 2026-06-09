Asked and Answered: June 9

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Let's get to it:
KEITH MILLER FROM CANTON, NC: I know a little about football terminology but a recent article said that Keeanu Benton will be "spending more of his time at three-tech, 4i, and five-tech." That's out of my knowledge range. A little insight would be appreciated.
ANSWER: Full disclosure: That level of detailed football terminology is out of my "knowledge range" as well, and so I sought an explanation from Matt Williamson, currently a co-host with Wes Uhler on SNR Drive and a former college and NFL scout. Here is his explanation: "Keeanu Benton has mostly been a nose tackle (when the Steelers are in their 3-4 as opposed to nickel) where he aligns over the center or to either shoulder of the center in an A-Gap – that is a 0-technique or 1-technique. I do think Benton will move around MUCH more and it will be really good for him. It might not sound like much, but it is a big deal and this person asking the question nailed it:
• 3-tech: Outside shoulder of a guard (Warren Sapp or Aaron Donald are the prototypes).
• 4i (i is for inside alignment) is inside shoulder of an offensive tackle (think Aaron Smith).
• 5-tech (Not sure Benton will do as much of this) is outside shoulder of a tackle (This is more of a traditional 4-3 defensive end)."
KEN WAMSLEY FROM BIDWELL, OH: Do you think Jack Lambert could adjust to all the new NFL rules the way he played the game?
ANSWER: I believe the adage "that great players would find a way to be great in any era of their sport," and Jack Lambert certainly qualifies as a great player. Here is an anecdote about Lambert that I believe fits into the question you submitted: The Steelers were playing the Cleveland Browns, and Lambert was ejected from the game for a hit on quarterback Brian Sipe, but in all fairness my recollection was it happened close to the sideline but wasn't out of bounds. Anyway, in the locker room following the game, Lambert was asked by reporters why he was ejected, and his answer was something to the effect: "(The referee) said I hit him too hard." That brought this follow-up question: "Did you hit him too hard?" To which Lambert responded, "I hit him as hard as I could."
RYAN YEDLINSKY FROM LANSING, KS: I just learned of the supplemental draft, and it's interesting. I understand that a team trades next year's pick to bid on and win this year's prospect. My question is, have the Steelers added a prospect through the supplemental draft?
ANSWER: They have not.
AARON MELTON FROM HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA: With all of the International Games being here to stay, and let's face it the NFL is going to an 18-game regular season soon, could you see a Steelers vs. Eagles game at Beaver Stadium in the future? Being a home game for both teams – 110,000 fans in the stands could generate some revenue.
ANSWER: All ticket revenue is pooled by the NFL and divided equally among the 32 teams, and so anything "extra" from one game in a 17-game or 18-game regular season would be negligible even if attended by 110,000 fans. Also, each International Game has a designated home team and a designated road team, and I doubt both the Steelers and the Eagles would be interested in giving up a home game to play in Beaver Stadium. How are the concession revenues allocated? Parking? Making both fan bases drive hours for a home game? It's just a bad idea in every way.
GREG BRADLEY FROM HUBBARD, OH: With teams such as the Bills, Browns, Bears, and some others getting new stadiums and Acrisure Stadium being 25 years old, do you think we'll see a new Steelers stadium any time soon? I see they're making a lot of renovations and spending money to upgrade things.
ANSWER: You mention the Steelers are making a "lot of renovations and spending money to upgrade things" at Acrisure Stadium. Which indicates to me that is the immediate plan instead of aiming for a new facility.
MARK RICE FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: Regarding players' contracts and years of their contracts, how quickly does the player get paid his guaranteed money for the contract? And is the guaranteed money paid mostly as a roster bonus, so it doesn't affect the salary cap each year? Or how does that work?
ANSWER: When and how guaranteed money is paid generally is stipulated in the language of the particular contract. Creating a structure that is amenable to both sides usually comes down to being a critical element of a deal getting done. It's not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing.
JUDD HANSON FROM FALLS CHURCH, VA: I grew up in Greensburg, Pa., and graduated from Greensburg-Salem High School. Not too long ago, the Steelers occasionally had their Friday Night Lights practice at Offutt Field. However, in recent years, it seems that only Latrobe Stadium has been chosen. Are there plans to go back to downtown Greensburg any time soon?
ANSWER: There are not. At the time the Steelers utilized Offutt Field for a night practice during training camp, it was done either because of an issue at Latrobe Stadium or as an additional night practice because Saint Vincent College was not equipped with lights. The Steelers now maintain the playing surface at Latrobe Stadium, and Saint Vincent College has lights.
RICHARD McEACHIN FROM ANTIOCH, CA: Did Yahya Black and Dean Lowry both wear No. 94 at veteran minicamp, or has one of them changed jersey numbers already? If so which one, and what number did they choose?
ANSWER: During the time of 90-man rosters, it is permissible for 2 players to wear the same jersey number, but one of those players must be on offense and the other on defense to avoid confusion. Because Yahya Black and Dean Lowry both are defensive linemen, they could not wear the same jersey number. During veteran minicamp, Black wore No. 94 and Lowry wore No. 98.
MICHAEL STEFFEN FROM MARYVILLE, MO: With Nick Herbig getting paid, what do you think the extension will look like for Joey Porter Jr.?
ANSWER: One has nothing to do with the other. Nick Herbig is an OLB and Joey Porter Jr. is a CB. Herbig has made 11 regular season starts and played 1,216 defensive snaps. Porter has made 41 regular season starts and played 2.672 defensive snaps. Different players; different positions. I doubt that one contract extension would be negotiated based on the other.
SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY SC: After reading a fellow fan's question regarding Mason Rudolph, I completely agree with what you said. I have a ton of respect for Mason, but he is a backup QB and that's nothing to be ashamed of at all. He is excellent at it. I do believe the team is building up Will Howard to see if they can trade him, because I believe Coach Mike McCarthy is in love with Drew Allar.
ANSWER: Lots of opinions and no question usually means an automatic delete on a submission, but I want to make a point here: Will Howard is a second-year pro who has yet to take a single NFL snap even in a preseason game, and so for him to have any trade value, it's going to have to come from how he performs during the preseason. You don't create trade value in a former sixth-round draft pick during media availabilities in May and June. Doesn't work that way. Teams will want to see it on the field.