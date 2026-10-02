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Steelers edged by Browns, 27-24

Oct 02, 2026 at 12:28 AM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

CLEVELAND — Old streaks die hard.

Despite a thrilling rally late in the fourth quarter, the Steelers' frustrating Thursday struggles — and miserable trips to Cleveland — continued in 2026 with a 27-24 loss to the Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Andre Szmyt kicked a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to win it for the Browns. The Steelers defense bent too much as Deshaun Watson completed 4 passes for 45 yards to put Szmyt in range.

"Not close enough, not enough contested throws," said Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. "Our offense gave us a shot, got down there, touchdown, 2-point conversion. But in those weighty moments, we've got to have better execution. That's what it comes down to. I don't think there's a guy in this locker room who doesn't think we should be able to get off the field in that moment."

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers engineered an 8-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by a 3-yard toss to Pat Freiermuth. Then Rodgers scored on a true quarterback sneak for the 2-point conversion to tie it at 24 with 1:42 left.

On his final desperation heave, Rodgers was picked off by Grant Delpit looking for Roman Wilson deep downfield. That's now four consecutive defeats on Thursdays for the Steelers (2-2) and five straight in this building. The Browns (3-1) have won their past three games and sit in first place in the AFC North.

"They were getting after us on some of the long-yardage stuff, and we weren't winning a bunch," Rodgers said. "I missed a couple throws I usually hit."

But it's a long season and it's never easy to win on the road in this division. The Steelers actually got off to a good start in that mission.

They showed up ready for a physical confrontation with a familiar foe. Look no further than a tone-setting 17-play touchdown drive on their opening possession, capped by a touchdown flip forward from Rodgers to Wilson, who came in motion and scored from 12 yards out.

While that ate up 9:48 of clock, it turned out that getting to the second quarter wasn't a good thing for the Steelers. That's where everything went wrong.

The Browns outscored the Steelers, 21-3, in the final 12:15 of the first half, including back-to-back-to-back touchdown drives before Chris Boswell hit a 31-yard field goal with 8 seconds to go until the break. Jaleel McLaughlin weaved through Steelers defenders for a 28-yard touchdown run that got the Browns on the board, followed by a couple of 2-yard touchdowns, one on a rush by Quinshon Judkins and the other on a pass from Watson to Harold Fannin Jr.

"Self-inflicted wounds," Heyward said. "Execution was not high today. We had penalties. But I'm not going to make excuses. They got the job done on their side."

Boswell's field goal made it 21-10 at halftime, with the Steelers getting the ball first on the ensuing kickoff. But all they could muster was repeat three-and-outs until the clock struck Watt.

T.J. Watt stripped Watson on a read-option play and recovered the fumble himself at the 50. With a new set of downs at midfield, the Steelers couldn't move the ball and instead had to settle for Cameron Johnston's fourth punt of the night.

Another Steelers pass-rusher came up huge, though, when Jack Sawyer tipped a Watson pass early in the fourth quarter. Rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings came up with his first career interception, and a savvy challenge by head coach Mike McCarthy paid off. After Daylen Everette was flagged for pass interference, McCarthy threw the red flag for officials to review whether Sawyer got a finger on the ball. He did, which negated the penalty, and the ruling was overturned.

The Steelers turned that takeaway into points, on a drive highlighted by a 43-yard hook-up from Rodgers to a diving DK Metcalf. Rodgers threw another dime while on the move to Darnell Washington, who snagged it in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown catch that made it 21-16 with 10:10 remaining. The Steelers went for 2 to cut it to a one-score game, but could not convert.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 4 at Browns

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason/ Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason/ Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), wide receiver Roman Wilson (14), and center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), wide receiver Roman Wilson (14), and center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) and wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) and wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
A Steelers fan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A Steelers fan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), safety Jaquan Brisker (3), linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) and cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), safety Jaquan Brisker (3), linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) and cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14), and tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14), and tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason/ Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason/ Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
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Szmyt hit a 44-yard field goal on the Browns' next possession to push it back to 24-16 with 6:37 to go. That set the stage for Rodgers and Metcalf to get in a rhythm.

Rodgers finished with 299 yards on 22-of-40 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.  He doled out completions to eight different receivers but was sacked five times by five different Browns.

"It's a back-and-forth division game, which is really what you would expect," McCarthy said. "But the situational football, we've got to be a little bit better."

Metcalf had a game-high 115 receiving yards on five catches. Jaylen Warren led all rushers with 93 yards rushing on 17 carries while adding 33 yards on three receptions.

Jaquan Brisker, Cameron Heyward, Spears-Jennings and Payton Wilson led the Steelers with 7 tackles apiece while Watt filled up nearly every column on the stat sheet. Watt had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

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