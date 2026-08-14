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Player of the Week

Allar is Digest Player of the Week

Aug 13, 2026 at 10:53 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

DREW ALLAR
Quarterback

If the most anticipated debut at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night wasn't Will Howard's, it was Drew Allar's.

The first game of the Mike McCarthy era was a raging success on the scoreboard – a 28-9 Steelers' win over Green Bay – but even more significant to the fans who saw it in person as well as those who watched on television was the performance of the team's three quarterbacks not named Aaron Rodgers.

In order of appearance, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar combined to complete 27-of-33 (82 percent) for 332 yards, with 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a rating of 128.8. But the best and most productive of those was Allar, who completed 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) for 153 yards, with 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a rating of 154.8. And when Allar added a 1-yard rushing touchdown to his total, he separated himself sufficiently to be the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were OLB Jamin Davis, who finished with 8 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 hits on the quarterback; WR-KR Kaden Wetjen, who caught 2 passes for 79 yards and 1 touchdown to go along with 10 yards on 2 punt returns and 61 yards on 3 kickoff returns; DL Gabriel Rubio, who had 6 tackles; TE Robert Tonyan who caught 4 passes for 61 yards; and ILB Carson Bruener, who had 5 tackles on defense and 1 on special teams.

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