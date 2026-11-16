Veterans such as Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Aaron Rodgers have been doing that for a long time in this league. Winning, learning, or both, depending on the previous game's outcome.

The outcome in Week 10 wasn't the result anyone wanted to see, but bouncing back from it is key. And so far under McCarthy, the Steelers have responded to two losses with two wins. However they handle those honest team meetings and tough film sessions, it has worked to this point.

"You have the opportunity to learn and grow from every aspect of football, even when you just line up and practice, let alone in a game," McCarthy said. "There will be things that happened last night that we will be challenged on again. So, let's get it on. We've had a chance to look at it too. This is a part of the journey of a season, but it needs to be one game. That will be our approach as we prepare for Philadelphia."

Setting the tone will go a long way toward getting back in the win column. And that effort always starts up front.

McCarthy actually was in an offensive staff meeting Monday when he got two calls from Mason McCormick. The Steelers' starting left guard went down with an injury late in the first half Sunday night, but he's not about to fade away from a team that has adopted his spirit for much of this season.

"I don't look at it as a loss. I look at it more as an adjustment," McCarthy said Monday at his weekly press conference. "It's really a credit to (offensive line coach) James Campen and Mason, because Mason's not going anywhere. … He's here. He's doing what he's supposed to be doing. He's getting all the information that he needs to deal with this injury. We still see him as being a part of the room, and that's why you develop those rooms from a position coach's perspective. But it's an opportunity for some of these other guys to step up and play."

McCormick has made 27 consecutive starts, and only missed one since he became a starter as a rookie. He didn't even miss an offensive snap last season, or this one until he exited late in the second half at Paycor Stadium.

A physical presence in the run game, McCormick is also a glue guy for a line that was just beginning to jell as a consistent five-man unit. Surely, he'll be in their ears as much as he can be to keep contributing and adding value for as long as he's sidelined.

"Sitting with him last night, he's got a great attitude, and he'll attack it like he does everything else," McCarthy said. "I don't have anything where I can really put a number on it or what the final diagnosis is."

It sounds as if Spencer Anderson, who started the first two games of the season at right guard and has prior starting experience at left guard, will get the first crack at filling in for McCormick. McCarthy called Anderson a "360" player as a way to highlight his versatility.

Most recently, Anderson has been coming off the bench as a sixth offensive lineman in jumbo formations, but he has gotten this far as a seventh-round pick by being a Swiss Army knife. Now he'll have to utilize his athleticism to shift back from going in motion pre-snap to lining up between Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.

"He's played all the different combinations of tight ends, on the ball and off the ball for us, caught a few routes last week in practice," McCarthy said. "He's a gifted football player. This will be his opportunity."

Elsewhere on the health front, McCarthy seemed to have gotten good news on the return-to-play process for his injured receiver tandem of Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson. He arrived at the podium fresh out of a briefing from the medical staff.

Pittman hasn't played since Week 4 against the Browns and Wilson has been out since Week 5 against the Colts. Both are on injured reserve and are eligible to have their practice window opened.