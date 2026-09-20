Watt is the Player of the Week

T.J. WATT

Outside Linebacker

So far this season, there has been little to be excited about when it comes to the performance of the Steelers offense, but that doesn't hold true for the play of T.J. Watt.

For the second straight week, Watt was a factor for the Steelers, which means he was a pain for the opposing offense. In a 20-3 loss to New England on Sunday, Watt finished with 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1.5 sacks for his second multiple-sack game of this young season. Watt is the Steelers Player of the Week.