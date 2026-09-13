Steelers top Falcons, 20-13, in season opener

Aaron Rodgers turned in some jaw-dropping throws, finishing with 221 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-40 passing. Offseason acquisition Michael Pittman Jr. led the way with 58 receiving yards on 3 receptions while Pat Freiermuth chipped in 5 catches for 46 yards and the first touchdown of the season.

The Steelers struck first with a 43-yard Chris Boswell field goal on their second possession, not quite midway through the first quarter, but the Falcons got on the board with the first touchdown.

After a Warren fumble in his own territory, forced by Falcons defensive lineman Cameron Thomas crashing into him, Rush hit Robinson on a swing pass to his right. Robinson turned on the jets from there, taking off for a 23-yard score.

But the Steelers defense responded by giving Rodgers a short field of his own. When Rush overthrew Jahan Dotson over the middle of the field, Brisker was there waiting to pick it off. Brisker made the interception at the Atlanta 41 and returned it 10 yards to the 31.

From there, the Steelers needed just four plays to find the end zone. McCarthy dialed up a double reverse pass on which DK Metcalf was double-covered in the end zone, so Rodgers looked underneath to Warren for 18 yards. After stalling in the red zone on the previous drive, it nearly happened again, but Rodgers wouldn't let it.

Rodgers extended the play on 3rd-and-3, kept his eyes up and eventually located Freiermuth in the back of the end zone. Freiermuth got both feet down for a 6-yard touchdown, putting the Steelers ahead 13-7 with 10:39 left in the first half.

They didn't exactly pull away from there, but there's a lot of season left. Freiermuth expects to have some company in the end zone soon from someone else on offense.