PHILADELPHIA — An early deficit proved too much for the Steelers to overcome Sunday afternoon in a 19-16 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles jumped out to a 13-0 lead coming off of their bye week, and not even a nearly perfect start to the second half could propel the Steelers to their second 13-point comeback of the season. It was on the opening kickoff coming out of the locker room that Steelers rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings jarred the ball loose from Jaydon Blue, and Carson Bruener recovered it in Eagles territory.
But the Steelers had to settle for a Chris Boswell field goal, which was a recurring theme until late in the game. Boswell hit from 25, 40 and 52, a trio of makes that weren't enough despite a stirring defensive effort over the final 45 minutes.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we had plenty of opportunities," said Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "The defense played really well, especially after the first couple drives. We've got to win games like that."
Jake Elliott's 55-yard field goal with 4:19 to go gave the Eagles the final cushion they needed. And the Eagles needed every bit of it after Max Hurleman hauled in a 20-yard circus catch for a touchdown to make it a three-point game with 1:21 on the clock. Rodgers looked to the back left corner of the end zone for Hurleman, who made a leaping back-shoulder grab with Kelee Ringo in coverage.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
With all three timeouts at their disposal, the Steelers elected to kick off to the Eagles. They put quarterback Joe Milton III in a 3rd-and-6 situation with 1:09 left and the clock stopped, but Milton hit DeVonta Smith for 7 yards to move the chains and effectively end the game.
The Steelers fall to 6-4 and return home next week to Acrisure Stadium, where they'll have back-to-back games, first against the Broncos on Friday followed by a Sunday night meeting with the Texans. Philadelphia improves to 3-7 on the season.
"It's tough to get in a rhythm when you go three-and-out," said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. "It's hard to win many games like that."
Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards to eight different pass-catchers. Hurleman, elevated from the practice squad, had a team-high 61 yards with six catches on seven targets and stepped up into a bigger role when DK Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Rookie Germie Bernard also had six receptions, for 40 yards, and Roman Wilson caught a 33-yard pass from Rodgers for the team's longest play of the day. Freiermuth chipped in five catches for 39 yards.
The Eagles got on the board first with an Elliott field goal from 41 yards on their first drive of the game. They had to settle for another Elliott field goal, this one from 29, after the Steelers defense bounced back from allowing a 38-yard catch by Dallas Goedert. That gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
"We have to get the ball to our backs," said Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. "That's something, I'll take responsibility for that. We're going to have to make some adjustments so we can stay on-course."
It was Philadelphia's main back, Saquon Barkley, who helped the Eagles find the end zone on their third possession, taking off for a 38-yard scamper that made it 13-0 with 35 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. The Steelers hadn't allowed a rushing touchdown from more than a yard out since Week 4, and it was only their third touchdown allowed on the ground in that span.
That turned out to be the only trip to the end zone for Philadelphia. Barkley didn't find much running room from there, though, finishing with 75 yards on 17 carries before leaving with a shoulder injury. Goedert also didn't have another reception in the game, and the Steelers limited No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith to five catches for 41 yards on 12 targets with a long gain of 11.
"I'm not going to say anything rash. I'm just going to go back, watch the film, listen to coaching, get our bodies right, and play better," said Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
The Steelers defense had three sacks and eight tackles for loss, yielding just six points on a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals by Elliott in the second half. The Eagles gained only 17 yards in the third quarter, and Barkley alone had minus-5 yards rushing in that frame.
But Rodgers was sacked five times and the Steelers run game was bottled up for 73 yards on 20 attempts. Rodgers actually had the longest run of the day, a 12-yard scramble that accounted for the team's first converted first down.
Milton threw for 41 yards on 11-of-21 passing for the Eagles, who were led by Darius Cooper in the receiving game with four catches for 59 yards. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a game-high 13 tackles for the Eagles, while Byron Young had two sacks.
Alex Highsmith had two sacks and Jack Sawyer had one for the Steelers. Rookie cornerback Daylen Everette, who got the start opposite Jamel Dean, led the Steelers with six tackles. Watt tallied two tackles for loss.
"You never want to stack losses," said Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "There were definitely opportunities for us, both offensively and defensively, and we just did not take advantage."