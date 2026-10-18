Ramsey is Steelers Player of the Week

JALEN RAMSEY
Cornerback
To win at the NFL level, especially to stack wins at the NFL level, a team needs its stars to play like stars. Sometimes that could manifest itself with a single critical play, either early in a game or late in a game. And sometimes that could manifest itself with more than a single critical play.
For this Steelers team, Jalen Ramsey is one of their stars, and on Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium he delivered for his team. More than once. Both early and late.
Ramsey contributed 10 tackles, including 4 for loss, and 2 sacks. He finished the first half with 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1 sack, a segment of the game when the Steelers needed their defense to keep the score reasonable while their offense tried to find its footing against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the game ranked in the top 8 in the NFL in 7 different categories.
In the second half and overtime, Ramsey added 6 more tackles, including 3 for loss, and another sack that came on fourth down in the overtime period to seal the Steelers 26-19 victory to give them their first road win of 2026 and resulted in their first winning streak of more than one in a row.
Ramsey is the Steelers Player of the Week.
Also considered was Jamel Dean, who had 4 tackles, a fourth quarter interception that set up the field goal that tied the game in regulation, and 6 passes defensed; DK Metcalf, who caught 11 passes for 93 yards, with 9 of those for 81 yards coming after halftime; Nick Herbig, who had 5 tackles, including 3 for loss, plus his first 2 sacks of the season; Germie Bernard, who caught 11 passes for 87 yards, including the 6-yard TD in overtime that provided the deciding points; Daylen Everette, who had 3 tackles and his first interception as a pro; Chris Boswell, who kicked field goals of 52, 39, 58 (twice because the first was nullified by the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter) and 20 yards; and Payton Wilson, who led the team with 11 tackles.