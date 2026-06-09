Asked and Answered: June 9

RYAN YEDLINSKY FROM LANSING, KS: I just learned of the supplemental draft, and it's interesting. I understand that a team trades next year's pick to bid on and win this year's prospect. My question is, have the Steelers added a prospect through the supplemental draft?

ANSWER: They have not.

AARON MELTON FROM HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA: With all of the International Games being here to stay, and let's face it the NFL is going to an 18-game regular season soon, could you see a Steelers vs. Eagles game at Beaver Stadium in the future? Being a home game for both teams – 110,000 fans in the stands could generate some revenue.

ANSWER: All ticket revenue is pooled by the NFL and divided equally among the 32 teams, and so anything "extra" from one game in a 17-game or 18-game regular season would be negligible even if attended by 110,000 fans. Also, each International Game has a designated home team and a designated road team, and I doubt both the Steelers and the Eagles would be interested in giving up a home game to play in Beaver Stadium. How are the concession revenues allocated? Parking? Making both fan bases drive hours for a home game? It's just a bad idea in every way.

GREG BRADLEY FROM HUBBARD, OH: With teams such as the Bills, Browns, Bears, and some others getting new stadiums and Acrisure Stadium being 25 years old, do you think we'll see a new Steelers stadium any time soon? I see they're making a lot of renovations and spending money to upgrade things.

ANSWER: You mention the Steelers are making a "lot of renovations and spending money to upgrade things" at Acrisure Stadium. Which indicates to me that is the immediate plan instead of aiming for a new facility.

MARK RICE FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: Regarding players' contracts and years of their contracts, how quickly does the player get paid his guaranteed money for the contract? And is the guaranteed money paid mostly as a roster bonus, so it doesn't affect the salary cap each year? Or how does that work?

ANSWER: When and how guaranteed money is paid generally is stipulated in the language of the particular contract. Creating a structure that is amenable to both sides usually comes down to being a critical element of a deal getting done. It's not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing.

JUDD HANSON FROM FALLS CHURCH, VA: I grew up in Greensburg, Pa., and graduated from Greensburg-Salem High School. Not too long ago, the Steelers occasionally had their Friday Night Lights practice at Offutt Field. However, in recent years, it seems that only Latrobe Stadium has been chosen. Are there plans to go back to downtown Greensburg any time soon?

ANSWER: There are not. At the time the Steelers utilized Offutt Field for a night practice during training camp, it was done either because of an issue at Latrobe Stadium or as an additional night practice because Saint Vincent College was not equipped with lights. The Steelers now maintain the playing surface at Latrobe Stadium, and Saint Vincent College has lights.

RICHARD McEACHIN FROM ANTIOCH, CA: Did Yahya Black and Dean Lowry both wear No. 94 at veteran minicamp, or has one of them changed jersey numbers already? If so which one, and what number did they choose?

ANSWER: During the time of 90-man rosters, it is permissible for 2 players to wear the same jersey number, but one of those players must be on offense and the other on defense to avoid confusion. Because Yahya Black and Dean Lowry both are defensive linemen, they could not wear the same jersey number. During veteran minicamp, Black wore No. 94 and Lowry wore No. 98.

MICHAEL STEFFEN FROM MARYVILLE, MO: With Nick Herbig getting paid, what do you think the extension will look like for Joey Porter Jr.?

ANSWER: One has nothing to do with the other. Nick Herbig is an OLB and Joey Porter Jr. is a CB. Herbig has made 11 regular season starts and played 1,216 defensive snaps. Porter has made 41 regular season starts and played 2.672 defensive snaps. Different players; different positions. I doubt that one contract extension would be negotiated based on the other.