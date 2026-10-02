Metcalf is the Player of the Week

DK METCALF
Wide Receiver
With the Steelers coming out for the second half on Thursday night trailing the Browns, 21-10, their path to a comeback rested on getting their passing attack cranked up. Aaron Rodgers looked up to the task, but he needed a receiver to make some plays down the field to force the Browns to loosen up what had been very sticky man-to-man coverage to that point.
It was for that purpose that Pittsburgh had acquired DK Metcalf from Seattle in a trade in March 2025, and even though he entered the game in Cleveland with just 11 catches for 98 yards through the first 3 games of the 2026 season he contributed significantly to the Steelers scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to erase the deficit and forge a 24-24 tie with 1:42 remaining in the game. In that second half, Metcalf caught 3 passes for 93 yards on the way to finishing with 5 catches for 115 yards (23.0 average) in the Steelers 27-24 loss that dropped them to 2-2 on the season.
Metcalf is the Steelers Player of the Week.
Also considered were Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries (5.5 average) and caught 3 passes for another 33 to finish with 126 yards from scrimmage while playing with his shoulder in a harness; T.J. Watt, who had 4 tackles, including 2 for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the same play, a pass defensed, and 2 hits on the quarterback; Aaron Rodgers, who completed 22-of-40 (55 percent) for 299 yards, with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a rating of 83.2; Robert Spears-Jennings, who had 7 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 passes defensed; and Cam Johnston, who finished with a 51.8-yard average on 5 punts, a net average of 45.8, 1 touchback, and 3 inside the 20-yard line, including a 62-yard punt that was downed on the Cleveland 1-yard line.