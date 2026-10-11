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Steelers pull away from Colts, 34-22

Oct 11, 2026 at 04:09 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Jaylen Warren's afternoon was a lot like the weather in Pittsburgh. It started off miserable, but it ended with a day in the sun.

Warren scored two long touchdowns while his Indianapolis counterpart was bottled up, Pat Freiermuth caught two more touchdowns, and the Steelers took down the Colts, 34-22, Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

"He's the man," Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said of Warren. "He's hauling it right now for us."

The first touch of the game for Warren went for no gain and his second lost 5 yards. Whatever the opposite of foreshadowing is, that's what the inauspicious start was for Warren, because he finished with 188 yards from scrimmage.

That total included 101 yards rushing, an 80-yard touchdown catch-and-run and a 50-yard touchdown rush. Last time the Steelers were on this field, Warren also had a huge game, but couldn't quite finish off a couple breakaway plays. This time he stayed on his feet and couldn't be caught.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 5 vs Colts

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason/ Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason/ Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and the defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and the defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66), Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Emilee Fails / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emilee Fails/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
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Defensively, the Steelers (3-2) contained the Colts (2-3) and their star back Jonathan Taylor, limiting him to just 45 yards on 15 carries. Taylor also caught a few passes for 37 yards, but the defense often bent without breaking, forcing five field goals.

"We know when he gets started, he's the engine for the offense," said Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "For us, I think we just played an overall good game up front physically, getting off blocks and stopping him."

Aaron Rodgers finished with 235 yards on 22-of-31 passing and threw three touchdowns for the third consecutive game. Only Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger have done that in franchise history, but Rodgers is the first to do it in three consecutive weeks within the same season.

Two of those scores went to Freiermuth, including a crucial 17-yarder on 3rd-and-6 that made it a two-possession game at 31-22 with 6:35 to play. With Michael Pittman Jr. placed on injured reserve Saturday, rookie receiver Germie Bernard made his first NFL start and caught six passes for 80 yards, both career highs.

"I thought the line blocked really well," Rodgers said. "I thought we run-blocked really well. ... The pocket was nice, and guys were getting open."

Things couldn't have started much worse for the Steelers as far as a three-and-outs go. Between a holding call and a few completions that went for no gain or a loss, the Steelers actually netted minus-15 yards on their opening possession.

And yet, the Steelers just as quickly bounced back on their second series, with Rodgers hitting Warren out of the backfield. Rodgers got walloped by massive defensive tackle Grover Stewart as he threw, but not before completing the throw to Warren, who took it 80 yards the rest of the way down the right sideline for a touchdown with DK Metcalf blocking two defensive backs who had a pursuit angle.

The Steelers did it a bit more conventionally on their next possession, going 80 yards over 12 plays. They capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown toss from Rodgers to Pat Freiermuth, which was set up by DK Metcalf drawing pass interference in the end zone on the previous play.

Rodgers completed his first 11 attempts and threw for 166 yards on 16-of-21 passing in the first half. He didn't throw his first incompletion until 6:14 remaining in the second quarter, and the Steelers took a 17-13 lead into halftime.

To kick off the second half, the Steelers did it by ground rather than air. After the defense bent but didn't break, forcing the Colts to settle for a 22-yard Spencer Shrader field goal, Warren squirmed through the defense and outran everyone to the end zone from smack dab in the middle of the Steelers logo. That made it 24-16 midway through the third quarter.

Warren became the first NFL player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to tally a touchdown catch of 80 or more yards and a touchdown run of 50 or more yards in the same game. It was also a milestone day for Rodgers.

With his 166th win as a starter in the regular season, Rodgers passed Ben Roethlisberger to move into sole possession of fifth place all time. Rodgers also surpassed Peyton Manning for the third most touchdown passes in league history, postseason included, with 580. Drew Brees is second with 608, which feels attainable if the offense keeps humming like it did against Manning's original team.

And Rodgers even tied Roethlisberger for the most touchdown passes of 80 or more yards in NFL history with nine. This is Rodgers' second season in a row with a touchdown of 80 or more yards after going a decade without one.

Cam Heyward had the only sack for the Steelers, who didn't force a turnover but stopped the Colts on 11 of 15 third downs. Payton Wilson had a team-high 10 tackles (two for a loss), Jalen Ramsey added nine stops and Asante Samuel Jr. had four pass breakups.

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