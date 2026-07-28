'Critical for us': Khan, McCarthy lay foundation in camp

Khan has done his part to put the roster together and make McCarthy have tough decisions, from the depth chart to the initial roster. Between free agency and new contracts to a busy draft weekend, this is where the competition begins.

McCarthy's already anticipating a difficult day when it comes time to cut down to 53. For one, there are four quarterbacks with pedigree and promise, be it short-term or long-term. There are backups with position versatility, special teams aces and rookies eager to contribute.

"I've been here the last couple years sometimes, back in my dorm room trying to look into ideas of adding guys at different positions. I'm not saying we're not going to or we couldn't at some point, but I just feel really good about where this roster is. I really do," Khan said. "I don't feel like there's a sense of urgency to jump into something else right now."

One of the most heated battles for a starting role will be on the offensive line, where Khan and McCarthy each had good news to share. Fourth-year tackle Broderick Jones has been cleared for practice to open camp after finishing last season on the reserve/injured list with a neck issue.

Jones is "progressing well," according to Khan, though it's to be determined which side of the line he'll play. Through his first three seasons, Jones has been adaptable enough to play both left and right tackle.

"Broderick is a starter-level player," McCarthy said. "He has position flexibility, and that's how we'll get him started. … We're going to work him back in."

Both Khan and McCarthy cautioned that they'll be smart with Jones, but that philosophy goes for everyone — and even everything they do in practice. McCarthy has led 18 training camps prior to this one, with the Packers and the Cowboys, and he's tried plenty of things across those tenures.

One approach he'll adhere to this summer is no live tackling. Not that any NFL team wants its practices to become a collision course similar to a real game, but there's something to be said for sacrificing some physicality in the name of keeping players upright.

"I feel like we'll be able to get it done in other ways of training, particularly in our tackling drills and the team drills," McCarthy said. "Injuries are part of the game, and I think you've clearly got to do the best you can, and it's a judgment. You try to reduce risk."

They'll save that for preseason games against guys in other jerseys, but they won't cut back on the identity they want to establish. After all, this is McCarthy's inaugural Steelers camp experience.

Khan was thrilled for the Steelers to hire McCarthy as head coach for any number of reasons, be it his track record of winning, his extensive work with quarterbacks, high-scoring offenses or just an innate attention to detail. But McCarthy's love for his hometown team doesn't hurt, either. And these three weeks are always something of an ode to Steeler Nation and what it means to forge a team out here.