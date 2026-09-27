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Player of the Week

Warren is the Player of the Week

Sep 27, 2026 at 05:27 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

JAYLEN WARREN
Running Back

It was a great day. It could've been even better than that.

When Jaylen Warren woke up on Sunday, he had 89 yards rushing and 150 total yards from scrimmage. In two games. When he left Acrisure Stadium on Sunday following the Steelers 30-27 win over the Bengals, he had contributed 127 yards rushing and 176 yards from scrimmage to that victory.

Impressive statistics to be sure, but understand that were it not for a couple of unfortunate holding penalties and a tackle by the turf monster with Warren on the way to an easy touchdown, he would've had an additional 100-plus yards rushing and a touchdown.

Warren is the Steelers Player of the Week.

Also considered were Aaron Rodgers, who completed 19-of-34 (56 percent) for 292 yards, with 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a rating of 101.6; Darnell Washington, who had 3 catches for a team-leading 67 yards (22.3 average); Patrick Queen, who had a team-high 13 tackles, including 1 for loss, and a pass defensed; Jalen Ramsey, who had 8 tackles, including 1 for loss; Derrick Harmon, who recorded the team's only sack and also forced a fumble on the play, but picked a critical moment to record it; Sebastian Joseph-Day, who came out of the ensuing scrum with the game-clinching fumble recovery; Payton Wilson, who had 6 tackles and 1 pass defensed; and Ben Skowronek, who caught 1 pass for a 23-yard touchdown, and recovered a fumble while covering a punt.

Also considered were Aaron Rodgers, who completed 19-of-34 (56 percent) for 292 yards, with 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a rating of 101.6; Darnell Washington, who had 3 catches for a team-leading 67 yards (22.3 average); Patrick Queen, who had a team-high 13 tackles, including 1 for loss, and a pass defensed; Jalen Ramsey, who had 8 tackles, including 1 for loss; Derrick Harmon, who recorded the team's only sack and also forced a fumble on the play, but picked a critical moment to record it; Sebastian Joseph-Day, who came out of the ensuing scrum with the game-clinching fumble recovery; Payton Wilson, who had 6 tackles and 1 pass defensed; and Ben Skowronek, who caught 1 pass for a 23-yard touchdown, and recovered a fumble while covering a punt.

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