 Skip to main content
Advertising

Player of the Week

Ramsey is Steelers Player of the Week

Oct 18, 2026 at 06:27 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

JALEN RAMSEY
Cornerback

To win at the NFL level, especially to stack wins at the NFL level, a team needs its stars to play like stars. Sometimes that could manifest itself with a single critical play, either early in a game or late in a game. And sometimes that could manifest itself with more than a single critical play.

For this Steelers team, Jalen Ramsey is one of their stars, and on Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium he delivered for his team. More than once. Both early and late.

Ramsey contributed 10 tackles, including 4 for loss, and 2 sacks. He finished the first half with 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1 sack, a segment of the game when the Steelers needed their defense to keep the score reasonable while their offense tried to find its footing against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the game ranked in the top 8 in the NFL in 7 different categories.

In the second half and overtime, Ramsey added 6 more tackles, including 3 for loss, and another sack that came on fourth down in the overtime period to seal the Steelers 26-19 victory to give them their first road win of 2026 and resulted in their first winning streak of more than one in a row.

Ramsey is the Steelers Player of the Week.

Also considered was Jamel Dean, who had 4 tackles, a fourth quarter interception that set up the field goal that tied the game in regulation, and 6 passes defensed; DK Metcalf, who caught 11 passes for 93 yards, with 9 of those for 81 yards coming after halftime; Nick Herbig, who had 5 tackles, including 3 for loss, plus his first 2 sacks of the season; Germie Bernard, who caught 11 passes for 87 yards, including the 6-yard TD in overtime that provided the deciding points; Daylen Everette, who had 3 tackles and his first interception as a pro; Chris Boswell, who kicked field goals of 52, 39, 58 (twice because the first was nullified by the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter) and 20 yards; and Payton Wilson, who led the team with 11 tackles.

Related Content

news

Warren is Steelers Player of the Week

He led the team in both rushing and receiving vs. Indy

news

Metcalf is the Player of the Week

His 93 yards receiving in the second half helped erase a 14-point deficit

news

Warren is the Player of the Week

127 yards rushing, 176 yards from scrimmage, and it could've been more

news

Watt is the Player of the Week

His second multi-sack game gives him 3.5 this season

news

Watt is the Player of the Week

Sacks, fourth quarter pick-6 key win in opener

news

Wetjen is Steelers Player of the Week

His 45-yard punt return for a TD was his first as a pro

news

Roberts is Digest Player of the Week

Among his tackles were 2 that got the defense off the field

news

Allar is Digest Player of the Week

2 TDs passing and 1 TD rushing in his professional debut

news

Porter is Digest Player of the Week

Lined up on Houston't best WR, he held him to 3 catches for 21 yards

news

Rodgers is Digest Player of the Week

After a rough start, he delivered in a big way in what was a must-win game

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

3 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 hits on the QB in a defensive struggle

Advertising