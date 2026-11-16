Queen is Player of the Week

PATRICK QUEEN

Inside Linebacker

What happened on Sunday night inside Paycor Stadium isn't what the Steelers, their fans, or NBC's Sunday Night Football crew expected from the matchup of two 6-2 teams in a game for undisputed possession of first place in the AFC North.

Starting with the opening kickoff and continuing through the game's first 50-plus minutes, nothing was going well for the Steelers either on the field or on the scoreboard. The Steelers were out-played and drastically out-scored, but they didn't quit.

They didn't beat themselves with turnovers (they didn't turn the ball over at all), or commit a bunch of penalties (they were flagged 4 times compared to 8 for the Bengals). The host Bengals simply were the better team on Sunday in every phase of a game they would win, 38-18.

Not surprisingly there were not a lot of individual highlights, but it's fair to recognize the efforts of inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

Wilson led the team with 18 tackles and added another tackle on special teams, while Queen finished with 14 tackles and the team's only sack. Because one of the keys to a Steelers win in Cincinnati had to do with getting pressure on QB Joe Burrow, and because Queen recorded the only sack and finished with 1 of the 3 hits on Burrow, Queen is the Steelers Player of the Week.