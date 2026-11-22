With all three timeouts at their disposal, the Steelers elected to kick off to the Eagles. They put quarterback Joe Milton III in a 3rd-and-6 situation with 1:09 left and the clock stopped, but Milton hit DeVonta Smith for 7 yards to move the chains and effectively end the game.

The Steelers fall to 6-4 and return home next week to Acrisure Stadium, where they'll have back-to-back games, first against the Broncos on Friday followed by a Sunday night meeting with the Texans. Philadelphia improves to 3-7 on the season.

"It's tough to get in a rhythm when you go three-and-out," said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. "It's hard to win many games like that."

Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards to eight different pass-catchers. Hurleman, elevated from the practice squad, had a team-high 61 yards with six catches on seven targets and stepped up into a bigger role when DK Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Rookie Germie Bernard also had six receptions, for 40 yards, and Roman Wilson caught a 33-yard pass from Rodgers for the team's longest play of the day. Freiermuth chipped in five catches for 39 yards.

The Eagles got on the board first with an Elliott field goal from 41 yards on their first drive of the game. They had to settle for another Elliott field goal, this one from 29, after the Steelers defense bounced back from allowing a 38-yard catch by Dallas Goedert. That gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

"We have to get the ball to our backs," said Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. "That's something, I'll take responsibility for that. We're going to have to make some adjustments so we can stay on-course."