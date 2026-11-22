JACK RUPERT FROM CARNEGIE, PA: The Steelers always rest T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward during Wednesday practices, presumably because of their ages. This makes sense to me, but I noticed they've been giving Darnell Washington rest days every week also, even though he's still young. Why is Washington getting the rest days?

ANSWER: Getting a "rest day" during an NFL season isn't done based on the date on a birth certificate. The process of maintaining players' bodies involves more than Coach Mike McCarthy and a red pen. At the very least the training staff is involved, and during an NFL regular season, doctors from the team's medical staff are on site once a week to keep an eye on things. And just to be clear, when a player is listed as a non-participant in practice, that doesn't mean he's sitting on his couch at home playing GTA6. He attends all meetings, probably gets some treatment, and does whatever else is on the day's schedule. Then during practice, he watches from the field. As an update, Darnell Washington did not participate in practice on Wednesday, and then he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

ANTHONY HAYES FROM LAWTON, OK: Why have we signed Elandon Roberts and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and they have not yet been allowed to be any help to us? Those are veterans guys holding a spot for developing players?

ANSWER: If the Steelers have an injury at ILB or WR, in Elandon Roberts and Marquez Valdes-Scantling they have a couple of veteran NFL players with recent experience with this collection of players. They have been on the practice squad for weeks, which has allowed them to participate on a daily basis to get up-to-date and stay in condition. There are no "developing players" who would give the team a better option at this point of this season. If/when these two veterans are needed, they're available and already in the building. That's why Roberts and Valdes-Scantling are on the practice squad.

TREVIN BAIR FROM BETHEL PARK, PA: When do you think would be a good time to pull Aaron Rodgers from the starting lineup, and do you think we should start one of the younger guys instead of Mason Rudolph?

ANSWER: I want to be as clear as I can here: I believe Aaron Rodgers gives the Steelers the best chance to win games this season. As long as he is healthy, I would start him and play him.

J A McCULLOUGH FROM MAUMEE, OH: Has any NFL player ever won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award more than once?

ANSWER: There is no rule preventing someone from winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award more than once, but it never has happened.

JAMES LaBAR JR. FROM BYRNEDALE, PA: If your corners can't match up in press-man coverage against elite receivers, why not have a non-secondary player (like a linebacker or even a lineman) line up on them and disrupt the route? Allowing a great receiver to come off the line freely doesn't seem to work. Did I just invent a new defense?

ANSWER: Don't hurt your arm patting yourself on the back just yet. If your corners can't match up in press-man coverage against my elite receivers, and you put a linebacker or even a lineman on them to try to disrupt the route, I'm sending my elite receiver in motion across the formation on 4 or 5 pass plays in a row. No routes will end up being disrupted, and your players will be fighting exhaustion .

TROY STATEN FROM NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV: Why do you think the Steelers didn't try to make a trade for a WR?

ANSWER: The way I would describe it is that the Steelers didn't like the cost of what was actually available, and so they decided to stay with what they had.