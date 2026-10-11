Steelers pull away from Colts, 34-22

Jaylen Warren's afternoon was a lot like the weather in Pittsburgh. It started off miserable, but it ended with a day in the sun.
Warren scored two long touchdowns while his Indianapolis counterpart was bottled up, Pat Freiermuth caught two more touchdowns, and the Steelers took down the Colts, 34-22, Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
"He's the man," Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said of Warren. "He's hauling it right now for us."
The first touch of the game for Warren went for no gain and his second lost 5 yards. Whatever the opposite of foreshadowing is, that's what the inauspicious start was for Warren, because he finished with 188 yards from scrimmage.
That total included 101 yards rushing, an 80-yard touchdown catch-and-run and a 50-yard touchdown rush. Last time the Steelers were on this field, Warren also had a huge game, but couldn't quite finish off a couple breakaway plays. This time he stayed on his feet and couldn't be caught.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium
Defensively, the Steelers (3-2) contained the Colts (2-3) and their star back Jonathan Taylor, limiting him to just 45 yards on 15 carries. Taylor also caught a few passes for 37 yards, but the defense often bent without breaking, forcing five field goals.
"We know when he gets started, he's the engine for the offense," said Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "For us, I think we just played an overall good game up front physically, getting off blocks and stopping him."
Aaron Rodgers finished with 235 yards on 22-of-31 passing and threw three touchdowns for the third consecutive game. Only Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger have done that in franchise history, but Rodgers is the first to do it in three consecutive weeks within the same season.
Two of those scores went to Freiermuth, including a crucial 17-yarder on 3rd-and-6 that made it a two-possession game at 31-22 with 6:35 to play. With Michael Pittman Jr. placed on injured reserve Saturday, rookie receiver Germie Bernard made his first NFL start and caught six passes for 80 yards, both career highs.
"I thought the line blocked really well," Rodgers said. "I thought we run-blocked really well. ... The pocket was nice, and guys were getting open."
Things couldn't have started much worse for the Steelers as far as a three-and-outs go. Between a holding call and a few completions that went for no gain or a loss, the Steelers actually netted minus-15 yards on their opening possession.
And yet, the Steelers just as quickly bounced back on their second series, with Rodgers hitting Warren out of the backfield. Rodgers got walloped by massive defensive tackle Grover Stewart as he threw, but not before completing the throw to Warren, who took it 80 yards the rest of the way down the right sideline for a touchdown with DK Metcalf blocking two defensive backs who had a pursuit angle.
The Steelers did it a bit more conventionally on their next possession, going 80 yards over 12 plays. They capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown toss from Rodgers to Pat Freiermuth, which was set up by DK Metcalf drawing pass interference in the end zone on the previous play.
Rodgers completed his first 11 attempts and threw for 166 yards on 16-of-21 passing in the first half. He didn't throw his first incompletion until 6:14 remaining in the second quarter, and the Steelers took a 17-13 lead into halftime.
To kick off the second half, the Steelers did it by ground rather than air. After the defense bent but didn't break, forcing the Colts to settle for a 22-yard Spencer Shrader field goal, Warren squirmed through the defense and outran everyone to the end zone from smack dab in the middle of the Steelers logo. That made it 24-16 midway through the third quarter.
Warren became the first NFL player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to tally a touchdown catch of 80 or more yards and a touchdown run of 50 or more yards in the same game. It was also a milestone day for Rodgers.
With his 166th win as a starter in the regular season, Rodgers passed Ben Roethlisberger to move into sole possession of fifth place all time. Rodgers also surpassed Peyton Manning for the third most touchdown passes in league history, postseason included, with 580. Drew Brees is second with 608, which feels attainable if the offense keeps humming like it did against Manning's original team.
And Rodgers even tied Roethlisberger for the most touchdown passes of 80 or more yards in NFL history with nine. This is Rodgers' second season in a row with a touchdown of 80 or more yards after going a decade without one.
Cam Heyward had the only sack for the Steelers, who didn't force a turnover but stopped the Colts on 11 of 15 third downs. Payton Wilson had a team-high 10 tackles (two for a loss), Jalen Ramsey added nine stops and Asante Samuel Jr. had four pass breakups.