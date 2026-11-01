Steelers roll past Browns, 27-6

It was decisive, it was dominant and it was a debt settled in the AFC North.
The only doubt left by the Steelers in their 27-6 rout Sunday of the Browns at Acrisure Stadium was whether the offense or defense was more imposing. Let's just call it a tie as the Steelers (6-2) evened the season series with Cleveland (5-3) and grabbed hold of sole possession of first place in the division with their fourth win in a row.
"They kept the game about winning football," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "They understood it was a division game. They just really paid no mind to anything else but getting ready to play. I thought our men did a really nice job today with that."
Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards, tying a career high on his 28th birthday, on 17 carries behind a downhill offensive line. The defense had eight sacks and two takeaways It all added up to a 23rd consecutive home victory against the Browns in the regular season. The Steelers are now 4-0 at home under McCarthy and kept Cleveland from winning three straight.
T.J. Watt led the pressure party with two sacks, giving him 20.5 in his career in this matchup, the most for any player in NFL history against the Browns. Patrick Queen had a team-high 12 tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.
"We just played ball," Queen said. "Everybody did their jobs and did it with high effort, with want-to, with a demeanor that we needed for this game."
Disruptive on defense from the very start, the Steelers held the Browns to minus-1 yard of offense in the first quarter. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead and took a 20-6 advantage into halftime off of a 1-yard Pat Freiermuth sneak with a second left.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium
That decision from McCarthy embodied the Steelers' mindset in this one. The Steelers were out of timeouts but with the ball at the goal line following a 15-yard reception by Germie Bernard, McCarthy passed on a short field goal with 5 seconds left in the half and trusted his offense to punch it in, with an assist from quarterback Aaron Rodgers advocating to stay on the field.
"That play is always fun," said left tackle Troy Fautanu. "Because it's like, 'Everyone knows what's going on. See if you can stop it.' "
Early in the third quarter, there was the longest-tenured Steeler, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, resetting the tone. After a Steelers punt, Heyward blew up a Quinshon Judkins run on 3rd-and-1 for a loss of 1 to force a Browns punt. Heyward finished with 1.5 sacks and one of three batted passes for the defense.
That's when Aaron Rodgers and Darnell Washington produced a moment to remember, hooking up for a 58-yard catch-and-run to the goal line. Warren took it from there, scoring to give the Steelers a 27-6 lead a little more than five minutes into the second half.
Washington made three grabs for a career-high 94 yards. Rodgers threw for 172 yards on 13-of-25 passing and gave way to Mason Rudolph when the result was well in hand.
The Steelers run defense was stifling yet again, bottling up the Browns for just 34 yards rushing. Rico Dowdle complemented Warren with 56 yards on the ground, including a 15-yarder and a 9-yard touchdown that put the Steelers up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Defensively, the Steelers haven't allowed a second-half touchdown since Week 3 in September. They've notched a shutout in the second half two games in a row and the eight sacks were their most in a game since 2021, also against the Browns when they had nine.
"It's Pittsburgh football," said hometown safety Jaquan Brisker.
Overall, the Steelers outgained the Browns, 361-319. Nick Herbig had a sack, as did Kevin Jobity Jr., the first of his career. Keeanu Benton and Alex Highsmith had half-sacks.
The Steelers won't be back at home until Nov. 27 against the Broncos, but this was a performance that should put plenty of wind in their sails going into the bye week and beyond.
"I don't want to call it a boost, because we've got to keep level-headed throughout the ups and downs," Benton said. "No matter how many games we win, we've got to stay level-headed."