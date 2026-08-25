Asked and Answered: Aug. 25

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.



Let's get to it:

STEPHEN THOMPSON FROM CRESAPTOWN, MD: With all the coverage given to the performance of Will Howard and Drew Allar during the preseason games, for comparison what was the feedback on Ben Roethlisberger's rookie year preseason performance?

ANSWER: When the Steelers reported to training camp in the summer of 2004 (Ben Roethlisberger's rookie year), Tommy Maddox was the team's unquestioned No. 1 quarterback after having started 27 games over the previous two seasons during which he passed for 35 touchdowns and threw 33 interceptions. During the 4-game preseason in 2004, Coach Bill Cowher started Maddox in each of the games, and Roethlisberger also played in all of them. He completed 25-of-43 (58.1 percent) for 336 yards, with 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, and a rating of 71.5. But while there was some buzz surrounding some of the things Roethlisberger flashed during training camp, there was little expectation that he would see a lot of playing time come the start of the regular season.

In the regular season opener, the Steelers defeated Oakland, 24-21, with the defense finishing with 3 sacks and 4 takeaways, and Maddox managing the game by completing 59.1 percent and not turning the ball over. If there was any uproar among the 60,147 Steelers fans in attendance it was over Jerome Bettis' bizarre stat line of 5 carries for 1 yard, with 3 TDs.

But the next weekend, the Steelers traveled to Baltimore and lost both a football game and Maddox for an indefinite period. Roethlisberger became the starter, and there were no ticker-tape parades in Downtown Pittsburgh. The day after the loss to the Ravens, team captain Alan Faneca faced the media and was asked if he was excited to see what the Steelers rookie QB could do.

"Exciting? No, it's not exciting," said Faneca. "Do you want to go work with some little young kid who's just out of college?

"Everybody's got to do a little more. Everybody's got to help out, got to do a little more, do a little extra, take that extra step, put the extra work in this week and rally around him and help out."

MIKE HOSKAVICH FROM BROCKWAY, PA: A lot of the media has been blaming Roman Wilson for Will Howard's 2 interceptions in the game vs. the Jets. I respectfully disagree. In the first, I saw a mesh concept where Roman was trying to gain separation from Andre Cisco. A veteran move in my opinion. If Howard read the coverage and put a little more air under it, a touchdown. A young QB learning. Love seeing Roman's progress. He will be fun to watch.

ANSWER: Sorry to question your from-the-couch analysis, but based on what was said in the postgame by Coach Mike McCarthy and then on Saturday by Offensive Coordinator Brian Angelichio there is some disagreement with your conclusion.

When asked after the game about Roman Wilson's performance, McCarthy said, "Well, yeah, there are always plays that are cleaner than others. Those two plays were not clean."

Said Angelichio on Aug. 22 about the 2 interceptions, "I think overall, just the execution's got to be better. Obviously, the quarterbacks are the ones who get – "Wow they threw an interception." It goes into their stats, but I think it's everybody. It's the offensive line, the runners, the protection unit, and certainly the route. So I think, as an offense, we just have to execute better. I think we all take the blame in that."

SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: During preseason there are obviously a lot of ups and downs in play. Broderick Jones, who I'm really happy to see him playing at all, but in only my opinion he will take more time to get close to playing to the level needed in the regular season. Do you think he has a legitimate chance at making the squad after recent injuries to No. 1 pick Max Iheanachor?

ANSWER: For the second straight preseason game, Broderick Jones played 54 snaps, which by far was more than anyone else in a Steelers uniform vs. the Jets. But he also looked bad on a sack by David Bailey, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jones is working his way back from neck surgery while also adapting to being used at both tackle spots, but I cannot imagine a realistic scenario where he is not on the 53-man roster on Aug. 30 and then active for the Sept. 13 opener vs. Atlanta at Acrisure Stadium.

STEFAN PISOCKI FROM WILMINGTON, DE: I don't know if you agree, but it seems to me that this year's defense, like last year's, has 3 future Hall of Famers in T.J. Watt, Cam Hayward, and Jalen Ramsey. What was the last Steelers defense with that many future gold jackets?

ANSWER: In the 1970s, Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, and Donnie Shell were part of the starting lineup on defense for several seasons including a couple of championships. That's 5.

STEVE GOAD FROM CINCINNATI, OH: Given the current contract with Joey Porter Jr. has there been any movement given that Pittsburgh doesn't do in-season negotiations? Is there any scenario where we look for a possible trade?

ANSWER: The Steelers are set on trying to compete in 2026, and I don't believe that happens by trading one of their best defensive players.

DAVID LUCE FROM HENDERSON, KY: If a player decides to sit out due to contract negotiations does that year count against his contract and does he receive a salary? How is the salary broken down if he signs after the start of the season?

ANSWER: If a player who has time on his contract and then sits out an entire season due to a contract dispute, his contract would toll, meaning he still would owe his team that season. During the course of a regular season, players are paid their salaries in 18 equal installments – one for each game of the regular season plus the bye week. So in the case of a player who has a $1.8 million salary, he would receive $100,000 in each game check. For every game-week during the season the player holds out, $100,000 would be deducted from his salary and credited to the team's salary cap. Over the course of the season, the player would be paid $100,000 for each of the 18 weeks he was on the active roster.

MARK RICE FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: With most veteran players on all 32 teams not playing in the preseason for fear of injuries, and with the talk of possibly adding an 18th game to the regular season, do you see a future where there are no preseason games because of a fear of teams losing their star players to injury?

ANSWER: Preseason games generate revenue that goes into the pool of money that's divided between players and owners to make up the salary cap each year. Anything that would impact revenue that's shared between owners and players would have to be collectively bargained. Also, preseason games are important for all 32 coaching staffs to evaluate draft choices, undrafted rookies, and young veterans. Preseason games have a purpose and generate revenue, and so reducing the number of them is much more likely than eliminating them totally.

TOM NAYPAUER FROM CLEVELAND, OH: Will you continue your game day article with Coach Mike McCarthy as you previously did with Coach Mike Tomlin? Those were my favorites to look forward to every week.

ANSWER: The Q&A with Coach Mike Tomlin that appeared on game days on Steelers.com was a transcript of the Mike Tomlin Show that was heard on the Steelers Audio Network on game days about 60 minutes before kickoff. I am not doing the Mike McCarthy Show that now will be heard at the same time on the Steelers Audio Network. Now the guy asking the questions is play-by-play announcer Rob King.

WILL McINTOSH FROM BELLEVIEW, PA: With training camp over, other than playing time in the final two preseason games what can a player on the bubble do to impress the coaches enough to keep them on the 53-man roster?

ANSWER: Training camp at Saint Vincent College may be over, but training camp for the Steelers continues now at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. In fact, the Steelers were scheduled for practices in full pads on Monday and Tuesday of this week leading up to Thursday night's preseason finale vs. the Bills in Buffalo.

DONNIE BROWN FROM VAN BUREN, ME: Maybe I'm wrong, but it seems that most third-round draft picks should make the team their rookie season. Since 2000, how many third-round picks were released or put on the practice squad after the Steelers final roster cutdown?

ANSWER: None.

JAMES R. LABAR JR. FROM BYRNEDALE, PA: Can or will the Steelers get their top 3 edge rushers on the field at the same time consistently if at all? And if so, will it create a weakness in other ways that an offense can take advantage of?

ANSWER: Yes, the Steelers can get T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig on the field at the same time this season. Will they do it consistently? If it's successful, yes. Will it create a weakness elsewhere in their defense? Stay tuned.