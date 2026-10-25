Rodgers is Steelers Player of the Week

AARON RODGERS

Quarterback

In terms of the big picture, the news figures to be that Aaron Rodgers' TD pass to Darnell Washington was the 540th of his career, which moved him past Peyton Manning for third place on the NFL's all-time list, behind only Tom Brady (649) and Drew Brees (571). That figures to be a focus of the first-ever NFL regular season game in France, but of more immediate concern for the Steelers was that they needed a win over the Saints to get to 5-2 with a rematch against the Browns coming up on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium to keep pace in the ultra-competitive AFC North.

Rodgers delivered there as well.

His stat line was: 19-of-30 (63.3 percent) for 217 yards, with 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, and a rating of 95.4. But that only tells part of his story in the Steelers 16-10 victory over the Saints. His completions accounted for 9 first downs and the team's only touchdown, and his 8-yard run on third-and-6 from the New Orleans 34-yard line with 2 minutes remaining set the stage for the eventual victory formation that punctuated the outcome.

Rodgers is the Steelers Player of the Week.