Asked and Answered: Nov. 15

ERIC KUJAN FROM QUEENSBURY, NY: What is your favorite memory of Dick Hoak as a player or coach?

ANSWER: I wrote a tribute to Dick Hoak that appeared on the Steelers media platforms on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and in an attempt to answer your question I'm going to include something that I wrote and also something he said that provides an authentic measure of the man.

What I wrote: Both as a player and an assistant coach, Dick Hoak was an egoless part of the team, a man who did his job quietly but still at 100 miles per hour. He was loyal to the point of forsaking his own advancement to honor a commitment he believed he had made; he was more interested in winning than he was in being right; and he was way more interested in winning than he was in getting the credit.

This is what he said: "I was offered the (head coaching) job by the Pittsburgh Maulers twice, (but I turned it down) because of this organization, the Rooney family. They were always good to me. In fact, I interviewed for the Maulers job in Ohio and came back and I called Coach Noll and I called Dan (Rooney) and said that I was offered the job, but I just couldn't see myself going across the street to a rival football league in Pittsburgh. There was no way I could have done that."

ERIC ROMELL FROM PLANO, TX: I'm taking my 6-year-old to his first Steelers game against the Broncos. Do you know if at Acrisure Stadium I can still get a "My first game" sign as before?

ANSWER: Yes. I have seen those signs in the stands at previous home games this season.

DONNIE BROWN FROM VAN BUREN, ME: The Steelers have been iconic in their brand of football, a punishing rushing attack and a smothering defense. How have they fared in seasons when they have a top-5 running offense and rank in the top 5 in total defense?

ANSWER: Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, the Steelers have finished with a top-5 rushing offense and a defense ranked in the top 5 overall a total of 10 times. Those seasons and their outcomes are listed below

1975: Super Bowl Champions

1976: Lost AFC Championship Game

1979: Super Bowl Champions

1983: Lost in Divisional Round

1994: Lost AFC Championship Game

1996: Lost in Divisional Round

2001: Lost AFC Championship Game

2004: Lost AFC Championship Game

2005: Super Bowl Champions

2007: Lost in Wild Card Round

SEAN DELANEY FROM GARDNER, MA: I'm glad the Steelers did not give up significant draft capital at the trade deadline. But our secondary has a number of injury-prone veterans and two rookies. Are you surprised they didn't acquire an Arthur Maulet type veteran, a relatively cheap player on an expiring contract who can be had for a late round pick swap?

ANSWER: Wow, that's a pretty particular ask, and you're not willing to spend hardly anything. I don't think you can even order one of those off Amazon.

ROY STERNER FROM ELIZABETHTOWN, PA: Which player can the Steelers not afford to lose due to injury? My pick is Aaron Rodgers.

ANSWER: He may not be the only one on the list, but Aaron Rodgers would be high on the list.

JOHN PUHALA FROM SPRINGFIELD, VA: In the Nov. 12 Asked and Answered, Jaylen Warren's pre-draft breakdown was given. To me it looks like there were a lot of mistakes in the scouting report. Now I do believe that being his size was greatly taken as a minus. Warren has shown tremendous cutting ability and the vision to change directions and get into a second gear. What are your thoughts on that scouting report?

ANSWER: My thoughts are that it's grossly unfair to view a pre-draft scouting report through the lens of an NFL career that's now in its fifth season. If Jaylen Warren as a pre-draft prospect had shown hard evidence of being what he is today, the 32 NFL teams wouldn't have allowed him to go undrafted through 7 rounds for the Steelers to sign as an undrafted rookie. The submission asked what the opinion was of Jaylen Warren at that time, and that pre-draft scouting report reflected that. Taking issue with that 5 years later is a cheap shot.

ANDREW MOSKOWITZ FROM YORKTOWN, NY: I know you hate questions about altering positions, but do you see a scenario where one of our awesome outside linebackers spends time playing inside linebacker?

ANSWER: You mean like this season when Nick Herbig is on the field along with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt? That counts.

MICHAEL TOTH FROM AKRON, OH: During the Ben Roethlisberger era, Cincinnati was like a second home to Steelers teams that regularly won there. What is the team's record when playing in Cincinnati since Big Ben's retirement?

ANSWER: During Ben Roethlisberger's career, the Steelers were 15-4 (including 2 playoff games) in Cincinnati, and in the 4 seasons since his retirement they are 3-1 in Cincinnati.

STEFAN PISOCKI FROM WILMINGTON, DE: I think that if the season ended today, Jaylen Warren would be the team MVP, making him the second running back in a row after Kenneth Gainwell last year. Have two different players playing the same position ever won Steelers MVP in consecutive seasons before?

ANSWER: In 1984-85, it was WRs Louis Lipps and John Stallworth; In 1986-87-88 it, was LBs Bryan Hinkle, Mike Merriweather, and David Little; and in 2017-18, it was WRs Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.