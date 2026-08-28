Steelers edged by Bills, 28-27, in preseason finale

It was kind of like one of those "Franco moments" the Steelers often practice under head coach Mike McCarthy, who wants his team — on both sides of the ball — to be ready when there's a sudden change in possession. In this game it was the offense who benefited from a muffed punt by the Bills after going three-and-out on its first possession.

With a quick chance to get that taste out of their mouths, the Steelers scored on their first snap. Starting quarterback Will Howard had rookie receiver Germie Bernard isolated 1-on-1 in the right flat against cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Howard got the ball there in a hurry, Bernard shook off Buffalo's first-round pick from a year ago and scored from 13 yards out to make it 7-3 midway through the first quarter.

"I played running back for a very long time in my childhood," Bernard said. "I always had the ball in my hands. It just always translated and stayed with me."

Howard found another rookie to cap the next drive, which began at the Bills 28 thanks to an errant punt. A play-action fake led to a little dump-off from Howard to McRee, who left his feet to punch in a 5-yard touchdown catch with 2:20 left in the opening frame.

It wasn't all positive for Howard in his second consecutive start, though. After two interceptions last week against the Jets, he threw another early in the second quarter on what appeared to be another miscommunication. The pass was intended for McRee.