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Player of the Week

Watt is the Player of the Week

Sep 20, 2026 at 04:15 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker

So far this season, there has been little to be excited about when it comes to the performance of the Steelers offense, but that doesn't hold true for the play of T.J. Watt.

For the second straight week, Watt was a factor for the Steelers, which means he was a pain for the opposing offense. In a 20-3 loss to New England on Sunday, Watt finished with 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1.5 sacks for his second multiple-sack game of this young season. Watt is the Steelers Player of the Week.

Also considered were Nick Herbig, who had 7 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble that Payton Wilson recovered; Alex Highsmith, who had 3 tackles, 1 sack, 3 hits on the QB, and a pass defensed; and Robert Spears-Jennings, who had 4 tackles on special teams.

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