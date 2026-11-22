The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Let's get to it:
DAVID CLARK FROM STORM LAKE, IA: If my memory serves me correctly, I believe the Steelers have not won in Philadelphia since 1965. Can you tell me how many times did Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger lose in Philadelphia and what years?
ANSWER: Terry Bradshaw was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, but when the Steelers lost to the Eagles, 30-20, in the 1970 regular season finale it was Terry Hanratty at QB. In 1979, a 17-14 loss in Philadelphia that time, Bradshaw completed 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) for 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, and a rating of 49.5. Coach Chuck Noll was 0-4 in Philadelphia, with losses in 1969, 1970, 1979, and 1991.
Ben Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, and the Steelers lost in Philadelphia in 2008 and 2016. Roethlisberger completed 13-of-25 (53 percent) for 131 yards, with 0 TDs, 1 INT, and a rating of 50.6. He was sacked 8 times, and the Eagles finished with 9 total sacks in a 15-6 loss in 2008. In 2016, Roethlisberger completed 24-of-44 (54.5 percent) for 257 yards, with 0 TDs, 1 INT, and a rating of 62.4. He was sacked 4 times and lost a fumble in a 34-3 loss.
The Steelers last win in Philadelphia did come in 1965 – a 20-14 final – and it snapped a 5-game losing streak at the start of that season. It also was 1 of the 2 wins the team had in 1965 under Coach Mike Nixon, and that 2-12 record got him fired after his one season in the job and replaced by Bill Austin. In Philadelphia in 1965, the Steelers starting QB was Bill Nelsen, who completed 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) for 79 yards. With 1 TD, 1 INT, and a rating of 48.7. The Steelers left with the victory thanks to a 17-yard TD in a fumble return by CB Willie Daniel, and an 82-yard pick-6 by FS Jim Bradshaw.
JACK RUPERT FROM CARNEGIE, PA: The Steelers always rest T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward during Wednesday practices, presumably because of their ages. This makes sense to me, but I noticed they've been giving Darnell Washington rest days every week also, even though he's still young. Why is Washington getting the rest days?
ANSWER: Getting a "rest day" during an NFL season isn't done based on the date on a birth certificate. The process of maintaining players' bodies involves more than Coach Mike McCarthy and a red pen. At the very least the training staff is involved, and during an NFL regular season, doctors from the team's medical staff are on site once a week to keep an eye on things. And just to be clear, when a player is listed as a non-participant in practice, that doesn't mean he's sitting on his couch at home playing GTA6. He attends all meetings, probably gets some treatment, and does whatever else is on the day's schedule. Then during practice, he watches from the field. As an update, Darnell Washington did not participate in practice on Wednesday, and then he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.
ANTHONY HAYES FROM LAWTON, OK: Why have we signed Elandon Roberts and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and they have not yet been allowed to be any help to us? Those are veterans guys holding a spot for developing players?
ANSWER: If the Steelers have an injury at ILB or WR, in Elandon Roberts and Marquez Valdes-Scantling they have a couple of veteran NFL players with recent experience with this collection of players. They have been on the practice squad for weeks, which has allowed them to participate on a daily basis to get up-to-date and stay in condition. There are no "developing players" who would give the team a better option at this point of this season. If/when these two veterans are needed, they're available and already in the building. That's why Roberts and Valdes-Scantling are on the practice squad.
TREVIN BAIR FROM BETHEL PARK, PA: When do you think would be a good time to pull Aaron Rodgers from the starting lineup, and do you think we should start one of the younger guys instead of Mason Rudolph?
ANSWER: I want to be as clear as I can here: I believe Aaron Rodgers gives the Steelers the best chance to win games this season. As long as he is healthy, I would start him and play him.
J A McCULLOUGH FROM MAUMEE, OH: Has any NFL player ever won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award more than once?
ANSWER: There is no rule preventing someone from winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award more than once, but it never has happened.
JAMES LaBAR JR. FROM BYRNEDALE, PA: If your corners can't match up in press-man coverage against elite receivers, why not have a non-secondary player (like a linebacker or even a lineman) line up on them and disrupt the route? Allowing a great receiver to come off the line freely doesn't seem to work. Did I just invent a new defense?
ANSWER: Don't hurt your arm patting yourself on the back just yet. If your corners can't match up in press-man coverage against my elite receivers, and you put a linebacker or even a lineman on them to try to disrupt the route, I'm sending my elite receiver in motion across the formation on 4 or 5 pass plays in a row. No routes will end up being disrupted, and your players will be fighting exhaustion .
TROY STATEN FROM NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV: Why do you think the Steelers didn't try to make a trade for a WR?
ANSWER: The way I would describe it is that the Steelers didn't like the cost of what was actually available, and so they decided to stay with what they had.
GEORGE HAYES FROM SHILOH, IL: Are QBs Drew Allar and Will Howard that bad?
ANSWER: I have no idea what Drew Allar and Will Howard are, what they are not, or what they might be. I just believe the decision has been made by the people who make those decisions that neither one of them is ready to start a regular season game. Or even be the backup.