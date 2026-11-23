For pure hate, it would be the two series vs. the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, with the Ravens in the lead mostly because the heat of Steelers-Raiders was pretty much confined to the 1970s. Steelers-Cowboys had the spice of 3 matchups in the Super Bowl. Steelers-Oilers was bitter for a while, but it was sportsmanlike, well, until Jerry Glanville got involved.

But when it comes to a series that has been weird and frustrating and annoying, it's got to be Steelers-Eagles. Specifically Steelers-Eagles in Philadelphia for the last 61 years.

Since both franchises joined the NFL for the 1933 season and both were assigned to the Eastern Division, they started going at each other right away. For a long time, Steelers-Eagles was an annual home-and-home rock fight. By sunset on Sunday, another chapter had been added to the sad story of the Steelers in Philadelphia.

According to NFL Research, "The Steelers have lost 12 straight road games vs the Eagles, tied for the longest active road losing streak vs. one opponent (including playoffs) in the NFL, along with the Vikings at the Colts, Cardinals at the Vikings, and Colts at the Jaguars. The last Steelers win in Philadelphia was a 20-14 victory in Week 6, 1965, a year before the advent of the Super Bowl."

You want weird? How about Chuck Noll being 0-fer in Philadelphia, including the time he had a team with 10 Hall of Fame players on the roster, the team that would end 1979 by winning a fourth Super Bowl in a span of 6 seasons, a team that led the league in scoring that year, but it lost, 17-14.

Or how the 2008 Steelers, the team that would win the franchise's 6th Lombardi Trophy, that finished 12-4 with wins on the road vs. Jacksonville, Washington, New England, and Baltimore, but turned into a pumpkin in a 15-6 loss in Philadelphia that included 9 sacks of their QBs – Ben Roethlisberger (8 times) and Byron Leftwich (once).

But the strangest twist in the series just might be that the last Steelers team to win in Philadelphia – the 1965 edition – arguably was the worst in franchise history, a 2-12 bunch that got Coach Mike Nixon fired after his only season on the job. A bad team that won in Philadelphia despite being outgained, 400-139, because of 2 defensive TDs that covered 99 yards, or just 30 fewer yards than their offense managed all day.

The game that made the Steelers 8-30-2 (.290) all-time in Philadelphia was a 19-16 loss on Sunday that dropped them to 6-4 and created the first 2-game losing streak of the Mike McCarthy era.

One of the significant developments Sunday was the degree to which the offensive line missed LG Mason McCormick, who dislocated an ankle in the Nov. 15 loss in Cincinnati. Besides being a capable player, McCormick had emerged as the unit's social chairman – well-liked and outgoing among his teammates – who also had become the guy who embodied the demeanor the unit aspired to have. McCormick played with an edge, a style that could be described as nasty but not dirty.

Maybe some of the Steelers' problems running the ball and protecting Aaron Rodgers against an Philadelphia defense playing without DT Jordan Davis (traded to Jacksonville), and ILB Zack Baun (placed on IR) had to do with the Eagles players and their defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, being emboldened because McCormick was not on the field.

Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 14 carries and 43 yards (3.1 average), and Rodgers was sacked 5 times and sufficiently pressured throughout the game but especially in the first half when he completed 17-of-20 for only 95 yards. A 4.8 yards-per-attempt is way, way below the line for an NFL offense.

Which leads to the DK Metcalf situation. In the last 4 games – in Paris vs. New Orleans, vs. Cleveland, at Cincinnati, and at Philadelphia – Metcalf was targeted 22 times and had 6 catches for 116 yards. He was penalized a total of 4 times for 40 yards in those games, and he was ejected with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter against the Eagles after 2 unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

There have been times when Metcalf provided the Steelers with a big, physical, downfield threat in the passing game, but that hasn't been happening nearly enough lately, and certainly not commensurate with his salary.

The Eagles coverage matched Metcalf push-for-push and grab-for-grab, and when Rodgers couldn't get him the ball frustration set in. Metcalf lost his poise and was ejected for a second time in his two seasons with the Steelers.

"We'll sit down and address everything. We need him," said Coach Mike McCarthy during the postgame when asked about Metcalf. "We need him in those games and that's not acceptable. He is one of the 48 … Until we get all the information – that's why it's emotional on a number of fronts. We lost a game, a tough game. So you take all that in, everything will be addressed. We can't have players get ejected from games."

Defensively, an unfortunate development was Alex Highsmith being forced out of the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury after he already had 2 sacks and a forced fumble. With Nick Herbig inactive because of injury, QB Joe Milton had the time to complete passes of 38 and 29 yards in building his team a 13-3 halftime lead in what was his second NFL start.

There will be no time for these Steelers to wallow after another miserable trip to Philadelphia, because they have a 3 p.m. date with the 8-2 Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday to be followed by back-to-back night games – at home on Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. the 4-6 Texans and in Jacksonville on Monday, Dec. 14 vs. the 7-3 Jaguars. All 3 of those games are against AFC teams that are either first or second in their divisions.

"I mean, this leaves a bad taste," said McCarthy. "It's one game though and we're 6-4, so it's in front of us. But yeah, we expected to win this game, especially given some of the challenges and changes that our opponent was going through, and I didn't get it done today."

What's concerning in light of their next month is that Sunday in Philadelphia marked the second straight time the offense did not carry its weight in a loss. They couldn't match the Bengals in what figured to be a game that had to be won in a shootout, and against the Eagles settling for 2 red zone field goals was the mathematical difference in what ended up being a 3-point loss.

Why did that happen?

Such a question doesn't usually have a single answer, but if the reasons were prioritized then running the ball successfully would be at the top of the list.

"We'd like to run the ball. That makes everything easier," said Rodgers. "We weren't running very well. They've got a good defense. They haven't won a lot of games, but the defense has been playing pretty good for the most part. They've got high draft picks, good players, and guys who have gotten paid. We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we had plenty of opportunities. (Our) defense played really well, especially after the first couple drives, and we got to win games like that."