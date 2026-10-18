Steelers rally past Buccaneers, 26-19, in overtime

Thanks to the comeback, the Steelers move to 4-2 and the Buccaneers fall to 1-5. They'll try to get a second consecutive win away from home next week in Paris.

With the winning touchdown pass, Rodgers tied Peyton Manning for third most in the regular season in NFL history with 539. Last week Rodgers surpassed Manning on the all-time list including postseason play. It was also the fourth career win for Rodgers when trailing by 13 or more points entering the fourth quarter.

Chris Boswell's 20-yard go-ahead field goal with 1:21 left was set up by a 40-yard interception return to the Tampa Bay 3 by former Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean.

Dean signed with the Steelers in free agency this offseason after seven years with Tampa Bay, and he hardly could've picked a better time to pick off his first pass with his new team. Daniels was trying to engineer a 2-minute drill when Dean jumped a route by Emeka Egbuka and nearly took it all the way to the end zone. Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin answered with a 53-yard field goal to tie it at 19 with eight seconds left in regulation.

"The game doesn't end until it's over with," Dean said. "We just kept our compure and continued fighting the whole time."

The Steelers drummed up some pressure defensively against the Buccaneers the way they wanted to, tallying more than two sacks for the first time since Week 2, but a few miscues on the other side of the ball had them playing from behind most of the game.

Rodgers was intercepted by massive defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson when outside linebacker Yaya Diaby tipped a pass and Darnell Washington couldn't snag it off the deflection. That's how the ball ended up in the lap of the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Robinson, who somehow hauled in a juggling interception while going to the ground.

On their next possession, the Steelers opted to go for it on 4th-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 42. Rodgers found Bernard for a completion past the first-down marker, but in an effort to do more damage after the catch, Bernard actually lost yardage and was dropped short of the line to gain with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

"You have to give credit to the defense," Rodgers said. "They kept us in it. There were a lot of opportunities for that game to get out of hand."

The Steelers managed to drive it to the Buccaneers 30 midway through the second quarter and faced another 4th-and-3. This time, they sent out the field goal unit, but Boswell missed a 48-yarder wide left on a windy day by the bay.

In between those offensive struggles, the Buccaneers got on the scoreboard first with a 43-yard field goal from McLaughlin, and added to their lead with an eight-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Daniels hit Emeka Egbuka for a 2-yard score to make it 10-0 eight seconds into the second quarter. McLaughlin and Boswell traded field goals late in the first half to make it 13-3 at the break.

It took another quarter for the Steelers to find a groove on offense, but find a groove they did in the fourth. Rodgers led an eight-play, 68-yard touchdown drive capped by a 5-yard catch by Darnell Washington. That made it 16-10 with 13:48 to play, and that's when the defensive avalanche began for the Steelers, who finished with four sacks and two interceptions.

"We won our first away game. We stacked two in a row," said head coach Mike McCarthy.

Boswell hit three field goals in the fourth quarter, including a 58-yard field goal to tie the score at 16 with 1:58 left. Rodgers threw for 253 yards on 33-of-49 passing with the two touchdowns to one interception. DK Metcalf and Bernard had 11 receptions each, with the latter going for 93 yards and the former for 87.

Payton WIlson had a team-high 11 tackles for the Steelers while Ramsey and Nick Herbig had two sacks apiece. Dean had six passes defended. Yahya Black also had a sack while Daylen Everette had an interception, the first of his NFL career, and Steelers Nation loved it.