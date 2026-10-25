Steelers beat Saints, 16-10, in Paris

PARIS — A year ago, Payton Wilson helped save a win for the Steelers in their international game. This season, Wilson pretty much went and took it himself.

A lot of plays were made in Sunday's 16-10 win against the Saints at Stade de France, but none bigger than the diving interception by Wilson midway through the third quarter. With the Saints driving and looking to punch in a touchdown to take the lead from the 10-yard line, Wilson picked off Tyler Shough at the 11 and tacked on a weaving 18-yard return for good measure.

"We've just repped that so many times," Wilson said. "I trust the guys behind me that if I do take a gamble and they don't throw it there, they're going to be there to back me up."

Just like that, the Saints were deflated and the Steelers were back in business. A lively crowd came out to support the designated home team in the NFL's first game in France, but Steeler Nation made it feel like a neutral site as opposed to a New Orleans party on location. The "Here We Go Steelers" chants rang out after Patrick Queen came flying in on a blitz to drop Shough on 3rd-and-10, forcing a punt with a little more than six minutes left in the game.

The Steelers (5-2) won overseas for the second year in a row, and are now owners of the NFL's first regular-season victory in both Dublin and Paris. The Saints (2-5) had to deal with the Steelers attacking the ball all game, but it didn't cost them until the Wilson interception.

Cornerback Jamel Dean had a forced fumble on Shough at the goal line to prevent a potential touchdown run, Queen had a pass breakup that was nearly picked off, T.J. Watt had a sack that was almost a strip-sack, and Cole Holcomb punched the ball away from running back Kendre Miller but Miller was ruled down as he was extending his right arm to break the plane in the grasp of Queen. If you hammer the ice enough, though, eventually it will break.