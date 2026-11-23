"We didn't come out strong in either half," McCarthy said. "I think the 4th-and-1 (in the first quarter), that was definitely a play that we should've gotten done there. But I just think it's important, in these spots, to stay true to the facts, which to me, always leads to the fundamentals of everything involved.

"The process of putting the plan together, the play that was called, the execution of it, and so forth. Because this has held true my whole career: It's usually not as good as you think it is when you watch the tape after times that are positive, and that usually holds true when it's negative. I think there are things we can do better, and just as a staff, that's what we've been kicking around since last night and this morning."

Tweaks were made between the defeat in Cincinnati and the Eagles game. After giving up 38 points to the Bengals, the Steelers inserted rookie cornerback Daylen Everette into a starting spot, and he played every defensive snap.

Another rookie, Robert Spears-Jennings, took on more of the workload at safety. McCarthy is well aware that personnel changes always come with a trade-off when you look at who's playing less as a result, but he has preached from the beginning of the process that an entire roster is needed over the course of a long, arduous season — and then some.

"It's not an 11-man game in a 17-game season," McCarthy said. "That's a philosophy. Hey, every player wants to be on the field all four quarters, every play, and I respect that. But I think when you have multiple players that can play, that's a healthy situation to be in, and I think we do a good job of game-planning and trying to get our players to understand that. That's a good position to be in as a team."

The Steelers took that by-committee approach on offense Sunday, as well. Roman Wilson was activated from injured reserve, Ben Skowronek played more on offense to help as a blocking receiver, and Max Hurleman was elevated to the active roster.

McCarthy thought Wilson and Hurleman provided the Steelers "a shot in the arm" with their production. Hurleman was thrust into an even bigger spot when DK Metcalf was disqualified in the third quarter following his second personal foul of the game, a scenario that goes back to the theme of Monday's press conference.

"Just think like anything, life's about learning situations," McCarthy said. "I do believe in second chances."

McCarthy called their discussion Monday "productive" and added that he appreciated the way Metcalf communicated with him. Metcalf spoke to the media on Monday morning, and was asked if he wished he would have handled things differently during the game.

"I just wish I would have been there for my team," said Metcalf.

From McCarthy's end, they're moving past it and on to the Denver Broncos, who visit Acrisure Stadium for a 3 p.m. kickoff Friday. Beyond that, he'll keep the rest of the matter in-house.