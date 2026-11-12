Asked and Answered: Nov. 12

BYRON BLEDSOE FROM ROYAL OAK, MI: I was never on the "let's run Mike Tomlin out of town" train. I appreciated what he did and I always liked him as a coach. But watching this year's Steelers compared to years past, I don't think anyone would deny that there is a different feel and a different look to our team. We have six wins against two losses and we are sitting atop the AFC North. Maybe my question isn't fair, but I will ask it anyway. Are we 6-2 and first in our division if Mike Tomlin is still our coach?

ANSWER: The way I view the 2026 Steelers is that where they are today – at 6-2 and sitting atop the AFC North – and where they may go over the course of the rest of the season is a result of Mike McCarthy being the coach more than it is Mike Tomlin not being the coach. I believe looking at it any other way is disrespectful to McCarthy and his staff.

DAVE GIVENS FROM MADISONVILLE, KY: In my 50-plus years as a Steelers fan there have now been 4 head coaches. Is Mike McCarthy the first who has been head coach of another NFL team?

ANSWER: Yes.

FRANK FERRI FROM COZUMEL, MEXICO: Many college offensive linemen wear what look like knee braces. Does it help with fewer injuries? And if so why don't any NFL linemen use them? Is it prohibited?

ANSWER: Knee braces can help prevent injuries in some cases, or possibly mitigate the seriousness of injuries in other cases. NFL players can wear knee braces, and if they don't that is their choice.

CRAIG REILLY FROM AKRON, OH: In the Nov. 10 Asked and Answered, you answered a question about jersey numbers being held out of service. I have No. 47 on my list for Mel Blount.

ANSWER: The No. 47 is not one of the jerseys that have not been re-issued for some time as something of a tribute to the player who previously wore that number. After Mel Blount retired after the 1983 season, No. 47 was issued to Steve Morse in 1987, to Cameron Riley and Bruce Jones in 1987; to Scott Shields in 1999-2000; and to Ron Stanley in 2006.

JASON PRASTER FROM SAN ANTONIO, TX: A few months ago, I asked a question about the Steelers' bye week and whether players typically go home during that time. I was especially curious about Dylan Cook, since he's from Butte, Montana. Well, my trip to Butte during the bye week turned out to be a success. A friend's father-in-law had the opportunity to meet up with Dylan at the Montana Grizzlies football game, and Dylan was kind enough to take a video and give a shout-out to my wife and son back home in Texas. I just wanted to give a huge thank-you to Dylan for taking the time to do that. And my wife, Sara, and son, Rylan, absolutely loved it.

ANSWER: Thanks for sharing.

ITHAN ZIMMER FROM EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ: DeShon Elliott played in the last two games, but it appears his snap count wasn't what it was before he was injured. Is he only being used in specific packages? Do you see his role expanding moving forward?

ANSWER: DeShon Elliott sustained a significant injury on Oct. 26, 2025, and after a long, tough rehabilitation it makes sense to ease him back into the amount of playing time he was getting before the injury. That is what's happening now.

SHAYNE BEECHER FROM LANCASTER, PA: Patrick Queen. As of late, he's been a stellar ILB that I had hoped to see when we picked him up. He's a free agent at the end of this season. Will we have enough cap space to keep him and Payton Wilson together?

ANSWER: That's a March 2027 problem, and in the meantime I cannot remember the last time the Steelers parted ways with a player strictly because of salary cap issues.

JOE ASHER FROM TAMPA, FL: After another dominant performance by the Steelers run game, I wanted to give a shout out to our offensive line coach, James Campen. Has Campen been mentioned by Coach Mike McCarthy?

ANSWER: During his Monday news conference, Coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the play of the offensive line.