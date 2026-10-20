Asked and Answered: Oct. 20

MIKE GATESMAN FROM GIRARD, PA: A different and unusual type of question. With the social unrest and riots I see going on in France, has the NFL made any announcement about contingency plans, etc., if this would affect the game in any way this Sunday? Thank you , I been a long-time reader and enjoy your work.

ANSWER: I'm sure the NFL has all kind of contingency plans in place, but that's not something the league chooses to make public in advance. The NFL did release a statement before last Sunday's games about the game in France to various media outlets.

"Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday," the emailed statement read. "We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There's been no disruption or impact at league sites."

MATT LUCAS FROM OMAHA, NE: Given the issues developing in France, when would the NFL decision makers determine to postpone the game this weekend if deemed too much of a risk to player and personnel safety?

ANSWER: In my opinion, there will be no postponement of Steelers vs. Saints this weekend if you're referring to the game being removed from the Week 7 schedule. There could be a change of venue, but I see that as unlikely and only in a dire circumstance. I fully expect Steelers vs. Saints to be played at 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 25. The Saints already are in France, as the designated home team for the game.

CHRISTIAN MÖHRMANN FROM LAMPERTHEIM, GERMANY: A shoutout to Steelers Nation: Maybe you guys don't like overseas games that much, but please keep in mind that to some of us it's the only way to enjoy a game in-stadium. My last chance was Steelers-Vikings in 2013 in London. Let's head to Paris next Sunday. Let's go Steelers Nation Germany. I do have a question: A QB gets his throw deflected, catches it by himself still in the pocket and is down by contact the same moment – does is count as a sack?

ANSWER: If it's clearly a thrown forward pass that was deflected by a defender back toward the quarterback, who then makes the reception and is tackled, I believe it would be a pass and a reception for the quarterback for lost yardage. That of course could change afterward following a review by Elias Sports Bureau, and the play scored differently.

BILL FERRUCCI FROM GREENSBORO, NC: Great comeback win for the Steelers vs. the Buccaneers, but I question the clock management after the Jamel Dean interception in the fourth quarter. I am confused by the decision to throw two passes on first-and-goal and third-and-goal inside the 5-yard line with less than two minutes left in the game. Tampa Bay had two timeouts left, and it would seem logical to run the ball to keep the clock running. The best scenario would be to run the ball in for a touchdown and at worst you don't get in and have to settle for the FG but the clock runs down leaving little time for the Bucs to move downfield for a tie with a FG. What can make sense of the play-calling?

ANSWER: I am a "living in my fears" guy, but I have no issue with trying to score a touchdown in that situation. But I would have been trying to score that touchdown by running the ball. The defense has just made a huge play, and the complementary move by the offense would be to run the ball into the end zone vs. a quality Buccaneers' front 7. I give the offensive linemen a chance to impose their will and build some confidence.

NATHAN GEISLER FROM BOISE, ID: That was a great game to watch this past weekend. With Jalen Ramsey getting 2 sacks, it reminded me of the 1990s and Dick LeBeau with his corner blitz when he used a HOF CB named Rod Woodson or a Pro Bowl safety named Carnell Lake blitzing of the corners to sack the QB. My question: Who on the Steelers list of All-Time Sack leaders played in the secondary? Like always thank you for your time.

ANSWER: The leader among the defensive backs in all-time sacks is Carnell Lake, who is No. 24 with 21.5 sacks. Next is Deshea Townsend, who is tied-for-35th with Ray Seals at 15.5 sacks. Down the list are Rod Woodson with 13.5; Lee Flowers and Troy Polamalu with 12.0; and Chris Oldham with 9.5.

MARTIN WILLIAMS FROM EMMAUS, PA: What day this week will the Steelers be traveling to Paris, and are they following the normal travel schedule they would use if the game was in the US?

ANSWER: Coach Mike McCarthy dealt with this at his Monday news conference. Here is that exchange:

Q. Any concerns with what's going on in Paris disrupting your schedule, your itinerary? As a team, do you need to make any adjustments in terms of security, etc.?

MIKE McCARTHY: I'm obviously aware. That's part of the normal planning any time you go abroad. That's no different with this particular opportunity to play in Paris. The team is excited about playing over there. I mean, we're in contact with the league. We had a Zoom call (Monday) with the league office, which is the normal protocol before you go over there. It was with the whole team. We feel like we have a really good plan. We're aware of the situations over there and have a lot of confidence in our plan.

Q. Has there been any discussion about if things were to escalate, you could talk to the league or anything like that?

MIKE McCARTHY: I know the league has put out statements about this and other updates, and we have people over there as we speak. Like I said, we have a plan. I haven't been part of those other discussions.

Q. The Saints are already over there. You guys aren't going over until later in the week (Thursday). What went into that thought process, and how do you plan for the challenges that await you?

MIKE McCARTHY: I think just like anything, when the schedule comes out, we're on a 7-day week flow here. Playing yesterday in Tampa, travel back, that factors into it. We play again seven days later against Cleveland. All those factors go into this. Whether you're playing in the Super Bowl or playing in a Monday night game that's more than 5, 6 hours in the air … you look at all of those things. The reality is I always try to stick to the basics, the hydration, the sleep, and just to make sure you give the men the best opportunity to prepare, to perform, and then ultimately stay in as normal of a flow of preparation as you can. We looked at both options, and we clearly feel that this one, leaving Thursday, is the best one for us.

ANTHONY PELLONI FROM PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA: Not a question but a response to Bob Lecanto about listening to the game day broadcast in a previous Asked and Answered. You can download an app called Radio.net and listen to Steelers Nation Radio out of region and listen to the game that way. The app looks like a green antenna with black background.

RUSS PALLONE FROM TRINIDAD, CO: I noticed that a good number of the submissions to your page are from people who are out of the Pittsburgh viewing area (like me). There is an app called "Tune In" that has radio stations from across the country. Go to the search bar and plug in "WDVE" and you can tune into the game and the subsequent interviews. A great way to listen to the game. The Pittsburgh broadcast team is fabulous, usually a lot better than the talking heads on the tube.

DALE GELLER FROM CAPE CORAL, FL: In response to a reader in the Oct. 18 Asked and Answered. I am also a "Yinzer" living in Florida, and I listen to the WDVE broadcast on an app called Radio Garden. Appreciate this column greatly.

BRENT SIMPSON FROM HESSTON, PA: Trying to help fellow reader Bob Lecanto from Florida: If he has a smartphone, download the iHeart Radio app, tune it to WDVE, and disable Location Services within the phone settings. The NFL won't know he's beyond the 75-mile radius. I've had to use this trick on occasion.