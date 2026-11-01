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Xtra Points

Steelers roll past Browns, 27-6

Nov 01, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

It was decisive, it was dominant and it was a debt settled in the AFC North.

The only doubt left by the Steelers in their 27-6 rout Sunday of the Browns at Acrisure Stadium was whether the offense or defense was more imposing. Let's just call it a tie as the Steelers (6-2) evened the season series with Cleveland (5-3) and grabbed hold of sole possession of first place in the division with their fourth win in a row.

"They kept the game about winning football," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "They understood it was a division game. They just really paid no mind to anything else but getting ready to play. I thought our men did a really nice job today with that."

Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards, tying a career high on his 28th birthday, on 17 carries behind a downhill offensive line. The defense had eight sacks and two takeaways It all added up to a 23rd consecutive home victory against the Browns in the regular season. The Steelers are now 4-0 at home under McCarthy and kept Cleveland from winning three straight.

T.J. Watt led the pressure party with two sacks, giving him 20.5 in his career in this matchup, the most for any player in NFL history against the Browns. Patrick Queen had a team-high 12 tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

"We just played ball," Queen said. "Everybody did their jobs and did it with high effort, with want-to, with a demeanor that we needed for this game."

Disruptive on defense from the very start, the Steelers held the Browns to minus-1 yard of offense in the first quarter. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead and took a 20-6 advantage into halftime off of a 1-yard Pat Freiermuth sneak with a second left.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 8 vs Browns

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 128

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
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That decision from McCarthy embodied the Steelers' mindset in this one. The Steelers were out of timeouts but with the ball at the goal line following a 15-yard reception by Germie Bernard, McCarthy passed on a short field goal with 5 seconds left in the half and trusted his offense to punch it in, with an assist from quarterback Aaron Rodgers advocating to stay on the field.

"That play is always fun," said left tackle Troy Fautanu. "Because it's like, 'Everyone knows what's going on. See if you can stop it.' "

Early in the third quarter, there was the longest-tenured Steeler, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, resetting the tone. After a Steelers punt, Heyward blew up a Quinshon Judkins run on 3rd-and-1 for a loss of 1 to force a Browns punt. Heyward finished with 1.5 sacks and one of three batted passes for the defense.

That's when Aaron Rodgers and Darnell Washington produced a moment to remember, hooking up for a 58-yard catch-and-run to the goal line. Warren took it from there, scoring to give the Steelers a 27-6 lead a little more than five minutes into the second half.

Washington made three grabs for a career-high 94 yards. Rodgers threw for 172 yards on 13-of-25 passing and gave way to Mason Rudolph when the result was well in hand.

The Steelers run defense was stifling yet again, bottling up the Browns for just 34 yards rushing. Rico Dowdle complemented Warren with 56 yards on the ground, including a 15-yarder and a 9-yard touchdown that put the Steelers up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

Defensively, the Steelers haven't allowed a second-half touchdown since Week 3 in September. They've notched a shutout in the second half two games in a row and the eight sacks were their most in a game since 2021, also against the Browns when they had nine.

"It's Pittsburgh football," said hometown safety Jaquan Brisker.

Overall, the Steelers outgained the Browns, 361-319. Nick Herbig had a sack, as did Kevin Jobity Jr., the first of his career. Keeanu Benton and Alex Highsmith had half-sacks.

The Steelers won't be back at home until Nov. 27 against the Broncos, but this was a performance that should put plenty of wind in their sails going into the bye week and beyond.

"I don't want to call it a boost, because we've got to keep level-headed throughout the ups and downs," Benton said. "No matter how many games we win, we've got to stay level-headed."

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