Asked and Answered: Nov. 10

BRIAN ALEXANDER FROM ROCHESTER, NY: I'm not sure if you can answer this or not, but there's nowhere else to find this stat, so I'm asking you. Of Aaron Rodgers' 6 interceptions this season, how many were first tipped, or missed by the receiver?

ANSWER: Four of Aaron Rodgers' 6 interceptions were tipped or deflected off the hands of a receiver, while a fifth came on an attempted Hail Mary.

BRETT ENSLEY FROM FAYETTEVILLE, NC: There are only 3 numbers that the Steelers have retired: No. 70 for Ernie Stautner; No. 75 for Joe Greene; and No. 32 for Franco Harris. Can you please tell us all the "unofficial" numbers they've not retired?

ANSWER: Jersey numbers that have not been re-issued for some time as something of a tribute to the player who previous wore that number are: No. 7 for Ben Roethlisberger; No. 12 for Terry Bradshaw; No. 36 for Jerome Bettis; No. 43 for Troy Polamalu; No. 52 for Mike Webster; No. 58 for Jack Lambert; No. 59 for Jack Ham (but a tiny bit late because it was issued in 1984 to Todd Seabaugh whose NFL career lasted just 1 season); No. 63 for Dermontti Dawson; and No. 86 for Hines Ward.

KC COOK FROM DALLAS, TX: In watching Devin Bush the last couple of weeks he looks unstoppable. He is making a huge difference in the middle of that Chicago defense. Did the Steelers just mis-judge, mis-use or mis-handle him, or is this just a case of a player blossoming in a different system at a different time?

ANSWER: Full disclosure: I have not followed Devin Bush's career after his time with the Steelers ended, and what I remember about that was he became an unrestricted free agent and it was time for a parting of the ways. Also worth remembering is that Bush signed with Seattle and then Cleveland before finally finding himself a spot in Chicago. In such situations where a player bounces around to many teams before landing somewhere and having success, it's usually a case where the individual blossomed late.

KEVIN McDEVITT FROM WHITEHALL, PA: I don't have a question, just a grateful opinion. I am big fan of Brian Batko, and I believe he is a wonderful addition to your team at Steelers.com. Thank you for bringing him aboard. I will read everything he has to write (pretty much like I do with you and Teresa Varley).

ANSWER: Brian Batko is a talented and versatile writer and member of the Steelers Audio Network. You can count me among the fans of his work as well.

ROBERT VIEFERS FROM KREFELD, GERMANY: The game against the Browns was my first time at Acrisure Stadium, and I enjoyed it a lot. Great atmosphere. The game was decided early, but still a lot of fun for me to watch the Steelers beating the Browns. Why are people leaving the stadium so early even though the game is still ongoing? The people spend hours around the stadium before the game starts, but are in a hurry before it ends.

ANSWER: You seem to have experienced one of the characteristics of NFL fandom, which is that most want to get on site as early as possible to enjoy as much of the pregame festivities as possible – including tailgating – and then they want to do whatever might be necessary to beat the traffic to get home once they decide it's over.

DOUGLAS SMITH FROM MINGO JUNCTION, OH: I know this is like comparing apples to bananas, but do you think that Ben Roethlisberger would excel on the 1970s Steelers teams as he did in his era?

ANSWER: My opinion about the sport in general is that a great player from one era would have adapted and learned to be great in any era. And Ben Roethlisberger was a great player.

MATTHEW CONFER FROM YOUNGSTOWN, OH: Do you see Will Howard or Drew Allar getting bumped up the depth chart toward the end of the season to get them more reps or some mop-up duty?

ANSWER: No.

LEO GARREAU FROM DAVENPORT, IA: I see lots of players wearing jewelry, necklaces. Are they allowed to have any metal on their hands?

ANSWER: I'm sure a wedding ring would be OK, but brass knuckles probably not so much.

DAVE STEFKO FROM ST. PETERSBURG, FL: What can you tell us about Eli Heidenreich and his status? By that I mean I'm wondering if he has played any and I missed it. I'm rooting for him.

ANSWER: Eli Heidenreich made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, which is a significant accomplishment for a player picked on the seventh round (230th overall). He has appeared in 2 games so far, and in those 2 games he played 3 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps. Here's a comparison that might provide some perspective: Brett Keisel was a seventh round pick (242nd overall) in 2002, and as a rookie he appeared in 5 games. In 2003, Keisel missed the whole season with a shoulder injury. And he likely owes his NFL career to an ability to make himself valuable on special teams, because he owned a Super Bowl ring before he started his first game on defense.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, FL: My in-laws are all diehard Packers fans, so we have had a lot of Aaron Rodgers banter over the years. I was asked if I would quit the Steelers if they elected Rodgers into the Hall of Honor? What is the criteria to be enshrined?

ANSWER: The eligibility rules for players is that they be retired for at least 3 years after having played at least 3 years for the Steelers.

TIM KISSELL FROM STREETSBORO, OH: I liked that the Steelers kept four quarterbacks this season. Not everyone did for various reasons. Have you seen any evidence to suggest that keeping four quarterbacks has hurt the team in any way?

ANSWER: Not so far.