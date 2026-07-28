Asked and Answered: July 28

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.

Let's get to it:

MICHAEL WILLIAMS FROM CINCINNATI, OH: Can you think of any NFL team that can match up with these three offensive triple-threats listed below that our Pittsburgh Steelers have given us over the decades?

• 1970s: Terry Bradshaw; Franco Harris; Lynn Swann

• 2000s: Ben Roethlisberger; Jerome Bettis; Hines Ward

• 2010s: Ben Roethlisberger; Le'Veon Bell; Antonio Brown

ANSWER: If you are referring to one team being able to match that kind of offensive firepower over a similar period of time, I would have to say no. And remember that as a franchise the Steelers primarily have been known for their defense, but that kind of production if a reflection of the quarterback play of Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger. Not only were they extremely effective, but they also had careers that lasted a long time.

But there have been instances in NFL history where a team had a group of offensive triplets who were the scourge of the rest of the NFL during their particular eras. In Dallas during the 1990s, it was QB Troy Aikman, RB Emmitt Smith, and WR Michael Irvin. In Green Bay through the 1960s during an era where the running game reigned supreme, it was QB Bart Starr, HB Paul Hornung, and FB Jim Taylor. And in Buffalo during the 1990s, it was QB Jim Kelly, RB Thurman Thomas, and WR Andre Reed. All 9 of those players I just listed were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

JOHN PASQUINELLI FROM WENDELL, NC: Just wanted to say that I'm excited for the team to get into camp and see how it all plays out. As a fan, the vibe and excitement seem to be more this year than in years past.

ANSWER: I see that as a natural byproduct of a new coach being hired in January and entirely new systems being installed during the offseason leading up to today's opening of training camp at Saint Vincent College. Stirring the pot in such a way just naturally lends itself to anticipation over how it's going to all play out, and I believe that's magnified when it's done by a franchise that is now on only its fourth coach since 1969.

WILLIAM LANE FROM MYRTLE BEACH, SC: What is the date that the rookies and veterans report to training camp this year?

ANSWER: That would be today, July 28.

SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: Special teams coach Danny Smith in my eyes was a Steelers legend in his own way. No, not the gum-chewing, but that was impressive, but it seemed he always had his players ready to go. Statistically what's the difference between Danny and the new special teams coach? Why would they cut a great special team's coach like Danny Smith?

ANSWER: The Steelers didn't "cut" Danny Smith, but they gave Mike McCarthy the opportunity to choose his own staff of assistants. By the time McCarthy was hired on Jan. 24, Smith had already been hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which happened on Jan. 20. I am in favor of giving new Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman a chance to make his own mark in his own way.

JOSEPH DEFFNER FROM THETFORD CENTER, VT: As a long-time Steelers fan who grew up in Pittsburgh during the glory years of the Steelers, I have always had a great deal of respect for the Rooneys. Recent decisions, however – including letting Mike Tomlin go, and going with a mediocre 42-year-old QB instead of developing young talent – have left me wondering. Are the Rooneys and club leadership taking a different approach?

ANSWER: First of all, it was Mike Tomlin's decision to step away from his job as head coach, because Art Rooney II said at a subsequent news conference that he was ready and planning to "run it back" with Tomlin in 2026. And you sound to me like one of the fans who don't want to accept Rooney's mandate to compete for a championship every year. It's because of that mandate that the Steelers turned to a second season of Aaron Rodgers, because he clearly gives this team the best chance to compete this season. The Steelers had targeted the 2026 NFL Draft as an opportune time to identify and draft its future franchise quarterback, because the college crop was supposed to be especially deep in talent. But a lot of those prospects instead decided to return for another season of college football, and the quarterbacks who could have or would have been available to the Steelers didn't really move the needle. So they decided to do business again with Rodgers while also adding Drew Allar in the third round as a prospect identified by Coach Mike McCarthy as someone he was excited to try to develop into a winner at the NFL level. Now we wait and see.

PAT FLYNN FROM OAKDALE, PA: Can the 2026 Steelers paperback Media Guide still be purchased?

ANSWER: It cannot. And I don't know of any team that prints more than a handful of Media Guides. Everything is digital.

ROBERT LEWIS FROM VALLEJO, CA: Sticking with the team's history since Chuck Noll, who is considered the biggest trade bust for the team?

ANSWER: In August 1978, the Steelers traded WR Frank Lewis, a No. 1 pick in 1971 to Buffalo for TE Paul Seymour, a No. 1 pick in 1973. But when Seymour arrived in Pittsburgh with an injured foot and failed his physical, the Steelers asked Buffalo for different compensation. Bills Coach Chuck Knox refused, and the NFL's ultimate ruling on the issue allowed Buffalo to keep Lewis and give the Steelers nothing in return.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, NC: I realize that a new coaching staff may do things differently, but the Steelers under Mike Tomlin seemed to have a formula for the number of players they kept at specific positions, or groups, on the 53-man roster. A certain number of DL, of OL, etc. Does Mike McCarthy have a similar approach? What do those numbers typically look like? Lastly does General Manager Omar Khan have any input on roster cuts?

ANSWER: There can be input, or suggestions made pertaining to the formation of the 53-man roster, but when it comes to the Steelers, the head coach makes the decisions. As for the number of players kept at specific positions, it never was a hard and fast rule, and it varied based on the talent at the respective positions, injuries, etc. That's the way the Steelers have done it, and I believe any analysis of Mike McCarthy's method would show a similar pattern. You're looking for specifics year-over-year where there aren't any.