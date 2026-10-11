Steelers pull away from Colts, 34-22

Defensively, the Steelers (3-2) contained the Colts (2-3) and their star back Jonathan Taylor, limiting him to just 45 yards on 15 carries. Taylor also caught a few passes for 37 yards, but the defense often bent without breaking, forcing five field goals.

"We know when he gets started, he's the engine for the offense," said Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "For us, I think we just played an overall good game up front physically, getting off blocks and stopping him."

Aaron Rodgers finished with 235 yards on 22-of-31 passing and threw three touchdowns for the third consecutive game. Only Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger have done that in franchise history, but Rodgers is the first to do it in three consecutive weeks within the same season.

Two of those scores went to Freiermuth, including a crucial 17-yarder on 3rd-and-6 that made it a two-possession game at 31-22 with 6:35 to play. With Michael Pittman Jr. placed on injured reserve Saturday, rookie receiver Germie Bernard made his first NFL start and caught six passes for 80 yards, both career highs.

"I thought the line blocked really well," Rodgers said. "I thought we run-blocked really well. ... The pocket was nice, and guys were getting open."

Things couldn't have started much worse for the Steelers as far as a three-and-outs go. Between a holding call and a few completions that went for no gain or a loss, the Steelers actually netted minus-15 yards on their opening possession.

And yet, the Steelers just as quickly bounced back on their second series, with Rodgers hitting Warren out of the backfield. Rodgers got walloped by massive defensive tackle Grover Stewart as he threw, but not before completing the throw to Warren, who took it 80 yards the rest of the way down the right sideline for a touchdown with DK Metcalf blocking two defensive backs who had a pursuit angle.