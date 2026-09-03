Asked and Answered: Sept. 3

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.



Let's get to it:

SAM MIKHAIL FROM BETHESDA, MD: I was pleasantly surprised to see that Eli Heidenreich made the initial 53-man roster. Any insight from the team about why they preferred him over Lew Nichols and Travis Homer?

ANSWER: Over the past few days, both Coach Mike McCarthy and General Manager Omar Khan had sessions with the media, and both were asked about the decision to keep Eli Heidenreich on the 53-man roster.

Mike McCarthy: "Well, I just think like everything, you go back to the beginning with Eli, I mean, everybody who earned the roster spot. It's a big deal to be part of the 75 players who are here, as I've talked about extensively, with the 53 and the practice squad. So, we got a few guys also in (the) medical aspect of it. I mean, everybody has earned their opportunity here. So there's always some things that go into how those positions are formulated, and Eli did enough to make the team."

Omar Khan: "He earned it. We saw some things in the (preseason) games that you guys all watched. But for those of you who were in Latrobe, you guys see it on the practice field. There's some versatility there, some playmaking ability there, and he earned it. I'm glad he's a part of this team."

GERALD HARPER FROM CARNEGIE, PA: What happens if two RBs get hurt, with only two RBs plus one RB/WR on the 53-man roster?

ANSWER: That's the purpose of the practice squad. Currently, the Steelers have 2 RBs on the practice squad – Travis Homer and Lew Nichols – in addition to the 3 currently on the 53-man roster – Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, and Eli Heidenreich. There was never going to be a scenario where they kept more than 5 RBs total.

BERNIE HESS FROM SAN JOSE, CA: In practice during the regular season does the first team offense scrimmage with the first team defense, or the practice squad/scout team and vice versa? Or, do both things occur? Also, is there live tackling occurring?

ANSWER: There is never, ever any live tackling during an in-season NFL practice. In fact over the course of an 18-week regular season, teams are permitted to have only 14 padded practices. That's 14 total padded practices over the entire regular season. And the typical procedure for practice has the first-team offense working against the scout team defense (which is typically made up of backups and guys on the practice squad), and the first-team defense working against the scout team offense (which also is made up of backups and guys on the practice squad).

SEAN ECKENROD FROM JOHNSTOWN, PA: In your opinion is Greg Lloyd constantly ignored as a potential Hall of Fame candidate because of a lack of stats? He was the most-feared linebacker in the NFL during the late 1980s until the mid 1990s. And I never hear a word about him.

ANSWER: Clearly, you are a fan of Greg Lloyd, but you're overstating some things. Lawrence Taylor was most-feared linebacker in the NFL during the late 1980s and into the 1990s. With Lloyd, he was an Associated Press first-team All-Pro in 3 straight seasons – 1993, 1994, 1995 – and the way in which he performed and held the defense together after Rod Woodson tore his ACL in the 1995 opener to help the Steelers advance to Super Bowl XXX put him on a Hall of Fame track. But Lloyd then tore a patellar tendon in the 1996 opener and missed the rest of the season, and then just when he was rounding into form in 1997 a serious ankle injury cost him significantly. Rather than a lack of stats, I would point to those two injuries as the reasons Greg Lloyd never got serious consideration by Hall of Fame voters.

MATTHEW CONFER FROM SALEM, OH: Do you see us adding a No. 3 WR at some point? I just don't see it with Roman Wilson, and Germie Bernard might take a little bit to take that position.

ANSWER: As I wrote in a previous Asked and Answered, just because a team might want something or believe it has a need for something doesn't mean what they need or want is going to be available. Roman Wilson is a third-year pro, and Germie Bernard was a No. 2 pick (47th overall). They represent the Steelers' best and most realistic options to fill the role of No. 3 WR this season.

JASON PRASTER FROM SAN ANTONIO, TX: When scouts attend games at another team's stadium, are they required to notify that club's player personnel department in advance? Additionally, do scouts typically watch games from general seating areas or are they provided access to suites or other designated seating?

ANSWER: All NFL personnel attending games must be credentialed, and that process goes through the home team's PR Department. In most cases, all credentialed personnel watch the game from the press box.

SEAN DELANEY FROM GARDNER, MA: Do you think the 53-man roster indicates the Steelers are prioritizing a rebuild for the near future? They rostered four quarterbacks (including two developmental players), added 11 rookies to what is still the oldest roster in the NFL, retained undrafted rookie Kevin Joberty while releasing veteran Elandon Roberts, and traded two young players for draft picks. I believe the Steelers sincerely try to compete every season, but these preseason moves suggest they have a close eye to the future.

ANSWER: You're entitled to your opinion, but if the Steelers are "prioritizing a rebuild for the near future" why are they going into the 2026 regular season with a roster that statistically is the most experienced (oldest) in the NFL?

