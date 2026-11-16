Steelers fall at Bengals, 38-18

"Everybody in the locker room is knowing we can get back on the rise and we can go get four more," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "I think that starts next week with Philly."

Unable to get into a rhythm until it was too late, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished with 143 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions on 15-of-29 passing. It was a tale of two passing games, as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions on 35-of-44 passing.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the way with 11 receptions for 231 yards, while Tee Higgins also did some damage with five catches for 66 yards. Oddly enough, though, Burrow's four touchdown tosses went to No. 3 receiver Dohnte Meyers, tight end Drew Sample and running back Chase Brown (twice).

"As an offense, we can't start the game off that way, especially [against] their offense because they went down and scored," said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. "We didn't help out our defense too much. The more they have the ball, you can see why their offense is so explosive."

As bleak as things were for most of the first half, the Steelers did have an opportunity late in the second quarter to seize some momentum. After the Bengals went ahead, 17-0, the Steelers got the ball back with 5:28 left in the half. If they could've put together a methodical drive — especially one ending in the end zone — they were getting the kickoff coming out of the locker room.

The Steelers reached the red zone but stalled out at the Cincinnati 18. Things went from bad to worse on that play, as Rodgers was sacked on 3rd-and-8 on top of left guard Mason McCormick going down with a right ankle injury. McCormick left the field on a cart and the Steelers settled for a Chris Boswell 45-yard field goal with 1:25 left in the half.