 Skip to main content
Advertising

Player of the Week

Wetjen is Steelers Player of the Week

Aug 27, 2026 at 11:00 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KADEN WETJEN
Returner

He really only made one play in the game, and he was only doing his job. But the nature of Kaden Wetjen's job is that a single big play from a guy in his position has a greater chance than most of impacting the outcome of a game. Plus, this is why he was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and his reality is that performing his specialty at a high level is his best chance at having a career in professional football.

The record will show that in Buffalo on Thursday night, Wetjen fielded a punt from Tommy Donan Jr., started to his right, reversed his field and outflanked the Bills coverage unit to the outside, found a lane down the left sideline, and finished the return for a 45-yard touchdown that instantly turned a 3-point lead into a 10-point lead with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. That the Steelers didn't go on to win – instead they lost, 28-27 – was more a function of the fact it was a preseason game, and the third of three at that. The next time that happens it's statistically likely the outcome will be different.

Kaden Wetjen is the Steelers Player of the Week.

Also considered were RB Lew Nichols, who rushed for 40 yards and caught a pass for 11 more to account for 53 of the 98 total net yards the Steelers managed in the first half of a game in which they took a 14-10 lead into the locker room at halftime; RB Eli Heidenreich, who rushed for 35 yards in 9 carried and scored a 9-yard TD while adding a tackle on special teams; CB D'Shawn Jamison, who had 6 tackles, including 2 for loss, plus a pass defensed, and 1 special teams tackle; and OLB Julius Welschof, who had 3 tackles, including 2 for loss, and a sack.

Related Content

news

Roberts is Digest Player of the Week

Among his tackles were 2 that got the defense off the field

news

Allar is Digest Player of the Week

2 TDs passing and 1 TD rushing in his professional debut

news

Porter is Digest Player of the Week

Lined up on Houston't best WR, he held him to 3 catches for 21 yards

news

Rodgers is Digest Player of the Week

After a rough start, he delivered in a big way in what was a must-win game

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

3 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 hits on the QB in a defensive struggle

news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

On a day when the Steelers rushed for 230 yards, Warren led the way

news

Rodgers is Steelers Digest Player of the Week

He provided everything his team needed in a mid-December regular season game

news

Queen is Steelers Digest Player of the Week

Despite a leg injury in the 4th quarter, he returned to make key contributions

news

Echols is Steelers Digest Player of the Week

He had an interception and a 3rd down pass breakup during a scoreless first quarter

news

Gainwell is Digest Player of the Week

He led the team in rushing, receptions, and yards from scrimmage vs. the Bears

news

Gainwell is Digest Player of the Week

His numbers may have looked modest, but there's no doubt they were significant

Advertising