Ramsey is Steelers Player of the Week

JALEN RAMSEY

Cornerback

To win at the NFL level, especially to stack wins at the NFL level, a team needs its stars to play like stars. Sometimes that could manifest itself with a single critical play, either early in a game or late in a game. And sometimes that could manifest itself with more than a single critical play.

For this Steelers team, Jalen Ramsey is one of their stars, and on Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium he delivered for his team. More than once. Both early and late.

Ramsey contributed 10 tackles, including 4 for loss, and 2 sacks. He finished the first half with 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1 sack, a segment of the game when the Steelers needed their defense to keep the score reasonable while their offense tried to find its footing against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the game ranked in the top 8 in the NFL in 7 different categories.

In the second half and overtime, Ramsey added 6 more tackles, including 3 for loss, and another sack that came on fourth down in the overtime period to seal the Steelers 26-19 victory to give them their first road win of 2026 and resulted in their first winning streak of more than one in a row.

Ramsey is the Steelers Player of the Week.