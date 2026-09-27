Warren is the Player of the Week

JAYLEN WARREN

Running Back

It was a great day. It could've been even better than that.

When Jaylen Warren woke up on Sunday, he had 89 yards rushing and 150 total yards from scrimmage. In two games. When he left Acrisure Stadium on Sunday following the Steelers 30-27 win over the Bengals, he had contributed 127 yards rushing and 176 yards from scrimmage to that victory.

Impressive statistics to be sure, but understand that were it not for a couple of unfortunate holding penalties and a tackle by the turf monster with Warren on the way to an easy touchdown, he would've had an additional 100-plus yards rushing and a touchdown.

Warren is the Steelers Player of the Week.