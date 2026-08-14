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Steelers roll past Packers, 28-9, to open preseason

Aug 13, 2026 at 11:59 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers have hardly wasted a day of training camp without practicing the 2-minute drill. And they didn't waste a moment paying it off at Acrisure Stadium.

Will Howard led an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive starting with 1:53 left in the first half, rookie Drew Allar took it from there, and both were bolstered by a strong overall defensive performance in a 28-9 win Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers to kick off the preseason.

"My goodness," quarterback Mason Rudolph summed it up afterwards. "Drew played a great game. Will's first outing, too, and they both played great."

Howard, a second-year sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, missed the entire preseason last year with a finger injury. With head coach Mike McCarthy holding out Aaron Rodgers, Howard took the reins under center from Mason Rudolph with 10:14 left in the second quarter for the Steelers' third possession. And a loud ovation from the crowd announced at 64,164 welcomed him.

He completed his first pass, to wideout Brandon Smith, but didn't hit his stride until that situation that was lifted almost perfectly from the Steelers practice field to the immaculate new surface at their home venue. Howard nearly overthrew Ben Skowronek on fourth-and-1 from the Steelers 46, so his 6-foot-3 target extended to make the grab for 17 yards.

Veteran tight end Robert Tonyan, facing his former team, then became Howard's go-to guy. Howard and Tonyan connected on three consecutive completions for 16, 15 and 22 yards. The last one was nearly a 23-yard touchdown, but the call on the field was overturned to rule Tonyan down short of the goal line. Lew Nichols punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown on the ensuing snap to give the Steelers a 7-6 lead with 46 seconds left on the clock.

"Seeing him back out there for the first time since the national championship was fun," said outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, Howard's college teammate. "He looked sharp. He's been preparing his behind off for this."

Allar received a nice cheer from the crowd, too, when he entered the game as a Steeler for the first time. His debut was highlighted by a 74-yard completion to fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen, who got a bit of separation out of the slot and nearly took it all the way before being brought down at the Packers 3. That set up Allar's 3-yard rushing touchdown on a read-option keeper to make it 14-9.

It was another Allar-Wetjen hook-up that gave the Steelers more cushion. Allar found Wetjen for a 5-yard score with 8:51 remaining. The rookie-to-rookie theme continued when Allar found Riley Nowakowski for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 left, leading to the final score.

"Going against our defense every day in practice really helped me mentally prepare for the game," Allar said.

Rudolph's opening series went three-and-out, but he settled in on his second possession, making good use of a rookie. Second-round pick Germie Bernard hauled in three catches for 44 yards on the drive, including a 25-yard reception into Packers territory.

The Packers started their No. 1 quarterback, Jordan Love, which gave the Steelers defense a challenge right from the jump. That unit bent but didn't break, while the backup groups did the same and more.

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 1 vs Packers

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 1 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (31) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (31) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sebastian Castro (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sebastian Castro (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sebastian Castro (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sebastian Castro (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sebastian Castro (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sebastian Castro (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68), Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68), Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Laith Marjan (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Laith Marjan (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devan Boykin (40) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Israel Mukuamu (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Israel Mukuamu (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Israel Mukuamu (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Israel Mukuamu (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (39) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (39) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Israel Mukuamu (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Israel Mukuamu (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James (23) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (68) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Laith Marjan (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Laith Marjan (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Colton Dowell (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Colton Dowell (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
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Love connected with Jayden Reed, another regular starter, for a 19-yard gain on the first series. The Steelers forced a field goal, though, thanks to a pass breakup by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in 1-on-1 coverage against Reed just shy of the end zone. Rookie Trey Smack converted a 37-yarder to put the Packers on the board first.

From there, the Steelers didn't allow a rush of 10 yards, and tallied four sacks. Jamin Davis, a former Washington first-rounder at outside linebacker, had two sacks, while mid-camp addition Israel Mukuamu came in on a safety blitz to bring down McCord on the final play of the third quarter.

"I wanted to make sure we were very cognizant of the line of scrimmage, playing the right way, play style," McCarthy said. "I think we got off to a good start."

Wetjen was the leading receiver, making both of his catches count for 79 yards. Nichols rushed a team-high 10 times for 36 yards.

Allar led the Steelers with 154 yards through the air on 10-of-13 passing, Rudolph was next with 93 yards on 10-of-11, while Howard threw for 86 on 7-of-9 passing. Steelers quarterbacks only let the ball hit the ground six times.

But plenty of flags hit the ground against the Steelers. Penalties were the most glaring issue, as the Steelers racked up 11 for 143 negative yards across all three phases and all four quarters.

"The obvious negative is the penalties are way too high, the personal fouls," McCarthy said.

The Steelers resume their preseason slate next Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. against the New York Jets.

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