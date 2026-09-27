Asked and Answered: Sept. 27

ROB WARREN FROM BILLINGS, MT: Regarding the question about Mason Rudolph coming in at QB in the Patriots game with three minutes to play, any idea what the reason was for it? Was Aaron Rodgers hurt? Did Coach Mike McCarthy hope maybe Mason could provide a spark?

ANSWER: I have gotten a lot of follow-up questions about my answer in the Sept. 24 episode of Asked and Answered. The original question included these 3 sentences: "Why not give Drew Allar or Will Howard a shot? Why not treat it like a preseason game, eat the loss but use it as a teaching tool. See how some of these guys fare against another teams No. 1s?" I interpreted the question as looking for a broader, philosophical response instead of one dealing with a specific situation at a particular time in a single game. Of course, I am aware that Drew Allar was inactive for the game vs. New England, and that Will Howard was the designated No. 3 QB, and as such neither was eligible to play with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter of a game in which the Steelers were losing, 20-3. But the "Why not treat it like a preseason game?" didn't sound like it wanted an explanation of the rules for putting together a gameday roster.

Now, to this issue of pulling Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph. After the game, Coach Mike McCarthy was asked:

Q. Was Aaron's coming out just situational, and is there any update on Rico [Dowdle]'s injury?

A. I don't have an update? I haven't been in the training room.

Q. But Aaron coming out [of the game] was just situational?

A. Situational, yes.

To me, situational explains it as a one-time thing based on the combination of circumstances facing the Steelers at that time.

JAMES MAC PHERSON FROM BEACHWOOD, NJ: We all love Chris Boswell and have no problem with him coming out with no time on the clock to win the game with a 57-yard field goal. My question is with the way our defense is playing don't you think it would be better punting and hopefully pinning the offense deep vs. attempting field goals of 56 and 57 early in the game?

ANSWER: In my opinion, it's not that you have an issue with the philosophy of Chris Boswell attempting 50-plus yard field goals … as long as he doesn't miss. Before every game Coach Mike McCarthy gets a feel for Boswell's range based on the conditions and then makes a decision in the moment. Boswell has been successful on 80.3 percent of his attempts from 50-plus yards. If he's feeling good and the conditions are favorable, I'll take those odds.

BOB BRILL FROM WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA: On the play vs. New England where Aaron Rodgers got sandwiched and sacked it seemed the left tackle and the left guard were double-teaming the tackle, and the outside guy came in untouched to the QB. After the play the two offensive lineman were seen looking at each other as if one of them made a mistake and should have blocked the edge rusher. Did you see that scenario happening?

ANSWER: During the days after the game, C Zach Frazier took the blame for not communicating the call all the way down the line of scrimmage. That led to the mix-up.

THOMAS WARD FROM LADSON, SC: When it came to Joey Porter Jr. and his contract, do you believe Joey Porter Sr. was putting a bug in his son's ear? Didn't his own contract dispute cause him to leave the Steelers years ago?

ANSWER: I have no knowledge of whether Joey Porter Jr. was swayed by his father during his contract talks, and since I don't know anything then what I might believe is irrelevant. Joey Porter didn't "leave the Steelers years ago." The Steelers released him in March 2007 when he still had a year left on his current contract. They had a guy names James Harrison ready to take over that spot.

BILL KUNST FROM OCEAN VIEW, DE: I am looking for a Steelers jersey for both Fran Rogel and Bill Priatko. Fran was one of my teachers at Scott High in North Braddock, PA., and Bill and I worked together in the Norwin School District. Any ideas for a third generation Steelers fan living in Ravensland.

ANSWER: Bill Priatko's lone season with the Steelers was in 1957, and he wore No. 64. Fran Rogel's Steelers career spanned 1950-57, and he wore No. 27 in 1950-51, No. 34 in 1952, No. 26 in 1953, and No. 33 from 1954-57. I don't believe there is any way to purchase the exact style of jersey the Steelers wore in any of those years when Rogel and Priatko were on the roster, but if you go to shop.steelers.com and navigate to the area were jerseys are sold, there are options where you can customize one with any name and number on it you choose.

BRIAN ALEXANDER FROM ROCHESTER, NY: Reading an article on the Steelers app, Patrick Queen mentioned that there was discussion of the loss to the Patriots on the plane back to Pittsburgh. Do the Steelers have a team plane that they use to travel to games? Or do they travel on commercial airlines?

ANSWER: The Steelers travel to all road games (except Cleveland) via charter flights. To Cleveland, they charter buses because the airport there is west of the stadium and Pittsburgh is to the east.

DAVID BOGNAR FROM GERMANTOWN, WI: It may take time for the offense to get where the coach wants it to be. In the meantime, the defense is playing well where the offense may only need to score 20 points. Is it hard to make adjustments to the offense during the game?

ANSWER: Certainly there are adjustments that can be made during a game, as long as the expectations for the changes are reasonable. Because 11 Steelers are on the field for every play of every game, expecting all 11 to digest drastic changes and adapt on the fly doesn't have a high percentage of having success. Then the problem has a chance of becoming worse.

BROC ROWE FROM PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD: If you could choose one Hall of Famer from the Steelers to save this team, who would it be and why ?

ANSWER: My answer always is the same whenever I get this question. It's Joe Greene. There was a time during his career when Joe Greene was the best interior defensive lineman in football, and his will to win and commitment to doing the job it took to win were unmatched and made him the ultimate leader and presence. There is not a player on those 1970s teams who would not list Joe Greene as the alpha. Greatest in franchise history. No room for debate.