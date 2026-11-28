MASON RUDOLPH

Quarterback

There will be more impressive statistics posted by some of the high school quarterbacks who will be playing for WPIAL Championships on this same patch of Acrisure Stadium turf on Saturday. But there are times when there are more important things to a quarterback's contribution to his team than just numbers. That describes Mason Rudolph on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Rudolph completed 9-of-13 (60 percent) for 142 yards, with 1 TD, 0 INTs, and a rating of 113.8. His 22-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf came late in the first quarter and upped the Steelers lead to 14-0 in a game they would go on to win, 27-5, to snap the Broncos' 6-game winning streak.

In a tumultuous week that included cutting Aaron Rodgers and then having him go scorched-earth on the Wednesday edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers turned to Rudolph and he responded with a solid, turnover-free game that allowed his teammates and fans to feed off the energy pulsing through Acrisure Stadium. The victory snapped the Steelers' 2-game losing streak and raised their record to 7-4.

Rudolph is the Steelers Player of the Week.