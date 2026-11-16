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Steelers fall at Bengals, 38-18

Nov 16, 2026 at 12:25 AM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

CINCINNATI — A lopsided first quarter tilted the field and the game away from the Steelers, who weren't able to dig out of that hole as they lost to the Bengals, 38-18, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

"We went three-and-out on the first drive, and I think that was the whole first quarter," said center Zach Frazier. "I can't really put my finger on it. Honestly, this was my favorite game plan. I felt great coming out of the bye, felt great going into this game, and we just didn't execute."

The Steelers didn't register a first down until well into the second quarter, and even then, that catch-and-run by Jaylen Warren was negated by a penalty that backed up the offense behind the chains. Their second first down was all for naught, too, as a 23-yard catch by Germie Bernard down the left sideline was overturned on a Bengals challenge that the second-round pick didn't land inbounds.

It was that kind of evening for the Steelers, who did finally move the sticks on a 10-yard rush by Bernard on their third possession. But the Bengals (7-2) were a buzzsaw on this white-out night at home, splitting the season series with the Steelers (6-3) and moving into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Steelers saw their four-game win streak snapped and stay on the road next week at the Eagles while the Bengals visit the Commanders for Monday Night Football.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 10 at Bengals

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) and linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) and linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (/Unknown / Pittsburgh Steelers)

/Unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94), Robert Spears-Jennings (28), and cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94), Robert Spears-Jennings (28), and cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and former head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and former head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and former head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and former head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
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"Everybody in the locker room is knowing we can get back on the rise and we can go get four more," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "I think that starts next week with Philly."

Unable to get into a rhythm until it was too late, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished with 143 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions on 15-of-29 passing. It was a tale of two passing games, as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions on 35-of-44 passing.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the way with 11 receptions for 231 yards, while Tee Higgins also did some damage with five catches for 66 yards. Oddly enough, though, Burrow's four touchdown tosses went to No. 3 receiver Dohnte Meyers, tight end Drew Sample and running back Chase Brown (twice).

"As an offense, we can't start the game off that way, especially [against] their offense because they went down and scored," said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. "We didn't help out our defense too much. The more they have the ball, you can see why their offense is so explosive."

As bleak as things were for most of the first half, the Steelers did have an opportunity late in the second quarter to seize some momentum. After the Bengals went ahead, 17-0, the Steelers got the ball back with 5:28 left in the half. If they could've put together a methodical drive — especially one ending in the end zone — they were getting the kickoff coming out of the locker room.

The Steelers reached the red zone but stalled out at the Cincinnati 18. Things went from bad to worse on that play, as Rodgers was sacked on 3rd-and-8 on top of left guard Mason McCormick going down with a right ankle injury. McCormick left the field on a cart and the Steelers settled for a Chris Boswell 45-yard field goal with 1:25 left in the half.

That 1:25 was enough time for Burrow to lead the Bengals on a 57-yard touchdown drive in 1:16 to make it 24-3 going into the break. Burrow was only sacked once, by his college teammate Queen.

Payton Wilson led the Steelers with 17 tackles and Queen had 14. Jalen Ramsey had a forced fumble and T.J. Watt tipped a pass just past the line of scrimmage, but neither team had a turnover in the game.

The Bengals took a 31-3 lead into the fourth quarter, which the Steelers cut into thanks to DK Metcalf. Metcalf hauled in a 32-yard reception to move into Cincinnati territory on the first play of the fourth quarter. On 4th-and-4 from the Bengals 22, Rodgers extended the play and found Metcalf in the end zone for a touchdown. Rodgers also hit Metcalf for the ensuing 2-point conversion to make it 31-11 with 12:16 remaining.

The Steelers and Bengals traded touchdowns in the final 10 minutes, a 1-yard run by Semaje Perine to make it 38-11 and a gutsy effort by Freiermuth on a 27-yard catch from Rodgers. Freiermuth's score came with 7:19 to play, and it would've been a sight for sore eyes much earlier in the game.

"We did not execute at a good enough level to win," said defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "We've got to own it. It's one game. I tip my cap to them. They did a really good job today."

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