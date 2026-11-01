Queen is the Steelers Player of the Week.

Also considered were Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries (8.4 average) with a 1-yard TD; Cam Heyward, who had 6 tackles, including 2 for loss (one of which turned the ball over on downs), 1.5 sacks, and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage; T.J. Watt, who had 2 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 hits on the QB, and a pass defensed; Darnell Washington, who caught 3 passes for 94 yards (31.3 average); and the offensive line of Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Brock Hoffman, Max Iheanachor, and Spencer Anderson that paved the way for 200 yards rushing on a 6.1 average.