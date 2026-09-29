Asked and Answered: Sept. 29

NATE KLEIN FROM FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Bengals game closed out in the best way possible – with Joe Burrow getting sacked. Aside from that, Jaylen Warren probably could've easily gotten over 200 yards rushing, but DK Metcalf was flagged for holding and that brought back a couple of his runs. That has to be demoralizing to a player like Warren. How does the team combat these types of things during practice? Metcalf has been around awhile and should know that hands should go inside to avoid the flag. How much more does the guy need to hear that?

ANSWER: Sounds like you either have Jaylen Warren on your fantasy team, or you're not a fan of DK Metcalf. I was at the game, and the way I saw the penalty on Metcalf that nullified Warren's 80-plus yard run was that the flag came in late – well after Warren had passed Metcalf and the guy he was blocking – and the official threw the flag from 30 yards away. Are you sure it was actually holding, because I'm not. And I think Warren may have been more demoralized by tripping himself up on his way to a sure touchdown that would have given his team some added cushion in what was a very close game. Jaylen Warren played a great game, and both Coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers praised him publicly afterward. I'd be surprised if he was "demoralized" because of a holding penalty on a teammate.

CHUCK THOMAS FROM BRADENTON, FL: Is Joey Porter Jr. on the way out because of a contract dispute, or is he really not in condition to play football?

ANSWER: I have no doubt Joey Porter Jr. is not in condition to play football, because he really hasn't participated in any full-speed football practice since the end of the 2025 season. Put a CB out onto the field who hasn't been a full participant in an NFL practice for months, and he's a pulled hamstring waiting to happen. Porter faced the media last week and was forthright with his answers to all questions, one of which was about whether he planned to play at some point this season. Porter's answered, "Yeah, definitely." I believe him.

KENNY CHRISTY FROM KNOXVILLE, TN: On the Steelers last possession of the first half, Aaron Rodgers was sacked. However, the referee announced that a defensive holding penalty had occurred. He announced that it was a 5-yard penalty. I thought holding was a 10-yard penalty. Can you clarify this for me?

ANSWER: It's offensive holding that is a 10-yard penalty. Defensive holding is 5-yards and carries the added penalty of being an automatic first down for the offense.

NICHOLAS PELCHAR FROM PURCELLVILLE, VA : After every game it becomes more apparent that having a featured running back is the only way out of the Steelers' woes. Without Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis how many Lombardi Trophies would the Steelers have?

ANSWER: Sure it helps having a Hall of Fame running back like Franco and Jerome, but it's not like you can buy one off the shelves. Would you prefer a franchise running back or a franchise quarterback? Or do you expect both? Maybe I'm misunderstanding the question. If you're advocating for 1 running back to be a team's primary player at the position and the one who gets the majority of the touches, maybe the Steelers are moving in that direction with Jaylen Warren. But giving one guy the bulk of the touches also means that one guy is going to take a lot of pounding. Injuries happen.

FRANK CASALE FROM COHOES, NY: Our offense is struggling and the offensive plays seem to be similar to Mike Tomlin's. It's the same old, same old. When are the Steelers going to get creative with their play-calling? Throw in a reverse or flea flicker. Get the TE more passes. The offensive line has been horrible this year. Aaron Rodgers needs more time to pass, but he also needs to get the ball to open receivers and stop concentrating on one receiver. We need a change ASAP.

ANSWER: I received this late in the morning of Sept. 27, and it didn't age well. That's because a couple of hours later the Steelers began a game that ended in a 30-27 win over the Bengals in which they had 22 first downs, 411 total net yards, 138 yards rushing, 292 yards passing, an average per play of 7.0 yards, were 7-of-12 on third downs, scored 3 touchdowns and 30 points, and they punted once.

MARK RICE FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: Every week I see that the League fines players from every team after the games are played each week. Some fines make no sense because some are given to players who weren't penalized in their game. Does the NFL pay people to comb through all the games looking for whatever they can find to fine the players? I get fines against players who violate the CBA and League rules for conduct. Doesn't the NFL make enough money already? Who decides who gets fined and who doesn't?

ANSWER: I'll start with this: all money collected from players via fines is donated to charities pre-approved by the NFLPA. The NFL doesn't keep the money. The league office has a department that deals with violations of the rules, whether those rules are governing on-field conduct, off-the-field behavior, even things such as uniform violations. All of these rules and been collectively bargained. And when it comes to on-field issues, fines can be levied even when penalties aren't assessed. Finally, for all fines, there is an appeals process in place.

DAVID BOGNAR FROM GERMANTOWN, WI: I owe Mike McCarthy and the Steelers an apology. As fans, we are impatient. I know Coach McCarthy knows what he's doing; we just have to trust and let him do his thing. Boy, that felt good.

ANSWER: You obviously waited until after the win over the Bengals to send this submission. As we re-learn every year, things can change quickly in the NFL, one way or another. And just because things change once doesn't means they won't change back.