GLENN McCULLOUGH FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: This being Aaron Rodgers' last year, there is going to be a new starting QB next season. Are either Drew Allar or Will Howard ahead of the other so far? Which of the two do you favor so far?

ANSWER: Neither Drew Allar nor Will Howard has taken a snap since the preseason finale, so it's impossible for one to be ahead of the other as far as 2027. And the candidates to become the starting QB in 2027 won't even all be known until next May, and then that's when the competition will begin. I choose not to add to the noise until then, at the earliest.

DERRICK TROTTER FROM EAST LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Why did we not use timeouts at the end of the game against the Bengals? There was a good chance to get another TD and give some reps to backups, albeit in garbage time. I fully understand the game was lost and everyone wanted to go home, but would point differential potentially have an impact as a tiebreaker at the end of the season?

ANSWER: You don't want to lose players to injury in the meaningless final seconds of a 20-point defeat. At the end of that game in Cincinnati, there was just as good a chance of players being injured as doing anything meaningful. As for having an impact on tiebreakers, I can never remember a situation where points scored, or point differential ever determined a playoff spot or a division title. Too far down the list.

ISRAEL PICKHOLTZ FROM ASHKELON, ISRAEL: There has been speculation about the game vs. the Houston Texans on Dec. 6 being flexed out of the Sunday night time slot in favor of Bears-Jaguars. When does that have to be decided?

ANSWER: Any chatter about that has not come from the NFL, and so whatever was said is speculation. According to the NFL's website: "For Sunday Night Football in Weeks 5-13 and for Monday Night Football in Weeks 12-17, the NFL will decide and announce no later than 12 days in advance of the game, which game will be played on Sunday night and which game will be played on Monday night." So counting backward, 12 days before Dec. 6 is Nov. 24. The NFL will decide by Nov. 24 which game will be played on Sunday night and which game will be played on Monday night.

CHARLES MURRAY FROM WEST CHESTER, PA: During training camp there was a lot of discussion about moving T.J. Watt around on defense, playing both edges and even sometimes as a stand-up position on the interior. In the Cincinnati game it appeared that he only lined up on the left edge? Why haven't they moved him around more?

ANSWER: I never understood why it seemed to be so important to move T.J. Watt around the defensive formation. The only thing that really matters is where to put Watt to allow him to be as effective and impactful as he can be. In every game he ever has played, the opposing offense has had to identify where Watt is. He was the Defensive Player of the Year, he led the NFL in sacks 3 times, and he did it playing one spot. Find ways to help him be most effective from the spot in which he's most comfortable. That's all that matters.

JOE ASHER FROM TAMPA, FL: Your response to Dennis Woods on Nov. 17 inspired a follow-up question. Is there a rule in the NFL that a team cannot retire more than 47 jerseys? Which team has the most jersey numbers retired?

ANSWER: Sometimes I wish the NFL would have a rule limiting the number of "retired jersey" questions to Asked and Answered, but I'll play along. I doubt the NFL ever considered the need for such a rule – limiting the number of retired jerseys to 47 per team – and I can't believe the league is considering that now. According to NBC Sports, the top 5 NFL teams in terms of retired jersey numbers are: Chicago Bears, New York Football Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles.

SAM MIKHAIL FROM BETHESDA, MD: It seems Mason McCormick will be lost for the season. Spencer Anderson has frequently lined up as an extra or "jumbo" sixth offensive lineman. Will he now replace Mason or could someone else fill the position?

ANSWER: I have seen reports that Mason McCormick did not sustain any broken bones when he was injured in Cincinnati, and that as a result he will not require surgery. I wouldn't describe any of that as definitive at this point.

At this point in the process, I certainly imagine Spencer Anderson is at the top of the list to replace McCormick. But as I mentioned in a previous answer here, the Steelers activated the 21-day clock on Gennings Dunker to return to practice this week. I'm not suggesting Dunker will be a starter at LG, but he was drafted to play guard.

GLENN JOHNSON FROM CARROLLTON, OH: Are there innovative defensive formations that could significantly confuse opposing offenses?

ANSWER: I think there might be more "innovative defensive formations" that could significantly confuse the players being asked to execute them in a game.

JAMES SMASAL FROM FORT WORTH, TX: Will Coach Mike McCarthy look at much film of the loss to the Bengals? Or will he chalk it up to whatever could go wrong, did go wrong in the game?

ANSWER: Without any first-hand knowledge of Mike McCarthy's process, I believe his coaching philosophy is way too detail-oriented to just chalk anything up. He often talks about things that happen in games as being teaching points, so I have no doubt there were flaws/mistakes identified in video study of the Bengals game and then discussed/practiced this week.

JOHN PASQUINELLI FROM WENDELL, NC: I am not much of a podcast person, but this year I began listening to Ben Roethlisberger's podcast. Do you listen to it and if so what do you think? I like it because it gives a player's perspective of the games and what they see. I like how much of a Steelers fan Ben and his family seem to be after his retirement.

ANSWER: I am not a podcast person at all, with the exception of the Asked and Answered podcast I do with Tom Opferman because it's part of my job. I have nothing against podcasts, nor against players doing podcasts and talking about the league, their former team, the direction of the sport, whatever. Speaking of Opferman, he does a podcast with Vince Williams from 10 a.m.-noon daily on SNR, "Steelers Blitz" and I can tell you that in interviewing Williams a couple of times during the previous couple of training camps, I found him to be someone who will tell you what he thinks.