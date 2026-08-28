Steelers edged by Bills, 28-27, in preseason finale

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — That was almost what the Steelers had in mind for a final tune-up.
Normally, you're supposed to bring a present for your guest at a housewarming party, but it was the Bills who gave the Steelers a couple of early gifts in their new home. Despite leading much of the game, though, the Steelers couldn't hold on in a 28-27 loss Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in the preseason finale.
"Our young guys got to play a ton of ball tonight, and that excites me," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "I got to see personalities.I got to see guys step up."
But the Bills stepped up, too, going 59 yards over 6 plays for the winning drive. They pushed in for a 2-yard touchdown run followed by a 2-point conversion pass with 1:06 left in the game.
Drew Allar's final pass attempt intended for Lake McRee fell incomplete with 48 seconds remaining and the Steelers facing 4th-and-7 from their 38. McCarthy told Allar he would've loved to see him lead a comeback, but that it was a good learning experience to even be placed in that situation at the NFL level.
Kaden Wetjen finished the Steelers' scoring with a flurry in the form of his 45-yard punt return for a touchdown with 11:11 remaining. Wetjen made a career out of weaving and cutting back in his college days at Iowa, and he showed that shiftiness again on the NFL level in the fourth quarter, but he wasn't the only Steelers rookie to make people miss on his way to the end zone.
It was kind of like one of those "Franco moments" the Steelers often practice under head coach Mike McCarthy, who wants his team — on both sides of the ball — to be ready when there's a sudden change in possession. In this game it was the offense who benefited from a muffed punt by the Bills after going three-and-out on its first possession.
With a quick chance to get that taste out of their mouths, the Steelers scored on their first snap. Starting quarterback Will Howard had rookie receiver Germie Bernard isolated 1-on-1 in the right flat against cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Howard got the ball there in a hurry, Bernard shook off Buffalo's first-round pick from a year ago and scored from 13 yards out to make it 7-3 midway through the first quarter.
"I played running back for a very long time in my childhood," Bernard said. "I always had the ball in my hands. It just always translated and stayed with me."
Howard found another rookie to cap the next drive, which began at the Bills 28 thanks to an errant punt. A play-action fake led to a little dump-off from Howard to McRee, who left his feet to punch in a 5-yard touchdown catch with 2:20 left in the opening frame.
It wasn't all positive for Howard in his second consecutive start, though. After two interceptions last week against the Jets, he threw another early in the second quarter on what appeared to be another miscommunication. The pass was intended for McRee.
Howard also scrambled on 3rd-and-7 on the next possession but couldn't get rid of the ball before a sack that forced a punt. He finished his half with 69 yards on 9-of-15 passing before ceding the second half to Allar.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 3 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium
Allar guided an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive right from the jump, hitting two big throws to Wetjen and Max Hurleman to pick up first downs. The Steelers capped it with a nifty pitch right on 3rd-and-6 from Allar to fellow rookie Eli Heidenreich, who followed two more draft picks off the right side in Gennings Dunker and Max Iheanachor for a 9-yard touchdown run.
"The biggest thing is I feel really confident in the offense in terms of how to operate it as a quarterback, not second-guessing myself," Allar said. "The coaches do a great job of preparing us for these games."
Things got iffy for the Steelers after allowing a 28-yard touchdown run to receiver Skyler Bell, who had a crease and took off up the right side. That cut it to 21-17 with 4:49 left in the third quarter.
Wetjen then broke through and broke it open. Three Bills got at least a hand on him, but none could bring him down.
Hurleman led the Steelers with 50 yards on 3 receptions, while Lew Nichols rushed for a game-high 40 yards on 7 carries. Allar threw for 88 yards on 9-of-18 passing.
Defensively, undrafted rookie defensive back Devan Boykin had a team-high 9 tackles for the Steelers. Anthony Goodlow, Kevin Jobity Jr. and Julius Welschof each had a sack.