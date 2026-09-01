Asked and Answered: Sept. 1

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.



Let's get to it:

JEREMY FLYNN FROM HOMER CITY, PA: Does Broderick Jones become a free agent after this season or do the Cowboys get a chance to exercise a fifth-year option since he was traded? If we would have picked up his fifth year option and still traded him, would the Cowboys automatically get him for that fifth year?

ANSWER: Because the deadline to exercise the fifth-year option on Broderick Jones' rookie contract passed without the Steelers choosing to exercise it, he will become an unrestricted free agent on March 11, 2027, when the new league year begins. Had the Steelers decided to exercise the fifth-year option on Jones' contract before the deadline passed, the Cowboys would have acquired the right to keep Jones through the 2027 season at the salary dictated by the terms of the option.

MATT STIFFLER FROM JOHNSTOWN, PA: With Broderick Jones being traded, and the offensive line already with a lot of questions, what move or moves do you think could be in the near future?

ANSWER: Depending upon what the Steelers think of what is available once all teams cut their rosters to 53 players, they could look to add to the OT position that way, but I wouldn't get my hopes up there, because since a lot of teams are looking for capable offensive linemen not a lot of good ones become available on cut-down day. The way I see it, what this means is that it should accelerate the process of getting No. 1 pick Max Iheanachor ready to play, and then making him the starter at right tackle. Dylan Cook then could become the swing tackle.

GRANT SPELLERBERG FROM CUTLER BAY, FL: I know this is totally hypothetical, but I am just curious. If the Steelers keep only 3 quarterbacks what would happen if the odd man out got an offer from another team but didn't sign with them. Would he be eligible to re-sign with the Steelers? I know that would never happen, but I'm just curious.

ANSWER: If the Steelers had decided not to keep Will Howard or Drew Allar on the 53-man roster, they would have had to waive the guy they didn't keep because neither of them has 4 or more years of accrued service in the NFL. If a waived player is claimed by another team, that player either reports to that team or he doesn't play in the NFL.

DAVID PORTER FROM OMAHA, NE: I'm curious about the omission of Chris Boswell's name from the list of core players who will have an impact on this year's games. He seems to be more than worthy to be there.

ANSWER: That "list of core players" that appeared in the story headlined, "Labriola on the end of the preseason," specifically dealt with important players who did not participate in the preseason finale vs. Buffalo. If you watched that game, you clearly would have seen Boswell handling the placekicking duties against the Bills.

JAMES PARKER FROM PINSON, AL: In your last preseason wrap-up article you listed 26 players you expect to have the largest impact on the season. Patrick Queen was not on your list nor mentioned in your article. Do you something we don't?

ANSWER: That was an omission on my part. Totally my mistake. There were a lot of names listed in the "did not play" category on the NFL Gamebook, and I overlooked Patrick Queen. I regret the error, and I corrected it when it first was brought to my attention.

ERIC ASH FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: Going into the weekend when cuts are made to get down to the 53 man roster, do the Steelers keep a list and ranking of players on other teams they expect to see released and a complementary list of their own players they would release if they could sign someone from another team's cuts? I am thinking there might be some rookie players who were higher on their draft board than the ones they selected or maybe a veteran who could be useful.

ANSWER: Throughout the summer, the Pro Personnel wing of the Player Personnel Department is paying attention to what's going on around the league with teams' rosters. There is some scouting of preseason games done, and by the time cut-down day arrives on the calendar, the Steelers have determined which positions on their own roster they might want to reinforce, and which players they are familiar with who might come available.

TRAVIS McBRIDE FROM INDEPENDENCE, IA: Being from Iowa, one of the fan favorites early on this spring was Gennings Dunker, the ginger Yinzer. What's your read on him as he seems to have quietly navigated preseason and training camp?

ANSWER: What I have been told about Gennings Dunker is that he is an aggressive and physical offensive lineman whose forte at this stage of his development is as a run blocker. What is true with a lot of rookie offensive linemen is that they're inexperienced in the ways of pass protection, or maybe to put it more accurately they're inexperienced in the ways of NFL-caliber pass rushers and the ways in which opposing defensive coordinators will scheme to attack the quarterback. With more seasoning/experience, I see Dunker as a starting-caliber RG.

BRIAN COVILLE FROM CHARLESTON, WV: Has any Steelers player ever worn the number 0?

ANSWER: The only Steelers player to wear jersey No. 0 during an NFL regular season was Johnny Clement, a single-wing tailback who played for the Steelers from 1946-48.

DONNIE BROWN FROM VAN BUREN, ME: In response to a question about Ben Roethlisberger's rookie preseason, you quoted the Hall of Fame enshrined Alan Faneca, and he was blunt about playing with a rookie QB after starter Tommy Maddox was injured in the second week of the regular season, but he was also very adamant about the team having to do the extra work in order to help Big Ben. Offensive linemen are often overlooked, but how great was Alan Faneca during his Steelers tenure?

ANSWER: You mention that Alan Faneca is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and in the 93 seasons since Art Rooney Sr. founded the franchise in 1933, there have been only 3 Steelers enshrined for their careers as offensive linemen – Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson, and Faneca. Also, in the history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there are about 20 players enshrined whose primary position was offensive guard, and Faneca is one of those. You have to have been a player who was accomplished in the league and impactful on his team to be included on both of those lists.

RODGER BENNETT FROM TAMPA, FL: What does it mean to be waived with injury designations?

ANSWER: A player who is waived/injured is placed on waivers, and if he is not claimed during the 24-hour waiver period he reverts back to his original team's injured reserve list. Once back on IR, that player and his agent may choose to negotiate an injury settlement with the team in exchange for his release so that he might pursue opportunities with other teams as a free agent.

WILL McINTOSH FROM BELLEVIEW, FL: My question has to do with the 53-man roster. Are you surprised about who was kept or who was released? Other than the coaches and possibly the GM, does Mr. Art Rooney II have much say, or can he overrule a decision before it is submitted to the NFL office?

ANSWER: The one move that surprised me was the release of ILB Elandon Roberts. I thought he had acclimated quickly at training camp after signing just a couple of days before the team left Saint Vincent College, and in the final two preseason games he had 10 tackles, including 2 for loss while playing a total of 73 snaps. And I believe he even wore the green dot for a bit. As a vested veteran, however, Roberts was a free agent immediately after being released, and so we'll wait and see how that all turns out.

As Steelers President, Art Rooney II has a say in every decision made by the team, even if most of the times his decision comes down to allowing the people he hired to do their jobs.

DENNIS NEVINSKY FROM ERIE, PA: Are the Steelers likely to pick up an OT and a safety from cuts made by other teams?

ANSWER: I believe those are two positions the Steelers would be interested in fortifying, but will there be any good fits among the cuts made by other teams? In the NFL, wanting or needing something doesn't necessary mean it's going to be available.