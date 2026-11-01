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Player of the Week

Queen is the Steelers Player of the Week

Nov 01, 2026 at 05:15 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

PATRICK QUEEN
Inside Linebacker

The Steelers finished with a decided edge in run the ball/stop the run, and in sacks recorded vs. sacks allowed. They didn't allow the Browns to get into the end zone in 2 separate goal-to-go situations, and they were plus-2 in turnover ratio.

Patrick Queen had his fingerprints all over all of that.

Queen led the team with 12 tackles, including 1 for loss, and added 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defensed, and a forced fumble that Keeanu Benton recovered to get the Steelers started on their first touchdown drive in what ended up being a 27-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Queen is the Steelers Player of the Week.

Also considered were Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries (8.4 average) with a 1-yard TD; Cam Heyward, who had 6 tackles, including 2 for loss (one of which turned the ball over on downs), 1.5 sacks, and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage; T.J. Watt, who had 2 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 hits on the QB, and a pass defensed; Darnell Washington, who caught 3 passes for 94 yards (31.3 average); and the offensive line of Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Brock Hoffman, Max Iheanachor, and Spencer Anderson that paved the way for 200 yards rushing on a 6.1 average.

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