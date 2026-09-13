Watt is the Player of the Week

T.J. WATT

Outside Linebacker

Now in his 10th NFL season, T.J. Watt is 31, but on Sunday against Atlanta at Acrisure Stadium he showed he's not just older, but he's still the same old T.J. Watt.

With 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Watt was the dominant player in a game that marked Coach Mike McCarthy's first as the head coach of his hometown team and Aaron Rodgers' last regular season opener of his eventual Hall of Fame career.

T.J. Watt is the Steelers Player of the Week.