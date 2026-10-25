Steelers beat Saints, 16-10, in Paris

PARIS — A year ago, Payton Wilson helped save a win for the Steelers in their international game. This season, Wilson pretty much went and took it himself.
A lot of plays were made in Sunday's 16-10 win against the Saints at Stade de France, but none bigger than the diving interception by Wilson midway through the third quarter. With the Saints driving and looking to punch in a touchdown to take the lead from the 10-yard line, Wilson picked off Tyler Shough at the 11 and tacked on a weaving 18-yard return for good measure.
"We've just repped that so many times," Wilson said. "I trust the guys behind me that if I do take a gamble and they don't throw it there, they're going to be there to back me up."
Just like that, the Saints were deflated and the Steelers were back in business. A lively crowd came out to support the designated home team in the NFL's first game in France, but Steeler Nation made it feel like a neutral site as opposed to a New Orleans party on location. The "Here We Go Steelers" chants rang out after Patrick Queen came flying in on a blitz to drop Shough on 3rd-and-10, forcing a punt with a little more than six minutes left in the game.
The Steelers (5-2) won overseas for the second year in a row, and are now owners of the NFL's first regular-season victory in both Dublin and Paris. The Saints (2-5) had to deal with the Steelers attacking the ball all game, but it didn't cost them until the Wilson interception.
Cornerback Jamel Dean had a forced fumble on Shough at the goal line to prevent a potential touchdown run, Queen had a pass breakup that was nearly picked off, T.J. Watt had a sack that was almost a strip-sack, and Cole Holcomb punched the ball away from running back Kendre Miller but Miller was ruled down as he was extending his right arm to break the plane in the grasp of Queen. If you hammer the ice enough, though, eventually it will break.
"We were just trusting each other and knowing we've got each other's backs," Queen said.
Wilson spoiled a methodical drive for the Saints that covered 68 yards over 14 plays and ate up 7:28 of clock. The Steelers didn't get a touchdown off that takeaway, but they did get points in the form of a 38-yard field goal from Chris Boswell with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Steelers allowed just 18 rushing yards, second-fewest so far in an NFL game this season, and rushed for 150 yards themselves before kneeling out the clock. They also went 10 for 16 on third down.
"We felt as a football team we needed to own the line of scrimmage on both sides," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "We felt that, going through the game plan process, that was going to be an important factor in the game. We definitely hit the target there."
Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries and added 3 catches for 36 yards to go over 100 from scrimmage for the fourth time in the past five games. Rico Dowdle was also solid as a complement to Warren, racking up 86 yards from scrimmage and getting better as the game went on. Aaron Rodgers threw for 212 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-30 passing, including a 51-yard deep shot to DK Metcalf.
Queen had a game-high 10 tackles, Keeanu Benton tallied 2 tackles for loss and Watt had 2 quarterback hits.
Shough completed 30 of 38 passes for 278 yards, targeting Chris Olave 10 times. Olave caught 6 passes for 56 yards but it was Alvin Kamara who led the Saints with 7 receptions out of the backfield for 57 yards.
The Steelers set the tone with a dominant opening drive, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. They lined up Spencer Anderson as an eligible receiver to give themselves a sixth offensive lineman, and Warren popped off a run of 29 yards on the first such snap.
But they had to settle for a Boswell 28-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 10:51 left in the first quarter. That made Boswell the first NFL player to put points on the board in France in league history.
The Steelers took that 3-0 lead into the second quarter. Warren had 67 yards from scrimmage in the first quarter, including 57 yards on seven carries.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Boswell had to hurry onto the field with the kicking unit for a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter that gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead at the break. The Saints tied it at 10 on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Devaughn Vele on 4th-and-inches from the goal line with 6:45 left in the half.
On the ensuing possession, the Steelers put together a 7-play, 66-yard drive that Rodgers capped with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Darnell Washington in the end zone. Washington somehow fought off handsy coverage from cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, corralled control of the ball and got both feet down in bounds for the catch.
It ended up being the Steelers' only touchdown of the day, but when you play in an unfamiliar environment, it's all about finding a way to win. And thanks to some complementary football all around, a long flight home might even go by quickly.
"Good defenses are always sitting on the bench," Watt said. "It felt like one of those games today."