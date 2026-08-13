Asked and Answered: Aug. 13

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.



Let's get to it:

DICK VOCHEK FROM PORTAGE, PA: Do you know the attendance for Saturday night lights? How many fans were there?

ANSWER: The reported attendance for the Saturday night practice at Latrobe Stadium was 8,499.

SHAUN SHEFFLER FROM LATROBE, PA: The listed attendance for the Saturday night practice was 8,449. At $15 a ticket, that's $126,735. It is reported all proceeds go to the Greater Latrobe School District. Do they receive all of that money? Also, since Latrobe Stadium is used for an NFL training camp practice, does that mean Latrobe Stadium meets all requirements of an NFL field?

ANSWER: Allow me to clarify some misconceptions you might have. The reported attendance was 8,499, and I only bring that up because it alters your dollar total a bit to $127,485. The Steelers do not set the price for the tickets to attend the practice at Latrobe Stadium, nor do they have anything to do with selling the tickets, or collecting the money for the tickets, or really anything having to do with revenue created by the event. All of that is handled by the Greater Latrobe School District, and the Steelers do not charge anything for bringing the team there and staging the practice. So how that money is handled and allocated really would be questions for the School District. As for the grass, I would say that Latrobe Stadium meets the requirements for a field to be used for an NFL practice.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, FL: The field at Saint Vincent College was named after Chuck Noll. When did that happen? Was it during Noll's tenure or after he retired?

ANSWER: Chuck Noll Field was dedicated on Aug. 2, 2007. Chuck Noll retired on Dec. 26, 1991.

MILTON MANION FROM LOUISVILLE, KY: When a team signs a player to a 1-year contract, does he automatically get paid and make the team?

ANSWER: No, he does not.

THOMAS BUGOSH FROM CYPRESS, TX: I've noticed many players at camp have a colored cover over their helmet (not the guardian cap covers) and I cannot find the reason other than red identifies a player who should not be contacted. What does blue (seems like mostly DBs), green and black (seems like mostly OL) signify?

ANSWER: When a Steelers unit – offense, defense, or special teams – is running drills on a separate field some of the extra guys will line up to provide a "look." For the Steelers unit to know who is who on the other side of the ball, the simulating players will wear colored caps on their helmets to identify themselves. If the Steelers are on offense in this drill, across the ball the "pretend" edge rushers will wear one color, "pretend" ILBs will wear a different color, etc. That's what is going on there.

TOM BUSSE, PITTSBURGH, PA: Based upon the recent depth chart released by the Steelers, is it reasonable to assume the players in the fifth, fourth, and third columns are least likely to make the final 53-man roster in that order, and most practice squad players will be from the third column?

ANSWER: It is not reasonable to assume that, because depth charts are made as a result of an NFL requirement, not because those depth charts exist as an accurate assessment of the pecking order of the players on the roster.

JD AKERS FROM NIXA, MO: Is it fair to say that Will Howard is at a disadvantage because he was drafted on Mike Tomlin's watch? Seems like he would have to be head and shoulders above Drew Allar to make this team, and if not do you think he would last on the practice squad without being plucked?

ANSWER: No. I don't agree with any of that. Why are you sure Will Howard is competing with Drew Allar for a roster spot? Is it not possible that he's competing with Mason Rudolph for a roster spot? The preseason opener won't be played until tonight, and you're trying to have everything categorized and settled now when rosters don't have to be cut to 53 until 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. Let it play out. There is an untold number of possibilities that could materialize between now and then. As for Howard lasting on the Steelers practice squad without being plucked, I'm not even sure Howard would choose to sign onto the Steelers practice squad if he had offers to sign onto other teams' practice squads. Sometimes a player and/or his agent will decide it would be better to start off with a new team instead of staying with the one that just cut him.

BOB PEGHER FROM STATE COLLEGE, PA: Just listened to Louie Lipps on SNR recalling his days before arriving at Saint Vincent College for training camp. He rented an apartment for two days, slept on the floor, and had all his belongings in a U-Haul trailer parked on the street. He said his mindset was just to make the team, because he didn't want to go back home. Do you think other rookies today have this same mindset? Louie had it, and he was the NFL's 23rd overall pick of the 1984 NFL Draft.

ANSWER: I didn't hear that story, but I'll take your word for it. I'm sure there are rookies today who are equally committed to giving everything of themselves in pursuit of a dream they've likely had since they were in grade school. Making an NFL team today requires just as much discipline and dedication as it did in 1984. How an individual motivates himself to meet that challenge is unique to that individual. And it's my opinion that if Louis Lipps had Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback instead of Mark Malone and then Bubby Brister, he might have a bust in Canton, Ohio.

JOHN MARTIN FROM ARENDTSVILLE, PA: Can you please tell me who our starting quarterback will be in 2028? I literally don't know how your keep your sanity based on questions like that. Here's my actual question. Out of all of the Steelers eligible to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (not named Ben Roethlisberger), who do you think is most deserving to be enshrined next?

ANSWER: When it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in my mind there is a huge difference between a player who is deserving and a player capable of getting the votes to be elected. Who's next among the Steelers? I have no idea, because it comes down to who can get the votes. I believe that Hines Ward is deserving. I believe Maurkice Pouncey is deserving. I believe James Harrison is deserving, and if I had a vote I would vote for each of them. Heck, L.C. Greenwood has been deserving for more than 25 years now, and I've been beating that drum for a long time.

JOE SCHMAELING FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: It seems like training camp is off to a great start. There has been some very positive press for a few of the rookies, especially Max Iheanachor and Drew Allar. I haven't seen anything about Gennings Dunker. How is he doing? He seems like a great fit for this team, very physical. And he seems like a great young man. It would be nice to see him get off to a good start.

ANSWER: From what I have heard about Gennings Dunker, he is a physical offensive lineman who right now is better blocking for the run than he is protecting the passer. Based on the college program that produced him (Iowa), it makes sense those would be his strengths and weaknesses. But what it means for him in 2026 is that he seems slotted to begin his NFL career as a reserve guard. But remember this: neither Mike Webster nor Dermontti Dawson were full-time starters as rookies either.

MIKE POWELL FROM UNIVERSAL CITY, TX: It seems that the Steelers could be assembling a young OL that has potential to be special. If it turns out that way, how difficult do you think it would be to keep them together long term? And could you tell us the contract status of each of the projected starters and top backups?

ANSWER: When you're talking about keeping five starters together along with their top backups, that's potentially 10 contracts coming due for renewal for a unit where most NFL teams are struggling to find 5 players there who are starting caliber. That could be extremely difficult even though the salary cap continues to rise each year.