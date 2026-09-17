Asked and Answered: Sept. 17

PAUL THOMAS FROM PENN HILLS, PA: On February 6, 2011, I was living in Trapper Creek, AK, where I hosted a Super Bowl party with my friends who were migrants from the Midwest, mainly South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. All of them were Packers fans. Being the only Yinzer in the room, I was clearly as disappointed as my guests were jubilant about the outcome of the contest. I concluded that of the two evenly matched teams, the one that won the game was the team that had the better quarterback. Do you agree with my assessment of that day?

ANSWER: What I will agree with is that Aaron Rodgers was the better quarterback that day. He completed 24-of-39 (62 percent) for 304 yards, with 3 TDs, 0 INTs, and a rating of 111.5 on the way to being voted the game's MVP. Ben Roethlisberger completed 25-of-40 (63 percent) for 263 yards, with 2 TDs, 2 INTs, and a rating of 77.4. One of Roethlisberger's interceptions was returned 37 yards for a touchdown by FS Nick Collins. The Steelers were minus-2 in turnover ratio in Super Bowl XLV, and Rashard Mendenhall's lost fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter was especially costly.

CHRIS WELBURN FROM GLASTONBURY CT: Did Mike Tomlin give the game injury recap at the start of each of his post-game news conferences as his choice? I did not hear one from Coach Mike McCarthy last Sunday. Obviously, Tomlin's was unofficial but I suspect many appreciated it. Does it appear we'll need to wait for the official announcements each week?

ANSWER: It was Mike Tomlin's personal policy to give an injury report following every game, and he even did it after every training camp practice. Often, he would simply state certain players sustained "bumps and bruises associated with play," and then explain that more information would be forthcoming following additional medical testing. While Tomlin may have been somewhat forthcoming by listing injuries without being asked, he was not one to be free with a lot of details. No NFL coaches are. Coach Mike McCarthy is handling things differently, but he is in complete compliance with NFL regulations regarding the reporting of injuries, and that's really the bottom line.

BRUCE LANG FROM LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA: We've invested a lot in our offensive line. Some moves have worked out while others have not. Will we stay with the current lineup to allow them to jell, or will we see our 2026 No. 1 and No. 3 draft picks sooner rather than later?

ANSWER: "Sooner rather than later" is a vague phrase, and that's OK because my answer is going to end up being just as vague. The 2026 draft picks you mention are RT Max Iheanachor and RG Gennings Dunker, and of those two rookies I believe the first one onto the field this season will be Iheanachor. Had he not been injured at Saint Vincent College and then not missed a hunk of the preseason as a result, I would think Iheanachor already would be the starting RT. But he was injured and did miss a hunk of the preseason, and so I think you could start looking for him in the lineup in early October. Dunker is going to need much more seasoning, in my opinion.

TERRY WAIBEL FROM DAYTONA BEACH, FL: We've got a large contingent of Steelers fans watching at a designated watering hole that's beachside here in Daytona. But the broadcasts never show Renegade, just commercials. Did they play Renegade just before T.J. Watt's pick-6?

ANSWER: "Renegade" is typically played in the fourth quarter, and it's always done at the start of an opponent's offensive possession. While T.J. Watt's pick-6 did happen in the fourth quarter, that Atlanta possession began late in the third period. So that makes my answer to your question a "no."

KEVIN O'DONNELL FROM CHALFONT, PA: Could Cameron Johnston have punted the ball as a result of the botched field goal attempt? It would probably have been left-footed, but at least it would have advanced the ball down the field and helped with field position.

ANSWER: It would not have been against the rules for Cameron Johnston to have attempted to punt the ball on the play you describe, but that would have come with a risk as well. If Johnston's left-footed punt attempt was blocked, it could have been picked up and returned for a touchdown. Or if his left-footed punt would have cleared the line of scrimmage, it would have been a live ball that the "receiving" team could have scooped up and returned for a touchdown. And remember the Steelers personnel on the field for that play was a field goal protection group, which is made up mostly of big guys who aren't known for their speed and/or tackling ability in the open field.

MARK THOMPSON FROM HUNTINGTON, WV: My question is going straight to the point. Since Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers didn't come to an agreement on a new contract, will he still be allowed to play this season on the old contract?

ANSWER: Yes. In fact, he will have to play under the terms of that contract.

THOMAS FUDENS FROM MIDDLE ISLAND, NY: Can you go over all the factors for teams regarding the 17th regular season game as to who plays who, home or away, conference or non-conference?

ANSWER: For some years now, the NFL has made all games in Week 18 ones that match teams from the same division. The 2025 regular season finale weekend, as an example, contained 16 games and all 16 of those games matched teams from the same division. Which team is the home team and which team is the road team is determined by the league, and from what I can tell that's random.