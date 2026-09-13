Watt is the Player of the Week

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker
Now in his 10th NFL season, T.J. Watt is 31, but on Sunday against Atlanta at Acrisure Stadium he showed he's not just older, but he's still the same old T.J. Watt.
With 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Watt was the dominant player in a game that marked Coach Mike McCarthy's first as the head coach of his hometown team and Aaron Rodgers' last regular season opener of his eventual Hall of Fame career.
T.J. Watt is the Steelers Player of the Week.
Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had 3 tackles and 3 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage; Alex Highsmith, who had 3 tackles and 2 sacks; Jaquan Brisker, who had 6 tackles and an interception; and Aaron Rodgers, who completed 24-of-40 (60 percent) for 221 yards, with 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, and a rating of 83.4, including a critical 14-yard completion to DK Metcalf and a quick throw that turned into a 15-yard catch-and-run by Darnell Washington to allow the Steelers to bleed the final 4:16 of the game on the way to a 20-13 victory.
Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had 3 tackles and 3 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage; Alex Highsmith, who had 3 tackles and 2 sacks; Jaquan Brisker, who had 6 tackles and an interception; and Aaron Rodgers, who completed 24-of-40 (60 percent) for 221 yards, with 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, and a rating of 83.4, including a critical 14-yard completion to DK Metcalf and a quick throw that turned into a 15-yard catch-and-run by Darnell Washington to allow the Steelers to bleed the final 4:16 of the game on the way to a 20-13 victory.