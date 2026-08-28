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Steelers edged by Bills, 28-27, in preseason finale

Aug 27, 2026 at 11:18 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — That was almost what the Steelers had in mind for a final tune-up.

Normally, you're supposed to bring a present for your guest at a housewarming party, but it was the Bills who gave the Steelers a couple of early gifts in their new home. Despite leading much of the game, though, the Steelers couldn't hold on in a 28-27 loss Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in the preseason finale.

"Our young guys got to play a ton of ball tonight, and that excites me," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "I got to see personalities.I got to see guys step up."

But the Bills stepped up, too, going 59 yards over 6 plays for the winning drive. They pushed in for a 2-yard touchdown run followed by a 2-point conversion pass with 1:06 left in the game.

Drew Allar's final pass attempt intended for Lake McRee fell incomplete with 48 seconds remaining and the Steelers facing 4th-and-7 from their 38. McCarthy told Allar he would've loved to see him lead a comeback, but that it was a good learning experience to even be placed in that situation at the NFL level.

Kaden Wetjen finished the Steelers' scoring with a flurry in the form of his 45-yard punt return for a touchdown with 11:11 remaining. Wetjen made a career out of weaving and cutting back in his college days at Iowa, and he showed that shiftiness again on the NFL level in the fourth quarter, but he wasn't the only Steelers rookie to make people miss on his way to the end zone.

It was kind of like one of those "Franco moments" the Steelers often practice under head coach Mike McCarthy, who wants his team — on both sides of the ball — to be ready when there's a sudden change in possession. In this game it was the offense who benefited from a muffed punt by the Bills after going three-and-out on its first possession.

With a quick chance to get that taste out of their mouths, the Steelers scored on their first snap. Starting quarterback Will Howard had rookie receiver Germie Bernard isolated 1-on-1 in the right flat against cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Howard got the ball there in a hurry, Bernard shook off Buffalo's first-round pick from a year ago and scored from 13 yards out to make it 7-3 midway through the first quarter.

"I played running back for a very long time in my childhood," Bernard said. "I always had the ball in my hands. It just always translated and stayed with me."

Howard found another rookie to cap the next drive, which began at the Bills 28 thanks to an errant punt. A play-action fake led to a little dump-off from Howard to McRee, who left his feet to punch in a 5-yard touchdown catch with 2:20 left in the opening frame.

It wasn't all positive for Howard in his second consecutive start, though. After two interceptions last week against the Jets, he threw another early in the second quarter on what appeared to be another miscommunication. The pass was intended for McRee.

Howard also scrambled on 3rd-and-7 on the next possession but couldn't get rid of the ball before a sack that forced a punt. He finished his half with 69 yards on 9-of-15 passing before ceding the second half to Allar.

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 3 at Bills

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 3 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (57) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (57) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jack Henderson (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jack Henderson (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (57) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (57) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lance Mason (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lance Mason (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow (72) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow (72) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jack Henderson (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jack Henderson (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Daryl Porter (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Daryl Porter (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Daryl Porter (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Daryl Porter (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, NY. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Allar guided an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive right from the jump, hitting two big throws to Wetjen and Max Hurleman to pick up first downs. The Steelers capped it with a nifty pitch right on 3rd-and-6 from Allar to fellow rookie Eli Heidenreich, who followed two more draft picks off the right side in Gennings Dunker and Max Iheanachor for a 9-yard touchdown run.

"The biggest thing is I feel really confident in the offense in terms of how to operate it as a quarterback, not second-guessing myself," Allar said. "The coaches do a great job of preparing us for these games."

Things got iffy for the Steelers after allowing a 28-yard touchdown run to receiver Skyler Bell, who had a crease and took off up the right side. That cut it to 21-17 with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

Wetjen then broke through and broke it open. Three Bills got at least a hand on him, but none could bring him down.

Hurleman led the Steelers with 50 yards on 3 receptions, while Lew Nichols rushed for a game-high 40 yards on 7 carries. Allar threw for 88 yards on 9-of-18 passing.

Defensively, undrafted rookie defensive back Devan Boykin had a team-high 9 tackles for the Steelers. Anthony Goodlow, Kevin Jobity Jr. and Julius Welschof each had a sack.

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