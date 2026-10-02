Metcalf is the Player of the Week

With the Steelers coming out for the second half on Thursday night trailing the Browns, 21-10, their path to a comeback rested on getting their passing attack cranked up. Aaron Rodgers looked up to the task, but he needed a receiver to make some plays down the field to force the Browns to loosen up what had been very sticky man-to-man coverage to that point.

It was for that purpose that Pittsburgh had acquired DK Metcalf from Seattle in a trade in March 2025, and even though he entered the game in Cleveland with just 11 catches for 98 yards through the first 3 games of the 2026 season he contributed significantly to the Steelers scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to erase the deficit and forge a 24-24 tie with 1:42 remaining in the game. In that second half, Metcalf caught 3 passes for 93 yards on the way to finishing with 5 catches for 115 yards (23.0 average) in the Steelers 27-24 loss that dropped them to 2-2 on the season.