JAKE MATHEWS FROM GERALDINE, MT: I don't understand the "hoopla" surrounding the Steelers decision to keep four QBs on the 53-man roster. It all makes sense to me, but what would be the negative(s) to keeping four QBs on an active NFL roster?

ANSWER: The reality of putting together an NFL roster is that for every player you keep there is a corresponding one you cut. On a 53-man roster with 3 QBs, there is virtually nothing for the No. 3 guy to do, and essentially no practice time during the week because that has to be devoted to the starter and his backup. Coaches don't want those guys to get rusty. So if there is essentially no practice time for the No. 3 guy, there has to be even less for the No. 4 guy. Which means two other position players who conceivably could help out during practice and/or possibly get a helmet on game days had to be cut from the roster. That's the negative.

RANDY ELLIS FROM POWHATAN, VA: Once players are cut/waived, how does the process work? Is it the first team to submit a request for a particular player the one that gets the player? Or does it go by your win/loss record from the previous season? I assume that entire process is all electronic?

ANSWER: Once a player is waived, he is subject to the waiver period that lasts 24 hours. Interested teams can make a claim, and that at the end of the 24 hours, the player is awarded to the team with the highest waiver priority, which is determined by listing the teams in the reverse order of the previous season's records. Just like the way the draft is conducted. And these days, everything is done electronically.

JOE LaMOLINARE FROM DALLAS, GA: During the last preseason game the Steelers punted the ball and the Buffalo returner dropped the ball with the Steelers recovering it. Why could they not advance the ball? Since the receiver touched it isn't that considered a fumble?

ANSWER: In situations such as the one you cited, a ball that hits a member of the receiving team but is not possessed, that is considered a muff. While the punting team can recover a muff and the ball is turned over at that spot, a muff cannot be advanced. For that to be considered a fumble, a member of the receiving team would have had to possess it – and likely make some move to advance the ball – before it would be ruled a fumble. And it's only fumbles that can be advanced by the kicking team.

EARL GOTTFRIED FROM OCALA, FL: With the Dallas Cowboys' recent release of Joe Milton III, do you think the Steelers might be interested in signing him and releasing either Mason Rudolph or Will Howard? Didn't the Steelers have an interest in him when the Patriots traded him to Dallas?

ANSWER: I honestly cannot remember whether it was a rumor or if the Steelers actually had interest in QB Joe Milton III back in April 2025 when the Cowboys acquired him in that trade. But since then the Steelers have drafted Drew Allar and used a 76th overall pick to do that. For the 1,000th time, Mason Rudolph is the backup to starter Aaron Rodgers and Coach Mike McCarthy has worked with Will Howard long enough now to know he wanted to protect him by keeping him on the 53-man roster. It's time to play football now with the regular season set to start just around the corner. The time for QB roulette is over.

DANIEL DUNMYER FROM MORGANTOWN, WV: It is a little late, but in your opinion was Elandon Roberts the casualty of keeping 4 QBs, or was it another player?

ANSWER: Cutting down from 90 and putting together a 53-man roster is like a giant jigsaw puzzle with a lot of moving pieces. I'm just guessing here, but if I had to identify a particular choice that resulted in Elandon Roberts being released I'd point to Cole Holcomb, also an inside linebacker but one who makes more contributions on special teams.

DENNIS TAYLOR FROM ERIE, PA: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision to keep both Will Howard and Drew Allar. A fan of both, but I can't remember seeing anything regarding whether either is a definite to be the starter next year. Do you believe by keeping them, without seeing either playing much this year, that the Steelers won't be in the hunt for one of this year's college QBs, a group that seems strong for the 2027 NFL Draft?

ANSWER: I believe that when it comes time for the 2027 NFL Draft, if the Steelers have a chance to pick a QB they have determined has a chance to become a long-term answer at the position that they will not be dissuaded from following through because Will Howard and Drew Allar are on their roster.

TOM BRUZDA FROM WILDOMAR, CA: What activities go on with the players and coaches between cutdown day and start of season? Do they practice? Attend classes? Watch film? Or is this all restricted by the CBA?

ANSWER: The Steelers have had working days that included meetings and on-field practice already this week. They're not on vacation.

TJ TAYLOR FROM BLOOMFIELD, CT: Looking way ahead to the future, is next year's starting QB already on the roster, or in next year's draft?

ANSWER: If I told you that now, it would ruin all of the suspense. And what would be the fun in that?

JIM ANDERSON FROM TOLEDO, OH: Can Joey Porter Jr.'s back ailment be cured by a contract extension or is it more serious than that?

ANSWER: Joey Porter Jr. has been activated off the PUP list, and he has taken part in practice this week.