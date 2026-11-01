Steelers roll past Browns, 27-6

It was decisive, it was dominant and it was a debt settled in the AFC North.

The only doubt left by the Steelers in their 27-6 rout Sunday of the Browns at Acrisure Stadium was whether the offense or defense was more imposing. Let's just call it a tie as the Steelers (6-2) evened the season series with Cleveland (5-3) and grabbed hold of sole possession of first place in the division with their fourth win in a row.

"They kept the game about winning football," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "They understood it was a division game. They just really paid no mind to anything else but getting ready to play. I thought our men did a really nice job today with that."

Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards, tying a career high on his 28th birthday, on 17 carries behind a downhill offensive line. The defense had eight sacks and two takeaways It all added up to a 23rd consecutive home victory against the Browns in the regular season. The Steelers are now 4-0 at home under McCarthy and kept Cleveland from winning three straight.

T.J. Watt led the pressure party with two sacks, giving him 20.5 in his career in this matchup, the most for any player in NFL history against the Browns. Patrick Queen had a team-high 12 tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

"We just played ball," Queen said. "Everybody did their jobs and did it with high effort, with want-to, with a demeanor that we needed for this game."