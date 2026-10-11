Warren is Steelers Player of the Week

JAYLEN WARREN

Running Back

It has been a little while now since Jaylen Warren established himself as the No. 1 RB on this Steelers team, and with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter on Sunday against Indianapolis, he put himself in the NFL record book. Once Warren crossed the goal line to complete a 50-yard TD run that gave the Steelers a 24-16 lead, he became the first player since Herschel Walker to have an 80-yard reception for a touchdown and a 50-yard run for a touchdown in the same game.

Besides Walker and Warren, the only other players to accomplish that feat in NFL history were Delvin Williams in 1976, Harmon Wages in 1969, Gale Sayers in 1965, and Jim Brown in 1963.

Walker pulled that off as a member of the Cowboys during a Dec. 14, 1986, game vs. Philadelphia. The Cowboys lost that game, 23-21, and the Steelers defeated the Colts, 34-22. Warren is the Steelers Player of the Week.