Just when it looked as if the initial momentum might get away from the Steelers, following a third-down sack for a loss of 12 yards and a punt of just 28 yards to give Denver some breathing room from a field position perspective, T.J. Watt took over.

Watt dropped running back Jonah Coleman for a loss of 5 on first down. Watt pressured quarterback Bo Nix on an incompletion on second down. Watt pounced on a loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown when Nix lost control of it under duress. The pressure came from both Watt and Nick Herbig, and the result was a 7-0 lead with 6:03 to play in the first quarter.

The Steelers kept it rolling on their next drive, with Rudolph diagnosing single coverage for DK Metcalf on the outside and giving his 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout a chance to make a play. That's exactly what Metcalf did, skying over All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, looking it in and landing just ahead of the front left pylon. Metcalf's score was set up by a 58-yard catch-and-run by rookie Germie Bernard, who got open over the middle, caught a well-thrown ball by Rudolph and quickly turned upfield.

All told, the Steelers went up two touchdowns with 1:40 left in the opening quarter. They took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter for the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 season.

The Broncos responded not with a field goal or touchdown. They got on the board not on offense, but with special teams and defense. A perfectly placed punt put the Steelers in a backed-up situation at their own goal line. Rudolph's first-down handoff saw Jaylen Warren brought down in the end zone for a safety to make it 14-2 early in the second quarter.

A Wil Lutz field goal from 44 yards was all the Broncos could muster after receiving the safety kick, cutting their deficit to 14-5 with 5:06 left in the half. The Steelers answered with a field goal of their own, from 47 yards by Boswell with 1:51 before halftime, but their real counter-punch was still to come.

Nix had a chance to put together a two-minute drill and send the Broncos into the break with some points, as well as some momentum, but instead he did that for the Steelers. Jalen Ramsey was right there waiting for an errant Nix throw, and wasn't content to settle for an interception.

Ramsey navigated through traffic and plunged into the end zone for the second pick-six of his career, and first since his rookie season in 2016. That weaving 36-yard return gave the Steelers a 24-5 lead going into the locker room.

The Steelers rode out the rain, and the Broncos, from there. It wasn't pretty in the second half, from the weather to the football, but the final result was as pleasing to the eye as the black end zones on Black Friday.

As time expired in the third quarter, Ramsey nearly intercepted another pass. But his breakup as Nix rolled to his left on 3rd-and-17 thwarted a potential big play for the Broncos, who trotted out Lutz for a 53-yard field goal he missed short on the first snap of the fourth quarter.

Rudolph finished with 142 yards on 9-of-15 passing, while Rico Dowdle rushed for a game-high 71 yards on just 11 carries. Metcalf was the only Steeler to register more than one catch, tallying three receptions for 36 yards, but Rudolph completed passes to seven different receivers.

Payton Wilson led the Steelers with eight tackles. Cam Heyward and Herbig had the team's two sacks.